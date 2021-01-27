Fiscal Year 2020 in line with the implementation of the 2020-2021 plan

Consolidated sales in 2020: 13.5 million euros (-16%).

Narrowed revenue decline, given the sale of several loss-making subsidiaries and the termination of structurally loss-making activities (representing 3.8 million euros in sales in 2019), and the interruption of training services and events, due to the health crisis.

Thanks to reorganization efforts, the share of multi-year contracts signed (2 to 5 years) now account for 70% of turnover, of which 20 million euros remain to be billed by 2024.

Continued production of the ISS Spotter and Countbot systems for their next delivery.

Successful development in Australia, with the establishment of the subsidiary Delta Drone International Ltd listed on the Sydney Stock Exchange.

Strengthening the Group's financial strength in order to cope with the uncertainties of the future, arising from the global health crisis.

The general health crisis context

Regarding the economic world, 2020 was marked primarily by the health crisis. Contrary to the optimistic forecasts born at the end of the first lockdown and maintained during the summer period, the arrival of a second wave of Covid from the autumn strongly thwarted the prospects of a rapid and short-term recovery of activity.

In this context of persistent uncertainty, Delta Drone's strategic choice of limited use of the PGE mechanism (State-guaranteed loan) and the deferral of charges, while normally continuing its deleveraging schedule, seems very cautious in view of the challenges facing the entire economic world, when the end of the period of global crisis will come. It is also in this logic that two new financing contracts, the first of 10 million euros, the second of 25 million euros were signed in April and then in October with the American fund Yorkville Advisors, in order to acquire the means of financing for a dynamic international growth strategy.