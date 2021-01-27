DGAP-News: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Statement/Offer Siltronic AG: Siltronic publishes supplementary reasoned statement on GlobalWafers' amended tender offer and continues to recommend acceptance of the offer 27.01.2021 / 18:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Siltronic publishes supplementary reasoned statement on GlobalWafers' amended tender offer and continues to recommend acceptance of the offer



Munich, January 27, 2021 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG today published their supplementary joint reasoned statement in response to the amended offer document announced by GlobalWafers GmbH on January 25, 2021. GlobalWafers GmbH is a subsidiary of GlobalWafers Co, Ltd. of Taiwan. The offer document relates to the offer by GlobalWafers to acquire all shares in Siltronic AG at an increased offer price of EUR 145 per share in cash.

The supplementary joint reasoned statement, together with the reasoned statement which was already published on December 22, 2020, sets out in detail the underlying aspects and overall circumstances on which the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board have based their recommendation to Siltronic shareholders to accept the offer. As a result of the amendment to the offer, the acceptance period ends on February 10, 2021, 24:00 hours (CET).

The supplementary joint reasoned statement is published on Siltronic's website https://www.siltronic.com/en/investors/information-regarding-tender-of ... (non-binding English translation).

The binding German version is available at https://www.siltronic.com/de/investoren/informationen-zum-uebernahmean ....

Only the supplementary joint reasoned statement together with the joint reasoned statement of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board dated December 22, 2020 are authoritative.

The information in this press release does not constitute explanations or supplements to the contents in these statements.