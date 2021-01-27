 

IBA – Transparency Notification

IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 27, 2021, 17.45

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on January 25, 2021.

In its notification, BlackRock, Inc. has notified, that following an acquisition of voting rights, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 1% threshold.

Content of the notification

·Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights    
·Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person
·Persons subject to the notification requirement:
BlackRock Inc., 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V, Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, 161 Bay Street,, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
BlackRock Fund Advisors, 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association, 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540,, U.S.A.

  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 22/01/2021
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 1%
  • Denominator: 38.254.747

·Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)
           

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction  
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights  
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities  
BlackRock Inc. 0 0   0.00%    
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V 2,489 2,489
Wertpapier


21.01.21
Iba – Acquisition of Own Shares
21.01.21
IBA Press R
12.01.21
IBA Press Release – Share buyback

21.01.21
5
Ion Beam Applications