Alligator Bioscience's rights issue oversubscribed

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) ("Alligator" or the "Company") has completed the share issue with pre-emption rights for the Company's shareholders, which was resolved upon by the Board of Directors on December 15, 2020 pursuant to the authorization from the annual general meeting on May 5, 2020 (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period ran from and including January 11, 2021 to and including January 25, 2021. Through the Rights Issue, Alligator receives approximately SEK 86 million before deduction of issue costs. 13 895 925 shares, corresponding to approximately 97 per cent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights (including subscription undertakings). Furthermore, 9 305 467 shares were subscribed for without subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 65 per cent of the Rights Issue. In total, the Rights Issue was subscribed for at 163 per cent. Guarantee commitments made in connection with the Rights Issue will thus not be utilized.

Alligator has carried out the Rights Issue to initiate and conduct Phase II studies for mitazalimab and to complete Phase I study and initiate preparatory work on Phase II study for ATOR-1017.

Comment from Alligator's CEO, Per Norlén

"I would like to extend my warm gratitude to existing and new shareholders for their strong support. The capital injection secures the start of the important efficacy study with mitazalimab in pancreatic cancer. In parallel planning is ongoing for a similar efficacy study with ATOR-1017 in gastric cancer patients." - Per Norlén, CEO.

Outcome

The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 14,277,723 shares, of which 13 895 925 shares, corresponding to approximately 97 per cent of the Rights issue, has been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. A total of 9 305 467 shares, corresponding to approximately 65 per cent of the Rights Issue, has been subscribed for without use of subscription rights. Thus, 23 201 392 shares, corresponding to approximately 163 per cent of the Rights Issue, has been subscribed for with and without use of subscription rights. Guarantee commitments made in connection with the Rights Issue will thus not be utilized. Through the Rights Issue, Alligator receives approximately SEK 86 million before deduction of issue costs, which are estimated to approximately SEK 10 million.