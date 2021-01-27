 

Alligator Bioscience's rights issue oversubscribed

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 18:35  |  34   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) ("Alligator" or the "Company") has completed the share issue with pre-emption rights for the Company's shareholders, which was resolved upon by the Board of Directors on December 15, 2020 pursuant to the authorization from the annual general meeting on May 5, 2020 (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription period ran from and including January 11, 2021 to and including January 25, 2021. Through the Rights Issue, Alligator receives approximately SEK 86 million before deduction of issue costs. 13 895 925 shares, corresponding to approximately 97 per cent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights (including subscription undertakings). Furthermore, 9 305 467 shares were subscribed for without subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 65 per cent of the Rights Issue. In total, the Rights Issue was subscribed for at 163 per cent. Guarantee commitments made in connection with the Rights Issue will thus not be utilized.

Alligator has carried out the Rights Issue to initiate and conduct Phase II studies for mitazalimab and to complete Phase I study and initiate preparatory work on Phase II study for ATOR-1017.

Comment from Alligator's CEO, Per Norlén
"I would like to extend my warm gratitude to existing and new shareholders for their strong support. The capital injection secures the start of the important efficacy study with mitazalimab in pancreatic cancer. In parallel planning is ongoing for a similar efficacy study with ATOR-1017 in gastric cancer patients." - Per Norlén, CEO.

Outcome
The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 14,277,723 shares, of which 13 895 925 shares, corresponding to approximately 97 per cent of the Rights issue, has been subscribed for by exercise of subscription rights. A total of 9 305 467 shares, corresponding to approximately 65 per cent of the Rights Issue, has been subscribed for without use of subscription rights. Thus, 23 201 392 shares, corresponding to approximately 163 per cent of the Rights Issue, has been subscribed for with and without use of subscription rights. Guarantee commitments made in connection with the Rights Issue will thus not be utilized. Through the Rights Issue, Alligator receives approximately SEK 86 million before deduction of issue costs, which are estimated to approximately SEK 10 million.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alligator Bioscience's rights issue oversubscribed STOCKHOLM, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) ("Alligator" or the "Company") has completed the share issue with pre-emption rights for the Company's shareholders, which was resolved upon by the Board of Directors on December …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of ...
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Security the Biggest Challenge in Domain Management as 2020 Recorded Rise in Domain-Related Cyber ...
End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $193.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
ACG selects Tejas Networks to build Afghanistan's high-capacity National Optical Transport Network
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods