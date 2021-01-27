 

CORRECTING and REPLACING  Alchimie and Samsung TV Plus Extend Strategic Partnership Across Europe

Regulatory News:

This replaces the announcement made at 05:49 pm CET on 27/01/2021 due to the following correction: previous version was the incorrect one and multiple changes were made for this new version.

Alchimie and Samsung TV Plus Extend Strategic Partnership Across Europe

Alchimie provides over 30 channels to Samsung TV Plus platform

ALCHIMIE (Paris:ALCHI) (FR0014000JX7 – ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, today announces it has extended its partnership with Samsung TV Plus to provide channels to Samsung Smart TV viewers across the UK, France, Italy and Spain.

The 30+ themed channels are all populated and updated by Alchimie’s considerable 60,000 hour, multilanguage premium-content library. Access to this library, enables Samsung TV Plus to offer accomplished curations of high-quality programs which remain fresh, relevant and tailored to each territory, in both language and topic.

Additionally, the partnership has seen the debut of Alchimie’s first scripted channel, Movies Central by TVPlayer, on Samsung’s TV Plus platform. The channel gives viewers in France and the UK access to must-see films from all genres.

Alchimie’s platform, distribution technology, high-quality library and dynamic approach provides Samsung’s TV Plus flexibility both in the range of channels and the content offered. Alchimie’s channels are populated with exclusive curations or ‘playlists’ of content designed around channel themes. The cornerstone to this flexibility is Alchimie’s library of premium multilanguage content, one of the largest in the world, which provides exclusive access to trusted premium programming, allowing channel editors to refresh content playlists regularly, match viewers’ interests and stay relevant to global and local events.

Nicolas d’Hueppe, CEO of Alchimie said, “Samsung’s European audience is large, multilanguage and discerning. With Alchimie’s inspiring library and technology we can create themed channels that are well populated and agile – designed to appeal to those audiences with high-standards and special interests. Together with Samsung we make sure there is something for everyone to watch, wherever you are, and whatever your interests are.”

Samsung TV Plus comes pre-installed on post 2016 Samsung smart TVs, it’s 100% free and doesn’t require any downloads, credit cards, subscriptions or additional devices. With more than 300 channels, TV Plus is available in a total of seven countries in Europe including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France, UK, Austria and Spain.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
 Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com

About Alchimie
 Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 60,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 70+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Michael Rowe, Spektrum der Wissenschaft) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies).
For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com / www.alchimie.com

