Bennett Jones Appointed to UK Government's Post-Brexit Trade Law Panel

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bennett Jones has been appointed to the UK

Government's new Trade Law Panel together with Linklaters LLP. The appointment

follows an open and competitive international procurement process.



The Trade Law Panel was established to assist the UK government in international

trade disputes at the WTO and in connection with disputes brought under the UK's

trade and investment treaties. Prior to the UK's exit from the European Union,

the UK was represented in such matters by the EU.







well as our deep expertise in international investment litigation," said Darrel

Pearson, head of Bennett Jones' International Trade and Investment Team.



"We are delighted with this appointment and look forward to working with

Linklaters and the UK Department of International Trade in these matters," said

Valerie Hughes, Senior Counsel with Bennett Jones, and Former Director of the

WTO Legal Affairs Division and the WTO Appellate Body Secretariat.



Bennett Jones' International Trade and Investment team brings diverse

perspectives to bear in advising governments, businesses and business

associations on broad and complex investment treaty and WTO legal and policy

issues. Team members have decades of experience serving in WTO leadership

positions and have been involved in more than 70 WTO disputes covering every

aspect of WTO law.



About Bennett Jones



Bennett Jones is the firm that businesses trust with their most complex legal

matters. With 500 lawyers and business advisors, the firm is well equipped to

advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian

businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427080/Bennett_Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_

Appointed_to_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=304794

1-1&h=4154532687&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1427080%2FBennett_

Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_Appointed_to_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma

.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1427080%2FBennett_Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_Appointed_to

_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg)



CONTACT: Peter Zvanitajs, Senior Communications Advisor,

zvanitajsp@bennettjones.com, 437 999 6214



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152581/4823481

OTS: Bennett Jones LLP





"Our appointment reflects our extensive experience in WTO dispute settlement aswell as our deep expertise in international investment litigation," said DarrelPearson, head of Bennett Jones' International Trade and Investment Team."We are delighted with this appointment and look forward to working withLinklaters and the UK Department of International Trade in these matters," saidValerie Hughes, Senior Counsel with Bennett Jones, and Former Director of theWTO Legal Affairs Division and the WTO Appellate Body Secretariat.Bennett Jones' International Trade and Investment team brings diverseperspectives to bear in advising governments, businesses and businessassociations on broad and complex investment treaty and WTO legal and policyissues. Team members have decades of experience serving in WTO leadershippositions and have been involved in more than 70 WTO disputes covering everyaspect of WTO law.About Bennett JonesBennett Jones is the firm that businesses trust with their most complex legalmatters. With 500 lawyers and business advisors, the firm is well equipped toadvise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadianbusinesses and investors with opportunities around the world.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427080/Bennett_Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_Appointed_to_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3047941-1&h=4154532687&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1427080%2FBennett_Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_Appointed_to_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1427080%2FBennett_Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_Appointed_to_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg)CONTACT: Peter Zvanitajs, Senior Communications Advisor,zvanitajsp@bennettjones.com, 437 999 6214Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152581/4823481OTS: Bennett Jones LLP