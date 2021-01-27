 

Bennett Jones Appointed to UK Government's Post-Brexit Trade Law Panel

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
27.01.2021, 19:00  |  56   |   |   

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bennett Jones has been appointed to the UK
Government's new Trade Law Panel together with Linklaters LLP. The appointment
follows an open and competitive international procurement process.

The Trade Law Panel was established to assist the UK government in international
trade disputes at the WTO and in connection with disputes brought under the UK's
trade and investment treaties. Prior to the UK's exit from the European Union,
the UK was represented in such matters by the EU.

"Our appointment reflects our extensive experience in WTO dispute settlement as
well as our deep expertise in international investment litigation," said Darrel
Pearson, head of Bennett Jones' International Trade and Investment Team.

"We are delighted with this appointment and look forward to working with
Linklaters and the UK Department of International Trade in these matters," said
Valerie Hughes, Senior Counsel with Bennett Jones, and Former Director of the
WTO Legal Affairs Division and the WTO Appellate Body Secretariat.

Bennett Jones' International Trade and Investment team brings diverse
perspectives to bear in advising governments, businesses and business
associations on broad and complex investment treaty and WTO legal and policy
issues. Team members have decades of experience serving in WTO leadership
positions and have been involved in more than 70 WTO disputes covering every
aspect of WTO law.

About Bennett Jones

Bennett Jones is the firm that businesses trust with their most complex legal
matters. With 500 lawyers and business advisors, the firm is well equipped to
advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian
businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427080/Bennett_Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_
Appointed_to_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=304794
1-1&h=4154532687&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1427080%2FBennett_
Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_Appointed_to_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma
.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1427080%2FBennett_Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_Appointed_to
_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg)

CONTACT: Peter Zvanitajs, Senior Communications Advisor,
zvanitajsp@bennettjones.com, 437 999 6214

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152581/4823481
OTS: Bennett Jones LLP


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bennett Jones Appointed to UK Government's Post-Brexit Trade Law Panel Bennett Jones has been appointed to the UK Government's new Trade Law Panel together with Linklaters LLP. The appointment follows an open and competitive international procurement process. The Trade Law Panel was established to assist the UK …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
immowelt Prognose: Trotz Corona steigen die Mieten von gebrauchten Wohnungen bis Ende des Jahres um bis zu 6 Prozent
Abgasskandal: Bundesgerichtshof äußert sich erstmals zu Thermofenster / Daimler in der Defensive
SKODA AUTO beschleunigt seine digitale Transformation mit AccelerateIT und Microsoft (FOTO)
Einzelhandelsmieten entwickelten sich im Corona-Jahr 2020 regional stark uneinheitlich / ...
Leseempfehlungen zur ITB Berlin NOW: Die besten Publikationen zum Thema Sustainable Responsiblity (FOTO)
Dispo: 5,6 Mio. Deutsche sind zum Jahresbeginn in den Miesen
Misere des Erneuerbare Energien-Ausbaus setzt sich auch 2021 fort: Deutsche Umwelthilfe identifiziert die sieben größten Probleme des EEG
Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) Erhält Diamant-Status Für Gesundheitsschutz An Bord
Mehr Zeit für die Familie sorgt für Wachstumsschub bei Ravensburger (FOTO)
Titel
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Corona-Krankmeldungen: Ältere Berufstätige und Branchen wie Pflege- und Kinderbetreuung stärker betroffen
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
VW-Dieselgate 2.0 vor dem Landgericht Duisburg: Nachgewiesene Abgasmanipulation beim EA288 (FOTO)
Iyuno Media Group schließt Vereinbarung zur Übernahme von SDI Media
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
Die Kosten für die neue CO2-Abgabe reduzieren - mit einem Kaminfeuer
Neu oder gebraucht, cash oder auf Kredit: Beim Autokauf zahlen die meisten in bar (FOTO)
Die besten Aktien der Welt Mit hochwertigen Wachstumsunternehmen langfristig Rendite erzielen
Im Abgasskandal von Fiat-Chrysler findet am 25. Januar 2021 die erste mündliche Verhandlung in ...
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:43 Uhr
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private Placement for the KfW-IPEX Bank Arrangement Fee and the Ordering of the Long Lead Time Equipment From Metso/Outotec
19:38 Uhr
Andrea Orcel ist neuer CEO der Unicredit
19:36 Uhr
ROUNDUP 2: Verdächtiges Paket bei Impfstoffhersteller Astrazeneca gesichert
19:35 Uhr
ROUNDUP 5/Impfstoff-Streit mit Astrazeneca: Keine Lösung in Sicht
19:35 Uhr
Intercept Company Statement on Analyst Note
19:34 Uhr
Bidens Klima-Beauftragter Kerry will USA zum Vorbild machen
19:33 Uhr
Frontex-Einsatz in Ungarn nach EuGH-Urteil ausgesetzt
19:30 Uhr
SolarArise commissions 75 MW Solar Plant in Uttar Pradesh
19:30 Uhr
Brompton Funds Provides Update on Dividend Growth Split Corp.
19:27 Uhr
Canada's History and Diverse Culture Captured on Two New Gold Royal Canadian Mint Masterpieces