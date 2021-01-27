Bennett Jones Appointed to UK Government's Post-Brexit Trade Law Panel
Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - Bennett Jones has been appointed to the UK
Government's new Trade Law Panel together with Linklaters LLP. The appointment
follows an open and competitive international procurement process.
The Trade Law Panel was established to assist the UK government in international
trade disputes at the WTO and in connection with disputes brought under the UK's
trade and investment treaties. Prior to the UK's exit from the European Union,
the UK was represented in such matters by the EU.
"Our appointment reflects our extensive experience in WTO dispute settlement as
well as our deep expertise in international investment litigation," said Darrel
Pearson, head of Bennett Jones' International Trade and Investment Team.
"We are delighted with this appointment and look forward to working with
Linklaters and the UK Department of International Trade in these matters," said
Valerie Hughes, Senior Counsel with Bennett Jones, and Former Director of the
WTO Legal Affairs Division and the WTO Appellate Body Secretariat.
Bennett Jones' International Trade and Investment team brings diverse
perspectives to bear in advising governments, businesses and business
associations on broad and complex investment treaty and WTO legal and policy
issues. Team members have decades of experience serving in WTO leadership
positions and have been involved in more than 70 WTO disputes covering every
aspect of WTO law.
About Bennett Jones
Bennett Jones is the firm that businesses trust with their most complex legal
matters. With 500 lawyers and business advisors, the firm is well equipped to
advise businesses and investors with Canadian ventures, and connect Canadian
businesses and investors with opportunities around the world.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1427080/Bennett_Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_
Appointed_to_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=304794
1-1&h=4154532687&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1427080%2FBennett_
Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_Appointed_to_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg&a=https%3A%2F%2Fmma
.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1427080%2FBennett_Jones_LLP_Bennett_Jones_Appointed_to
_UK_Government_s_Pos.jpg)
CONTACT: Peter Zvanitajs, Senior Communications Advisor,
zvanitajsp@bennettjones.com, 437 999 6214
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152581/4823481
OTS: Bennett Jones LLP
