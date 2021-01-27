 

Valcare Medical Announces First-in-Human Transseptal Implant of the AMEND Annuloplasty Ring for Mitral Valve Repair

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 18:54  |  57   |   |   

HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valcare Medical Ltd. developer of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve repair and replacement solutions, announces that it has successfully completed its first-in-human transseptal delivery of the AMEND annuloplasty ring. The transseptal AMEND procedure was performed at the Schulich Heart Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, under the Health Canada Special Access Program.

Valcare's AMEND mitral repair annuloplasty ring

Valcare's AMEND mitral valve repair device is an innovative, clinically proven, D-shaped, semi-rigid closed ring with unique anchoring capabilities. AMEND is designed to provide the clinical standard-of-care surgical treatment via safer and easier catheter-based procedures. The AMEND platform also serves as infrastructure for Valcare's mitral replacement system and tricuspid repair solution.

The procedure was performed by Eric Cohen, M.D., Andrew Czarnecki, M.D. and Gideon Cohen, M.D. from the Schulich Heart Centre.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring Valcare's innovative technology to our patients. This first case demonstrated the AMEND devices' unique anchoring and steering capabilities, enabling annular resizing and MR reduction" stated Dr Andrew Czarnecki. "Implantation of the AMEND ring reshaped the annular geometry facilitating leaflet edge-to-edge repair which was not possible prior to the implant. We look forward to continuing this collaboration, and improving our patients' quality of life."

Dr Gideon Cohen added "This unique technology provides us yet another important tool with which to treat patients previously deemed inoperable. We are pleased to have been able to offer this procedure to a patient who had no other surgical or device options."

"This exciting achievement is the stepping stone to standardise the AMEND device as the gold-standard for mitral repair procedures. Following demonstration of safety and efficacy of the AMEND ring in transapical procedures, we are now delivering this D-shaped annuloplasty ring via a transseptal approach. AMEND's distinctive design provides a transcatheter surgical-like solution and creates a platform for multiple treatment options for patients, as a stand-alone solution or in combination with edge-to-edge or chordal reconstruction therapies" said Shuki Porath, CEO Valcare Medical. "We appreciate the opportunity to work together with the excellent team at Schulich Heart Centre in Toronto, and benefit from their experience, assisting Valcare Medical in expanding innovative treatments for heart patients."

Valcare will soon begin to enrol patients for its AMEND Plus pilot clinical study, and will launch an FDA early feasibility study (EFS).  

The AMEND device is limited to investigational use and is not commercially available.   

Valcare Medical

Valcare Medical is a privately held medical device company, dedicated to providing innovative transcatheter technologies for the treatment of mitral and tricuspid regurgitation. Valcare is developing medical devices, designed to become an integral part of every structural heart procedure.

Contact

Mr. Shuki Porath, CEO
Valcare Medical Ltd.
sporath@valcaremedical.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428133/Valcare_Medical_Annuloplasty_ring.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428135/Valcare_Medical_Logo.jpg

 

Valcare Medical logo

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valcare Medical Announces First-in-Human Transseptal Implant of the AMEND Annuloplasty Ring for Mitral Valve Repair HERZLIYA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valcare Medical Ltd. developer of transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve repair and replacement solutions, announces that it has successfully completed its first-in-human transseptal delivery of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Transformation from QASH token to Liquid token (LQT) and Liquid Chain: Liquid by Quoine's Ambition to Develop Next-Gen Financial Services
Infosys Recognized as the Fastest Growing Top 10 IT Services Brand of 2020
Security the Biggest Challenge in Domain Management as 2020 Recorded Rise in Domain-Related Cyber ...
Healthcare Cloud Picture Archiving & Communications System Market Size Worth $1.06 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
Casio to Release DERMOCAMERA, Allowing Dermatologists to Capture Close-up and Ordinary Shots of ...
Electric Motor Sales Market Size Worth $232.5 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Increasing Need for Device Management Security Pushes IoT Security Services to US$16.8 Billion by ...
Energy Management System Market Size To Advance At 17.1% CAGR By 2025, Owing To Increasing Number ...
End Stage Renal Disease Market Size Worth $193.8 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods