OFG Bancorp Increases Regular Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend by 14%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) today announced its Board of Directors increased the regular quarterly cash dividend by 14.3%, to $0.08 per common share, from $0.07 per share, for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. The dividend is payable April 15, 2021, to holders of record at March 31, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of March 30, 2021.

Jose Rafael Fernandez, President, Chief Executive officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board, said: “The dividend increase reflects earnings and capital growth, despite COVID-19, from OFG’s larger scale and stronger business activity.”