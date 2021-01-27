 

Omega Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) (“Omega”) today announced that it is one of 380 companies across 11 sectors included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (“GEI”).

“Omega is extremely proud to be recognized as a leader in gender equality by the Bloomberg GEI for the second consecutive year,” said Taylor Pickett, Omega’s Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to recruit and develop a diverse workforce and demonstrates the culture of inclusion that is critical to the success of our business.”

The GEI brings transparency to gender-related practices and policies at publicly listed companies, increasing the breadth of environmental, social, governance (ESG) data available to investors. The GEI scoring methodology allows investors to assess company performance and compare across industry peer groups.

The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

“The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today,” said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. “Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion and driving transparency in the markets.”

Through disclosure of gender-related metrics using the GEI framework, the firms included in the 2021 GEI have committed to provide a comprehensive look at their investment in workplace gender equality and the communities in which they operate, raising the bar of what should be expected from other companies within the same industry. Omega was included in this year’s index for scoring at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect a high level of disclosure and overall performance across the framework’s five pillars.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

