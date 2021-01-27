LeMaitre Vascular Will Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results on February 25, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM ET the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.



Access to the live call is available by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1-512-961-6497 for international callers), passcode 8429679. The call can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor.