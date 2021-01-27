 

DBRS raises the ratings on Stellantis N.V.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 19:01  |  44   |   |   

 DBRS raises the ratings on Stellantis N.V.

Amsterdam, January 27, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announced today that, DBRS Limited (DBRS Morningstar) has upgraded from “BBB (low)” to “BBB” the Issuer Rating and Senior Unsecured Debt rating of Stellantis N.V.

The trend on all ratings is stable.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.,Stellantis N.V.!
Long
Basispreis 10,82€
Hebel 6,08
Ask 1,67
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 14,68€
Hebel 5,50
Ask 2,29
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions.  In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

  @Stellantis   Stellantis   Stellantis   Stellantis



For more information contact:

Claudio D’AMICO: +39 334 7107828 - claudio.damico@stellantis.com
Karine DOUET: +33 6 61 64 03 83 -karine.douet@stellantis.com
Valérie GILLOT: +33 6 83 92 92 96 - valerie.gillot@stellantis.com

 

Shawn MORGAN: +1 248 760 2621 - shawn.morgan@stellantis.com

 

www.stellantis.com

Attachment


Stellantis Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DBRS raises the ratings on Stellantis N.V.  DBRS raises the ratings on Stellantis N.V. Amsterdam, January 27, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announced today that, DBRS Limited (DBRS Morningstar) has upgraded from “BBB (low)” to “BBB” the Issuer …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Nabis Holdings Inc. Completes Recapitalization
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:17 Uhr
FCA US LLC reaches agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to resolve investigation involving the National Training Center
25.01.21
Stellantis convenes EGM to approve distribution of Faurecia shares and cash
19.01.21
ROUNDUP/Opel-Mutterkonzern Stellantis: Werke in Italien unter Druck
19.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Längere Lockdowns drohen und bremsen Aktien
19.01.21
Opel-Mutterkonzern Stellantis: Werke in Italien unter Druck
19.01.21
Stellantis: Building a world leader in sustainable mobility
19.01.21
Aktien Europa: Drohende Lockdown-Verlängerungen lähmen die Kurse
18.01.21
Aktien Europa: Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen zum Wochenstart
18.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Stellantis entwickelt sich an erstem Handelstag positiv(4) 
18.01.21
INDEX-MONITOR: Stellantis nun in Cac 40 und FTSE MIB - EuroStoxx-Chancen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
67
Fiat bzw Chrysler mit super zahlen und auf billigstem kurs