DBRS raises the ratings on Stellantis N.V.

Amsterdam, January 27, 2021 - Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) (“Stellantis”) announced today that, DBRS Limited (DBRS Morningstar) has upgraded from “BBB (low)” to “BBB” the Issuer Rating and Senior Unsecured Debt rating of Stellantis N.V.

The trend on all ratings is stable.