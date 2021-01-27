 

Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private Placement for the KfW-IPEX Bank Arrangement Fee and the Ordering of the Long Lead Time Equipment From Metso/Outotec

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 19:43  |  61   |   |   

Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) is pleased to announce the closing of its private placement with existing European shareholders of 2,830,000 shares at CDN$0.75 per share and which is a continuation of the private placement conducted by Lewis Black and Deutsche Rohstoff AG (DRAG) at the beginning of this month. The use of proceeds of this placement will be to pay the KFW arrangement fee on the now active US$75.1 million loan. This cost is part of the overall project cost. When added to what has already been expended at site on the construction that commenced in 2020, to date there is now only a further US$10.1 million required to meet the final condition precedent (CP).

The Company is also pleased to announce that the orders have now been placed for the long lead time items being the primary crusher and the Sag mill with Metso/Outotec. Delivery is expected within 11 months.

Almonty’s Chairman, President and CEO Lewis Black commented:

“The importance of the placing of the order and payment of the deposit for the long lead time items of the primary crusher and the Sag mill marks a turning point at our Sangdong project. After 4 years of planning, I now look forward to seeing both mills being delivered into place at site within 11 months at the world’s largest Tungsten mine. The settlement of the arrangement fee to KfW-IPEX Bank and with the work that we have already completed at site to date, we can now see a reduction of at least 28% of the equity still required as the final cp. The Company expects all cp’s to be concluded in February and for the financial close to occur in March, which will coincide with our listing in Australia. But regardless, in the meantime, work will continue according to the timeline set by the project planning calendar. Further updates on our other sites and in particular our Molybdenum project will follow shortly.”

About Almonty

The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty’s activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Almonty Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Neue Wolfram Perle - ALL&WOF Fusion
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private Placement for the KfW-IPEX Bank Arrangement Fee and the Ordering of the Long Lead Time Equipment From Metso/Outotec Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty”) (TSX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) is pleased to announce the closing of its private placement with existing European shareholders of 2,830,000 shares at CDN$0.75 per share and which is a continuation of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
Starbucks Reports Q1 Fiscal 2021 Results
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Coty Announces Consolidation of Fragrance Manufacturing Operations with Intended Closure of Site in ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Process for the Secondary Listing on the ASX Has Now Been Initiated.
13.01.21
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to Shift Its Focus Toward Korea
12.01.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Update zum Geschäftsverlauf (deutsch)
12.01.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
12.01.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Update zum Geschäftsverlauf
04.01.21
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement at CDN$0.75 With Lewis Black and Deutsche Rohstoff AG
04.01.21
Vale, Almonty Industries, Glencore: Rohstoff-Aktien für 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:41 Uhr
1.448
Neue Wolfram Perle - ALL&WOF Fusion