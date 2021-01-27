 

American Water to Host Virtual 2021 Investor Day on February 25

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly-traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today the company will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The event will feature presentations by Walter Lynch, president and chief executive officer; Susan Hardwick, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and other company leaders on the topics of 2020 results, 2021 earnings guidance, long-term growth targets and capital investment plans. There will be a question-and-answer session as part of the event.

Interested parties may access the video webcast through a link on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.amwater.com. Presentation slides that will be used in conjunction with the event will be available online in advance. The Company recognizes its website as a key channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information to comply with its obligations under SEC Regulation FD.

Following the event, an archive of the webcast will be available for one year on American Water’s investor relations website at ir.amwater.com/events.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater, and other related services to more than 14 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

