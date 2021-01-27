DGAP-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt Epigenomics AG successfully places mandatory convertible bond in the full amount of EUR 5.5 million 27-Jan-2021 / 20:11 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Epigenomics AG successfully places mandatory convertible bond in the full amount of EUR 5.5 million

Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") today successfully completed the placement of the subordinated mandatory convertible notes, which the Company's Executive Board resolved to issue with the approval of the Supervisory Board on January 7, 2021. In total, the mandatory convertible bond in the nominal amount of EUR 5,500,000.00 was fully placed. The offering was significantly oversubscribed. The mandatory convertible bond consists of 500,000 bonds, which are convertible into 5,000,000 registered shares of the Company. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the mandatory convertible bond amount to EUR 5.5 million.

The full terms and conditions of the bond are available on Epigenomics AG's website at www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/convertible-bonds/.

