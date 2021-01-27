 

DGAP-Adhoc Epigenomics AG successfully places mandatory convertible bond in the full amount of EUR 5.5 million

27-Jan-2021 / 20:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT TO BE PUBLISHED, DISSEMINATED OR PASSED ON TO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Berlin, Germany, 27 January 2021 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") today successfully completed the placement of the subordinated mandatory convertible notes, which the Company's Executive Board resolved to issue with the approval of the Supervisory Board on January 7, 2021. In total, the mandatory convertible bond in the nominal amount of EUR 5,500,000.00 was fully placed. The offering was significantly oversubscribed. The mandatory convertible bond consists of 500,000 bonds, which are convertible into 5,000,000 registered shares of the Company. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the mandatory convertible bond amount to EUR 5.5 million.

The full terms and conditions of the bond are available on Epigenomics AG's website at www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/convertible-bonds/.

 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststraße 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, e-mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Fabian Kirchmann, tel +49 221 9140 970, e-mail: ir@epigenomics.com

 

Important Notice

This publication does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell, or issue or the solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, any securities. This publication does, in particular, not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the laws of any state within the U.S., and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, except that the offered shares may be offered or sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on certain exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This publication and the information contained herein may not be distributed or sent into the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales of the securities described herein would be prohibited by applicable laws, and should not be distributed to United States persons or by way of publications with a general circulation in the United States. No public offering of the shares is being made in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan.

Epigenomics Aktie



Disclaimer

