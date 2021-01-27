DGAP-Adhoc Leoni AG: Operating performance improvement continues in Q4 2020 resulting in free cash flow and EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs significantly above analyst consensus
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 27.01.2021, 20:18 | 91 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Leoni AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Operating performance improvement continues in Q4 2020 resulting in free cash flow and EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs significantly above analyst consensus
Nuremberg, 27 January 2021 - The sequential improvement of the operating performance of LEONI AG, Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888) following the Covid 19-related decline in the first half of the past financial year, continued in the particularly strong fourth quarter of 2020. In the final quarter of 2020, EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs is expected to be approximately EUR 63 million (FY 2020: approximately EUR -57 million) and free cash flow is expected to be approximately EUR 126 million (FY 2020: approximately EUR
-53 million) - both significantly above the current analyst consensus. At the same time, based on strategic decisions related to the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) division as well as the medium-term planning in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic discussed again by the Board of Directors today, provisions and other exceptional items as well as VALUE 21 costs amounting to approximately EUR 134 million will be made in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, the Board of Directors currently expects sales of approximately EUR 1.27 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2019: EUR 1.18 billion) and a continuation of the sequential improvement of the operating performance, with EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs expected to be approximately EUR 63 million (Q4 2019: EUR -16 million) and free cash flow is expected to be positive at approximately EUR 126 million (Q4 2019: EUR 84 million).Leoni Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Nuremberg, 27 January 2021 - The sequential improvement of the operating performance of LEONI AG, Nuremberg (ISIN DE 0005408884 / WKN 540888) following the Covid 19-related decline in the first half of the past financial year, continued in the particularly strong fourth quarter of 2020. In the final quarter of 2020, EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs is expected to be approximately EUR 63 million (FY 2020: approximately EUR -57 million) and free cash flow is expected to be approximately EUR 126 million (FY 2020: approximately EUR
-53 million) - both significantly above the current analyst consensus. At the same time, based on strategic decisions related to the Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) division as well as the medium-term planning in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic discussed again by the Board of Directors today, provisions and other exceptional items as well as VALUE 21 costs amounting to approximately EUR 134 million will be made in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, the Board of Directors currently expects sales of approximately EUR 1.27 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2019: EUR 1.18 billion) and a continuation of the sequential improvement of the operating performance, with EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs expected to be approximately EUR 63 million (Q4 2019: EUR -16 million) and free cash flow is expected to be positive at approximately EUR 126 million (Q4 2019: EUR 84 million).
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: Leoni - Wachstumsaktie 2005 im M-Dax
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0