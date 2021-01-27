Leoni AG: Operating performance improvement continues in Q4 2020 resulting in free cash flow and EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs significantly above analyst consensus

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, the Board of Directors currently expects sales of approximately EUR 1.27 billion for the fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2019: EUR 1.18 billion) and a continuation of the sequential improvement of the operating performance, with EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs expected to be approximately EUR 63 million (Q4 2019: EUR -16 million) and free cash flow is expected to be positive at approximately EUR 126 million (Q4 2019: EUR 84 million).

