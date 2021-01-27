 

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at Pacific Biosciences’ website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: February 10, 2021

Time: 4:30pm ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free: 888.366.7247

International: 707.287.9330

Conference ID: 8096067

Replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contact: Pacific Biosciences

Trevin Rard
650.521.8450
ir@pacificbiosciences.com


Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 4:30pm …

