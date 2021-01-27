 

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce that Steve Mills has been retained as Securities Counsel for the Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
27.01.2021, 20:18  |  46   |   |   

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce the Company has retained Steve Mills as our Securities Counsel. “We are very excited about his joining our team,” commented Patrick J. Jensen, Director of ACCR.

“He will help us and file the Attorney Letter with OTC Markets,” stated Patrick, Director of ACCR. His profile with OTC Markets can be viewed here.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/service-providers/8856

“Steve comes highly recommended. We have enjoyed getting to know each other,” stated Patrick, “He will represent us in our re-application to up list to OTC Current Information next week with OTC Markets.

His complete profile may be viewed here.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-mills

https://www.stevemillslaw.com

In other news, ACCR has completed the required Disclosure and Financial Statements to be filed with OTC Markets next week. We also received a “Patent Pending” notice from the USPTO for our invention Clones by Drones. Come fly away with us. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvuL5jyCHOw

GO ACCR!!!

Established in 1996, Access-Power, Inc. is a Florida based for-profit Corporation with operations in West Michigan.

There are various risk factors that should be carefully considered in evaluating our business; because such factors may have a significant impact on our business, our operating results, our liquidity and financial condition. As a result of these various risk factors, actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to us, or that we currently consider to be immaterial, may also impact our business, result of operations, liquidity and financial condition. If any such risks occur, our business, its operating results, liquidity and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. Under such circumstances, if a stable trading market for our securities is established, the trading price of our securities could decline, and you may lose all or part of your investment.

SECURITIES ISSUED BY THE COMPANY INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK AND, THEREFORE, SHOULD BE CONSIDERED EXTREMELY SPECULATIVE. THEY SHOULD NOT BE PURCHASED BY PERSONS WHO CANNOT AFFORD THE POSSIBILITY OF THE LOSS OF THE ENTIRE INVESTMENT. PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD READ ALL OF THE COMPANY'S FILINGS, INCLUDING ALL EXHIBITS, AND CAREFULLY CONSIDER, AMONG OTHER FACTORS THE VARIOUS RISK FACTORS THAT MAY BE PRESENT.

BEWARE OF NAKED SHORTING IN OUR COMMON SHARES

You should be aware that there are many substantial risks to an investment in our common stock. Carefully consider these risk factors, along with any available information currently reported by the Company, before you decide to invest in shares of our common stock.   If these risk factors were to occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations or future prospects could be materially adversely affected. If that happens, the market price for our common stock, if any, could decline, and prospective investors would likely lose all or even part of their investment.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's business, based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors.

Contact Information:

Patrick J. Jensen
Director
Tel:  616.312.5390
Email:  pjensen@myaccess-power.com
Corporate Website:  http://www.myaccess-power.com
"Our corporate website is currently under construction to soon reflect our new business model in the Michigan Medical Marijuana Clone sector."

Product Website
http://www.mycbdpets.com

http://www.clonesbydrones.com

https://www.hempster19.com

http://www.clonesbycars.com

Access-Power & Co., Inc. 
OTC Ticker:  ACCR


Access-Power Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce that Steve Mills has been retained as Securities Counsel for the Company GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce the Company has retained Steve Mills as our Securities Counsel. “We are …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
AMD Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
T2 Biosystems Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Orocobre Limited Quarterly Report of Operations for the Period Ended 31 December 2020
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Ooredoo Algeria deploys Nokia’s cloud-native core software to prepare for the future
Titel
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Clubhouse Media Group Announces Ticker and Corporate Name Change Effective January 20, 2021
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has a signed ATTORNEY AGREEMENT in place
14.01.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce a bright outlook for 2021
13.01.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to update our dear Shareholders on several important fronts
08.01.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. has engaged with Broadridge Inc. to provide the Company with OBO and NOBO structure services
07.01.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce we filed an 8k today seeking a $3,000,000.00 retribution cash payment against our former CEO Mark Lee Baum
07.01.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce today that our new e-Commerce website Hempster19.com is alive and accepting orders
05.01.21
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce entry into the hemp infused Covid-19 sanitizer market with our new brand reseller product called Hempster19.com
31.12.20
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce that we formally reported our past CEO with financial Crimes against the Company to the SEC; and is also pleased to announce the completion of our 10K for 2020, which will be filed on January 4, 2021