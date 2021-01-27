 

Extension of Cash Offer for G4S plc

27 January 2021

Extension of Cash Offer for G4S plc

G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) notes Garda World Security Corporation’s announcement today regarding the extension of the revised offer, made through its wholly-owned subsidiary Fleming Capital Securities, Inc., until 1.00 pm (London time) on 10 February 2021 and the level of acceptances received by 27 January 2021 at 1.00 pm (London time) (the “Announcement”).

The Announcement does not change the Board of G4S’s unanimous recommendation that G4S shareholders accept the cash offer of 245 pence per share by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (an entity indirectly controlled by Allied Universal).

The Announcement is available on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

 

Notes to Editors
G4S is the leading global security company, specialising in the provision of security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material, sustainable value for our customers and shareholders by being the supply partner of choice in all our markets.

G4S is quoted on the London Stock Exchange and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen. After taking account of the businesses being sold in the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has around 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited ("Citi"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the PRA, is acting exclusively for G4S and no one else in connection with the matters set out in this announcement and will not regard any other person as its client in relation to the matters in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than G4S for providing the protections afforded to clients of Citi nor for providing advice in relation to any matter referred to herein.

