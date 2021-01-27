 

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2021 / 20:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Marc Michael
Last name(s): Fischer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 12,500 shares through the exercise of stock options
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.20 EUR 565000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.2000 EUR 565000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-25; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Dirk Hartogweg 14
5928 LV Venlo
Netherlands
Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64375  27.01.2021 



Diskussion: Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten
Wertpapier


