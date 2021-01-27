Republic Bancorp, Inc. Increases its Common Stock Cash Dividends Paid for the 23rd Consecutive Year

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (“Republic”) (NASDAQ: RBCAA), parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company, today announced an 8% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividends. The quarterly cash dividend of $0.308 per share of Class A Common Stock and $0.28 per share on Class B Common Stock will be payable April 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 19, 2021. The increased cash dividend results in an annualized dividend yield for the Class A Common stock of 3.26% based upon the stock’s closing price on January 26, 2021.

“We are excited that our continued strong earnings and capital position provide us the ability to increase our quarterly cash dividends paid for the 23rd consecutive year. This past year has been a challenge to all of us in the financial industry, and we are proud to come through it with the confidence that we will continue to provide the solid dividend returns of a high-performing institution,” commented Steve Trager, Chairman and CEO for Republic.