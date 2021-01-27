 

Start-Up to Setting Standards

What it takes to become the Market Leader

BERLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How does a company reach 30 successful years in business? Many would point to motivation as a driving force, but for the CEO and co-founder of FLEXIM, Jens Hilpert, it's something a little different. For Hilpert, respect drives motivation. "Motivation is not just about money," he says. "Motivation is also respect. The most important thing is … that we have to respect the work of everybody in the company."

By any standards FLEXIM is a successful business. From four founders it's grown to over 450 employees and established operations in every region of the world. Now, with more than 25% of the global market, FLEXIM is known for high-quality products and technological leadership. So just how did this company grow to become a successful market leader? As we know, sustained success takes more than great products. It's about the people that make up a company and how they work together. With that in mind, we sat down with Mr. Hilpert recently to talk about the part culture plays in the FLEXIM story.

What Matters at FLEXIM

FLEXIM exists to make things of value, and currently these things are high-quality, technically advanced ultrasonic flowmeters. These flowmeters perform valuable functions for the customers that buy them, helping to conserve resources and improve quality. In this way, FLEXIM manufactures and sells things that serve the common good.

A Focus on Technology

"Our aim is to be the technological leader," and this clearly has its roots in the very first flowmeter the founders built.

From the outset, their goal was to build not just a better product but the best product. The sophisticated, and proprietary, algorithms they developed are key, but the quality and integrity of the electronics plays a part too. Attention to detail is deeply ingrained in the company culture to ensure every FLEXIM flowmeter delivers exceptionally stable measurements, whatever the fluid or application environment. Speaking of the product focus, Hilpert says, "Our target is to produce the best meter. We are technology-oriented, not sales oriented."

