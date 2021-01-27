The Bondholders Meeting quorum remains unchanged (70.88%) and the settlement operations for the partial buyback of the 2,895,260 OCEANEs that certain bondholders have agreed to sell to the Company will take place as planned by January 29, 2021.

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 27, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases (the “ Company ”), today announced that technical corrections were made to the voting results of the holders of the convertible bonds issued by the Company on October 16, 2017 (the “ OCEANEs ”) at the Bondholders Meeting which took place on January 25, 2021 (the “ Bondholders Meeting ”). These corrections have no impact on the fact that all of the resolutions by the Bondholders Meeting were approved, and are the result of corrections made by BNP Paribas Securities Services, the external provider in charge of centralizing the Bondholders Meeting votes. They are not the result of any action or responsibility of the Company.

BNP Paribas Securities Services corrected the Bondholders Meeting votes after rechecking all bondholders’ voting instructions. The results are as follows:

Resolution n°1:

Votes for: 3,799,307

Votes against: 511,300

Abstain : 0

Resolution n°1 is adopted with 88.14 % of votes (compared to 100% of votes as initially announced).

Resolution n°2

Vote for: 3,799,307

Vote against: 184,000

Abstain : 327,300

Resolution n°2 is adopted with 88.14% of votes (compared to 100% of votes as initially announced).

Resolution n°3

Vote for: 3,799,307

Vote against: 184,000

Abstain : 327,300

Resolution n°3 is adopted with 88.14% of votes (compared to 100% of votes as initially announced).

