 

GENFIT Technical Corrections to the Results of the January 25, 2021 Bondholders Meeting with No Impact on Resolutions’ Approval

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 27, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases (the “Company”), today announced that technical corrections were made to the voting results of the holders of the convertible bonds issued by the Company on October 16, 2017 (the “OCEANEs”) at the Bondholders Meeting which took place on January 25, 2021 (the “Bondholders Meeting”). These corrections have no impact on the fact that all of the resolutions by the Bondholders Meeting were approved, and are the result of corrections made by BNP Paribas Securities Services, the external provider in charge of centralizing the Bondholders Meeting votes. They are not the result of any action or responsibility of the Company.

The Bondholders Meeting quorum remains unchanged (70.88%) and the settlement operations for the partial buyback of the 2,895,260 OCEANEs that certain bondholders have agreed to sell to the Company will take place as planned by January 29, 2021.

BNP Paribas Securities Services corrected the Bondholders Meeting votes after rechecking all bondholders’ voting instructions. The results are as follows:

Resolution n°1:
Votes for: 3,799,307
Votes against: 511,300
Abstain : 0
Resolution n°1 is adopted with 88.14 % of votes (compared to 100% of votes as initially announced).

Resolution n°2
Vote for: 3,799,307
Vote against: 184,000
Abstain : 327,300
Resolution n°2 is adopted with 88.14% of votes (compared to 100% of votes as initially announced).

Resolution n°3
Vote for: 3,799,307
Vote against: 184,000
Abstain : 327,300
Resolution n°3 is adopted with 88.14% of votes (compared to 100% of votes as initially announced).

ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH.  NIS4 technology has been licensed to LabCorp in the U.S. and Canada for the development and commercialization of a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by NIS4 technology. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com

