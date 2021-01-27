ACI Worldwide, Inc. Announces Preliminary 2020 Results

Based on preliminary information available at this time, for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company currently expects revenue of between $1.280 billion and $1.295 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of between $350 million and $360 million.

“Our focus on maximizing profitability, coupled with our resilient business model, is delivering results. We are pleased to have achieved year-over-year growth and significant margin improvement for 2020, despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “We have entered the new year with a clearly defined three-pillar strategy and execution plan for continuous profitable growth and transformational value creation for shareholders.”

Reaffirming Long Term Outlook

ACI is reaffirming its long-term outlook of mid-single-digit organic revenue growth combined with gradual net adjusted EBITDA margin improvement annually, as discussed at its November 2020 Analyst Day. ACI currently expects COVID-19-related headwinds to persist through the first half of 2021, with growth accelerating in the second half.

Mr. Almeida continued, “Looking ahead, 2021 will be a milestone year as we expect to achieve the ‘Rule of 40’ for the first time as a company. We look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.”

Conference Call

ACI will host a conference call in which members of the management team will present preliminary 2020 results tomorrow, January 28, 2021, at 8:30 am EST. There will be no Q&A. Interested persons may access a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following numbers for dial-in participation: US/Canada: (866) 914-7436, International/Local: +1 (817) 385-9117. Please provide your name, the conference name ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID code 9873636. There will be a replay available for two weeks on (855) 859-2056 for US/Canada and +1 (404) 537-3406 for International/Local dial-In participants.