ACI Worldwide, Inc. Announces Preliminary 2020 Results
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.
Based on preliminary information available at this time, for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company currently expects revenue of between $1.280 billion and $1.295 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of between $350 million and $360 million.
“Our focus on maximizing profitability, coupled with our resilient business model, is delivering results. We are pleased to have achieved year-over-year growth and significant margin improvement for 2020, despite the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Odilon Almeida, president and CEO of ACI Worldwide. “We have entered the new year with a clearly defined three-pillar strategy and execution plan for continuous profitable growth and transformational value creation for shareholders.”
Reaffirming Long Term Outlook
ACI is reaffirming its long-term outlook of mid-single-digit organic revenue growth combined with gradual net adjusted EBITDA margin improvement annually, as discussed at its November 2020 Analyst Day. ACI currently expects COVID-19-related headwinds to persist through the first half of 2021, with growth accelerating in the second half.
Mr. Almeida continued, “Looking ahead, 2021 will be a milestone year as we expect to achieve the ‘Rule of 40’ for the first time as a company. We look forward to updating you on our progress throughout the year.”
Conference Call
ACI will host a conference call in which members of the management team will present preliminary 2020 results tomorrow, January 28, 2021, at 8:30 am EST. There will be no Q&A. Interested persons may access a real-time audio broadcast of the teleconference at http://investor.aciworldwide.com/ or use the following numbers for dial-in participation: US/Canada: (866) 914-7436, International/Local: +1 (817) 385-9117. Please provide your name, the conference name ACI Worldwide, Inc. and conference ID code 9873636. There will be a replay available for two weeks on (855) 859-2056 for US/Canada and +1 (404) 537-3406 for International/Local dial-In participants.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare