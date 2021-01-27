Avnet Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Sales of $4.7 billion up from $4.5 billion in the prior year quarter, supported by record sales in Asia of $2.2 billion, up 16% year over year. On constant currency basis, organic sales increased 4.8% after adjusting for 14 weeks of activity in the prior quarter.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.19, compared with a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.19 in the prior quarter, a 200% increase. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.48, compared with $0.36 in the prior quarter, a 33% increase.

Farnell operating margins increased sequentially 97 basis points to 4.5%.

GAAP operating income margin of 1.2%, compared with 0.4% the prior quarter, and an adjusted operating income margin of 1.7%, compared with 1.4% in the prior quarter.

Achieved net working capital of 75 days, generating $85 million of cash flow from operations.

Sales of Texas Instruments (TI) products were $50 million compared with $399 million in the prior year. When excluding TI, organic sales grew 9.3% year over year on a constant currency basis.



CEO Commentary

“Improvements in our Farnell, EMEA and Americas businesses, complemented by a record revenue quarter in Asia, reflect our continued progress in driving operational efficiencies and enhancing key business lines through strategic investments. We’ve seen tangible results from this back to the basics strategy over the past two quarters with increased sales, improving returns on capital and a stronger balance sheet. As a result, we are better positioned today to manage our backlog and working capital to navigate uncertainties resulting from COVID-19,” said Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s resilience amidst the challenges this past year. They’ve delivered significant value in providing uninterrupted service at a global scale and in working collaboratively with our customers and suppliers to manage forecasts, navigate current market dynamics and mitigate supply chain risk.”

Key Financial Metrics

($ in millions, except per share data) Second Quarter Results (GAAP) Dec – 20 Dec – 19 Change Y/Y Sep – 20 Change Q/Q Sales $ 4,668.2 $ 4,534.8 2.9 % $ 4,723.1 (1.2) % Operating Income 57.2 46.5 23.1 % 18.5 209.3 % Operating Income Margin 1.2 % 1.0 % 21 bps 0.4 % 84 bps Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (EPS) $ 0.19 $ 0.05 280.0 % $ (0.19) 200.0 % Second Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Dec – 20 Dec – 19 Change Y/Y Sep – 20 Change Q/Q Sales $ 4,668.2 $ 4,534.8 2.9 % $ 4,723.1 (1.2) % Adjusted Operating Income 79.6 82.2 (3.2) % 65.1 22.3 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 1.7 % 1.8 % (11) bps 1.4 % 32 bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.48 $ 0.40 20.0 % $ 0.36 33.3 % Segment and Geographical Mix Dec – 20 Dec – 19 Change Y/Y Sep – 20 Change Q/Q Electronic Components (EC) Sales $ 4,342.4 $ 4,203.6 3.3 % $ 4,382.2 (0.9) % EC Operating Income Margin 2.4 % 2.2 % 17 bps 1.9 % 46 bps Farnell Sales $ 325.8 $ 331.2 (1.6) % $ 340.9 (4.4) % Farnell Operating Income Margin 4.5 % 6.0 % (155) bps 3.5 % 97 bps Americas Sales $ 1,101.5 $ 1,186.6 (7.2) % $ 1,205.7 (8.7) % EMEA Sales 1,346.3 1,425.8 (5.6) % 1,480.7 (9.1) % Asia Sales 2,220.4 1,922.4 15.5 % 2,036.7 9.0 % TI Sales Dec – 20 Dec – 19 Change Y/Y Sep – 20 Change Q/Q Sales of TI Products $ 49.6 $ 399.2 (87.6) % $ 241.0 (79.4) %

_________________________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

CFO Commentary

“During the second quarter, we delivered sales of $4.7 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.48, driven by strong execution and a streamlined cost structure that has allowed us to achieve increased revenue without adding significant operating expense. Our year over year top line growth and careful working capital management enabled us to achieve our goal of 75 net working capital days,” said Avnet CFO Tom Liguori. “Our $75 million operating expense reduction plan was fully implemented in the quarter, driving our ninth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flows. We remain on track to achieve our $245 million operating expense reduction plan by the end of fiscal year 2022. We are delivering improved financial and competitive performance, building Avnet’s core distribution business while still strategically investing in Farnell, where we see tremendous opportunity to deliver profitable growth.”

Additional Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Updates

Returned $21 million to shareholders with dividends paid during the quarter.

Achieved highest quarterly transportation revenue in 6 quarters in the Americas and Asia.

Farnell selected as the authorized global distributor for National Instruments (NI).

Avnet rejoined the Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) as a distributor member.

Named Infineon’s Best Performance GC Distribution Partner, Greater China PSS and Industrial Power Control Greater China.

Named Micron’s Top EBU Demand Creation and Leading Automotive Tier One.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Ending on April 3, 2021

Guidance Range Midpoint Sales $4.3B – $4.7B $4.5B Non-GAAP Diluted EPS(1) $0.52 – $0.58 $0.55

_________________________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

The above guidance is based upon market conditions existing as of today, seasonally lower revenues in Asia, gross margin improvement due to the mix shift from Asia to Americas and EMEA, and ongoing cost reduction programs. It excludes amortization of intangibles, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments. The above sales guidance assumes approximately $50 million in lower sales of Texas Instruments products as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The above guidance assumes 100 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:

Q3 Fiscal 2021 Q2 Fiscal Q3 Fiscal Guidance 2021 2020 Euro $1.21 $1.19 $1.10 GBP $1.36 $1.32 $1.28

About Avnet

Avnet is a global electronic components distributor with extensive design, product, marketing and supply chain expertise for customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. For the past 100 years, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended January 2, December 28, January 2, December 28, 2021 2019 2021 2019 (Thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 4,668,172 $ 4,534,806 $ 9,391,232 $ 9,164,814 Cost of sales 4,156,919 4,009,193 8,363,899 8,095,362 Gross profit 511,253 525,613 1,027,333 1,069,452 Selling, general and administrative expenses 442,084 464,873 913,241 921,377 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 11,948 14,265 38,369 38,863 Operating income 57,221 46,475 75,723 109,212 Other (expense) income, net (1,333 ) (1,963 ) (20,831 ) 2,969 Interest and other financing expenses, net (21,485 ) (33,904 ) (43,787 ) (67,535 ) Income before taxes 34,403 10,608 11,105 44,646 Income tax expense (benefit) 15,240 6,940 10,831 (774 ) Net income $ 19,163 $ 3,668 $ 274 $ 45,420 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.04 $ 0.00 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.04 $ 0.00 $ 0.44 Shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 98,937 100,431 98,917 101,781 Diluted 99,932 101,302 99,897 102,839 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.21 $ 0.42 $ 0.42

AVNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) January 2, June 27, 2021 2020 (Thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 376,333 $ 477,038 Receivables, net 3,105,317 2,928,386 Inventories 2,816,421 2,731,988 Prepaid and other current assets 156,375 191,394 Total current assets 6,454,446 6,328,806 Property, plant and equipment, net 403,270 404,607 Goodwill 834,795 773,734 Intangible assets, net 38,812 65,437 Operating lease assets 284,886 275,917 Other assets 248,104 256,696 Total assets $ 8,264,313 $ 8,105,197 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 311,800 $ 51 Accounts payable 1,935,661 1,754,078 Accrued expenses and other 520,463 472,924 Short-term operating lease liabilities 58,400 53,313 Total current liabilities 2,826,324 2,280,366 Long-term debt 895,639 1,424,791 Long-term operating lease liabilities 259,599 253,719 Other liabilities 372,018 419,923 Total liabilities 4,353,580 4,378,799 Shareholders’ equity 3,910,733 3,726,398 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,264,313 $ 8,105,197

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended January 2, 2021 December 28, 2019 (Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 274 $ 45,420 Non-cash and other reconciling items: Depreciation 44,002 49,822 Amortization 30,474 41,257 Amortization of operating lease assets 28,111 31,354 Deferred income taxes (311 ) (15,518 ) Stock-based compensation 15,331 14,503 Asset impairment expense 15,166 — Other, net 17,004 22,157 Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested): Receivables (94,831 ) 185,598 Inventories 51,185 94,182 Accounts payable 130,768 (52,711 ) Accrued expenses and other, net (29,779 ) (71,858 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 207,394 344,206 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net 11,800 (35,400 ) Repayments under senior unsecured credit facility, net (239,430 ) (1,376 ) Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net (1,480 ) (1,301 ) Repurchases of common stock — (198,630 ) Dividends paid on common stock (41,512 ) (42,426 ) Other, net (2,301 ) (4,887 ) Net cash flows used for financing activities (272,923 ) (284,020 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (30,022 ) (44,252 ) Acquisitions of assets (18,371 ) (51,509 ) Other, net 725 (13,098 ) Net cash flows used for investing activities (47,668 ) (108,859 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 12,492 (8,622 ) Cash and cash equivalents: — decrease (100,705 ) (57,295 ) — at beginning of period 477,038 546,105 — at end of period $ 376,333 $ 488,810

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income tax expense, (v) adjusted income from continuing operations, (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustment to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws including recent tax law changes in the U.S., certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes income from continuing operations and diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP. All amounts below relate to Avnet’s continuing operations.

Fiscal Quarters Ended Year to Date January 2, October 3, 2021* 2021 2020 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 913,241 $ 442,084 $ 471,158 Amortization of intangible assets and other (30,592 ) (10,417 ) (20,175 ) Adjusted operating expenses 882,649 431,667 450,983 GAAP operating income $ 75,723 $ 57,221 $ 18,502 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 38,369 11,948 26,420 Amortization of intangible assets and other 30,592 10,417 20,175 Adjusted operating income 144,683 79,586 65,097 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 11,105 $ 34,403 $ (23,297 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 38,369 11,948 26,420 Amortization of intangible assets and other 30,592 10,417 20,175 Other expenses - equity investment impairments 15,274 51 15,223 Adjusted income before income taxes 95,340 56,819 38,521 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ 10,831 $ 15,240 $ (4,408 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 7,178 2,577 4,601 Amortization of intangible assets and other 7,066 2,037 5,029 Other expenses - equity investment impairments 52 26 26 Income tax expense items, net (13,498 ) (10,788 ) (2,710 ) Adjusted income tax expense 11,629 9,092 2,538 GAAP net income (loss) $ 274 $ 19,163 $ (18,889 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 31,191 9,371 21,819 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 23,526 8,380 15,146 Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax) 15,222 25 15,197 Income tax expense items, net 13,498 10,788 2,710 Adjusted net income 83,711 47,727 35,983 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ 0.19 $ (0.19 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.31 0.09 0.22 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.24 0.09 0.15 Other expenses - equity investment impairments (net of tax) 0.15 - 0.15 Income tax expense items, net 0.14 0.11 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS 0.84 0.48 0.36

_________________________ * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Year June 27, March 28, December 29, September 29, 2020* 2020* 2020* 2019* 2019* ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,842,122 $ 451,099 $ 469,646 $ 464,873 $ 456,503 Amortization of intangible assets and other (81,555 ) (18,952 ) (21,071 ) (21,454 ) (20,078 ) Adjusted operating expenses 1,760,567 432,147 448,576 443,419 436,426 GAAP operating (loss) income $ (4,628 ) $ 1,920 $ (115,760 ) $ 46,475 $ 62,738 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 81,870 23,796 19,211 14,265 24,598 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) 144,092 (1,744 ) 145,836 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other 81,555 18,952 21,071 21,454 20,078 Adjusted operating income 302,889 42,924 70,358 82,194 107,414 GAAP (loss) income before income taxes $ (128,107 ) $ (16,144 ) $ (158,086 ) $ 12,086 $ 34,038 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 81,870 23,796 19,211 14,265 24,598 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) 144,092 (1,744 ) 145,836 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other 81,555 18,952 21,071 21,454 20,078 Other expenses and early debt redemption 21,582 2,054 15,526 4,002 - Adjusted income before income taxes 200,992 26,914 43,558 51,807 78,713 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ (98,574 ) $ (68,304 ) $ (29,425 ) $ 6,870 $ (7,714 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 18,648 4,659 4,372 3,377 6,240 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses 6,433 207 6,226 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other 16,119 3,613 4,307 3,964 4,235 Other expenses and early debt redemption 6,238 506 4,992 740 - Income tax benefit (expense) items, net 47,655 22,996 15,119 (4,071 ) 13,611 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense (3,481 ) (36,323 ) 5,591 10,880 16,372 GAAP net (loss) income $ (29,533 ) $ 52,160 $ (128,661 ) $ 5,216 $ 41,752 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 63,222 19,137 14,839 10,888 18,358 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) 137,659 (1,951 ) 139,610 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 65,436 15,339 16,764 17,490 15,843 Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) 15,344 1,548 10,534 3,262 - Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (47,655 ) (22,996 ) (15,119 ) 4,071 (13,611 ) Adjusted net income 204,473 63,237 37,967 40,927 62,341 GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.29 ) $ 0.53 $ (1.29 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.40 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.63 0.19 0.15 0.11 0.18 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (benefits) (net of tax) 1.37 (0.02 ) 1.39 - - Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.65 0.15 0.17 0.17 0.15 Other expenses and early debt redemption (net of tax) 0.15 0.02 0.11 0.03 - Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (0.47 ) (0.23 ) (0.15 ) 0.04 (0.13 ) Adjusted diluted EPS 2.04 0.64 0.38 0.40 0.60

_________________________ * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.

Sales of TI Products

In December, the termination of the Company’s electronic components distribution agreement with Texas Instruments (“TI”) was completed. Sales of TI products by quarter are outlined in the following table:

Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter January 2, October 3, June 27, March 28, December 28, 2021 2020 2020 2020 2019 (in millions) Sales of TI Products $ 49.6 $ 241.0 $ 322.5 $ 400.6 $ 399.2

Organic Sales

Organic sales is defined as sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions, divestitures and other items by adjusting Avnet’s prior and current periods (if necessary) to include the sales of acquired businesses and exclude the sales of divested businesses as if the acquisitions and divestitures had occurred at the beginning of the earliest period presented. Additionally, fiscal 2021 sales are adjusted for the estimated impact of the extra week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to the 14-week fiscal first quarter and the 53-week fiscal year. Organic sales in constant currency is defined as organic sales (as defined above) excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

As a result of declining sales due to the termination of the TI distribution agreement discussed further above, organic sales growth rates have also been adjusted to exclude sales of TI products.

The following table presents the reconciliation of reported sales to organic sales for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021.

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Sales Organic Organic As Reported Sales Sales Organic Sales and Organic TI Sales Adj for TI As Reported Estimated Sales TI Sales Adj for TI Q2-Fiscal Q2-Fiscal Q2-Fiscal Q2-Fiscal Extra Q2-Fiscal Q2-Fiscal Q2-Fiscal 2021 2021(1) 2021(1) 2021 Week(2) 2021 2021(1) 2021(1) (in millions) Avnet $ 4,668.2 $ 49.6 $ 4,618.6 $ 9,391.2 $ 306.0 $ 9,085.2 $ 290.6 $ 8,794.6 Avnet by region Americas $ 1,101.5 $ 14.0 $ 1,087.5 $ 2,307.1 $ 77.0 $ 2,230.1 $ 82.5 $ 2,147.6 EMEA 1,346.3 20.8 1,325.5 2,827.0 97.0 2,730.0 123.7 2,606.3 Asia 2,220.4 14.8 2,205.6 4,257.1 132.0 4,125.1 84.4 4,040.7 Avnet by segment EC $ 4,342.4 $ 49.6 $ 4,292.8 $ 8,724.5 $ 284.0 $ 8,440.5 $ 290.6 $ 8,149.9 Farnell 325.8 — 325.8 666.7 22.0 644.7 — 644.7

_________________________ (1) Sales adjusted for the impact of the termination of the TI distribution contract. (2) The impact of the additional week of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 is estimated.

The following table presents reported and organic sales growth rates for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021 compared to fiscal 2020.

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Sales Organic Organic As Reported Sales Sales Organic Sales Sales and Organic Adj for TI As Reported Sales Adj for TI As Reported Year-Year % Year-Year % Sales Year-Year % Organic Year-Year % Year-Year % and Organic Change in Change in As Reported Change in Sales Change in Change in Year-Year Constant Constant Year-Year Constant Year-Year Constant Constant % Change Currency Currency(1) % Change Currency % Change Currency Currency(1) Avnet 2.9 % 0.7 % 9.3 % 2.5 % 0.7 % (0.9 ) % (2.7 ) % 3.7 % Avnet by region Americas (7.2 ) % (7.2 ) % (0.5 ) % (4.0 ) % (4.0 ) % (7.2 ) % (7.2 ) % (2.7 ) % EMEA (5.6 ) (11.4 ) (4.5 ) (2.4 ) (7.4 ) (5.8 ) (10.8 ) (6.2 ) Asia 15.5 14.6 25.7 10.1 9.6 6.7 6.2 15.1 Avnet by segment EC 3.3 % 1.1 % 10.5 % 2.7 % 0.9 % (0.7 ) % (2.4 ) % 4.5 % Farnell (1.6 ) (4.5 ) (4.5 ) (0.1 ) (2.5 ) (3.3 ) (5.8 ) (5.8 )

_________________________ (1) Sales growth rates excluding the impact of the termination of the TI distribution agreement.

Historical Segment Financial Information

Fiscal 2021 Fiscal Second Quarter First Quarter Year to Date January 2, October 3, 2021* 2021 2020 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 8,724.5 $ 4,342.4 $ 4,382.2 Farnell 666.7 325.8 340.9 Avnet sales $ 9,391.2 $ 4,668.2 $ 4,723.1 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 188.4 $ 103.9 $ 84.4 Farnell 26.6 14.6 12.0 215.0 118.5 96.4 Corporate expenses (70.3 ) (39.0 ) (31.3 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (38.4 ) (11.9 ) (26.4 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (30.6 ) (10.4 ) (20.2 ) Avnet operating income $ 75.7 $ 57.2 $ 18.5 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 2,307.1 $ 1,101.5 $ 1,205.7 EMEA 2,827.0 1,346.3 1,480.7 Asia 4,257.1 2,220.4 2,036.7 Avnet sales $ 9,391.2 $ 4,668.2 $ 4,723.1

_________________________ * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding

Fiscal Year 2020 Quarters Ended Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fiscal Year June 27, March 28, December 28, September 28, 2020* 2020* 2020* 2019 2019 (in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 16,340.1 $ 3,867.6 $ 3,974.7 $ 4,203.6 $ 4,294.2 Farnell 1,294.2 292.1 335.1 331.2 335.8 Avnet $ 17,634.3 $ 4,159.7 $ 4,309.8 $ 4,534.8 $ 4,630.0 Operating income (loss): Electronic Components $ 349.1 $ 58.9 $ 84.8 $ 93.1 $ 112.3 Farnell 75.5 10.4 23.4 20.0 21.8 424.6 69.3 108.2 113.1 134.1 Corporate expenses (121.6 ) (26.3 ) (37.8 ) (30.9 ) (26.7 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (81.9 ) (23.8 ) (19.2 ) (14.3 ) (24.6 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses (144.1 ) 1.7 (145.8 ) - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets and other (81.6 ) (19.0 ) (21.1 ) (21.4 ) (20.1 ) Avnet operating (loss) income $ (4.6 ) $ 1.9 $ (115.8 ) $ 46.5 $ 62.7 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 4,755.3 $ 1,149.3 $ 1,203.6 $ 1,186.6 $ 1,215.8 EMEA 5,753.4 1,344.2 1,512.5 1,425.8 1,470.9 Asia 7,125.6 1,666.2 1,593.7 1,922.4 1,943.3 Avnet $ 17,634.3 $ 4,159.7 $ 4,309.8 $ 4,534.8 $ 4,630.0

_________________________ * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding

Guidance Reconciliation

The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Low End of High End of Guidance Range Guidance Range Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.52 $ 0.58 Restructuring, integration and other expense (net of tax) (0.12 ) (0.08 ) Amortization of intangibles and other (net of tax) (0.09 ) (0.07 ) Income tax expense adjustments (0.05 ) 0.05 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.26 $ 0.48

