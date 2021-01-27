 

CONMED Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Sales of $252.8 million decreased 4.5% year over year as reported and 5.2% in constant currency.
  • Domestic revenue decreased 0.7% year over year.
  • International revenue decreased 9.1% as reported year over year and 10.5% in constant currency.
  • Diluted net earnings per share (GAAP) were $0.81, compared to diluted net earnings per share of $0.49 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share(1) were $0.84 versus adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $0.90 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full-Year 2020 Highlights

  • Sales of $862.5 million decreased 9.7% year over year as reported and 9.3% in constant currency.
  • Domestic revenue decreased 6.7% year over year.
  • International revenue decreased 13.2% year over year as reported and 12.4% in constant currency.
  • Diluted net earnings per share (GAAP) were $0.32, compared to diluted net earnings per share of $0.97 in 2019.
  • Adjusted diluted net earnings per share(1) were $2.18 versus adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $2.64 in 2019.

“I am very pleased with the agility and resilience that our team showed as it responded to a challenging fourth quarter operating environment, which reflected the ongoing impacts from COVID-19 on our customers’ surgical procedure volumes.” commented Curt R. Hartman, CONMED’s Chair of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “While challenges remain as we enter 2021, we expect to see improvement in procedure volumes as vaccines become more readily available. I remain confident that CONMED enters 2021 better positioned than ever to achieve long-term success as we continue to deliver innovative products to our customers.”

2021 Outlook

The Company expects full-year 2021 revenue between $975 million and $1.02 billion. Based on recent exchange rates, foreign exchange is expected to be immaterial to 2021 financial results.

The Company also forecasts full-year 2021 adjusted diluted net earnings per share in the range of $2.85 to $3.05.

Supplemental Financial Disclosures

(1) A reconciliation of reported diluted net earnings per share to adjusted diluted net earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, appears below.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-844-889-7792 (domestic) or +1-661-378-9936 (international) and refer to the passcode 4987274.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of CONMED's website at www.conmed.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, until 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) and enter the passcode 4987274.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Net sales

 

$

252,828

$

264,865

 

$

862,459

$

955,097

Cost of sales

 

 

117,314

 

122,890

 

 

402,159

 

430,382

Gross profit

 

 

135,514

 

141,975

 

 

460,300

 

524,715

% of sales

 

 

53.6%

 

53.6%

 

 

53.4%

 

54.9%

Selling & administrative expense

 

 

99,097

 

102,002

 

 

373,817

 

400,141

Research & development expense

 

 

11,716

 

12,094

 

 

40,473

 

45,460

Income from operations

 

 

24,701

 

27,879

 

 

46,010

 

79,114

% of sales

 

 

9.8%

 

10.5%

 

 

5.3%

 

8.3%

Interest expense

 

 

11,114

 

10,319

 

 

44,052

 

42,701

Other expense

 

 

89

 

321

 

 

355

 

5,188

Income before income taxes

 

 

13,498

 

17,239

 

 

1,603

 

31,225

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

(10,642)

 

2,306

 

 

(7,914)

 

2,605

Net income

 

$

24,140

$

14,933

 

$

9,517

$

28,620

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

$

0.84

$

0.53

 

$

0.33

$

1.01

Diluted EPS

 

 

0.81

 

0.49

 

 

0.32

 

0.97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic shares

 

 

28,745

 

28,403

 

 

28,581

 

28,325

Diluted shares

 

 

29,941

 

30,504

 

 

29,464

 

29,495

Sales Summary

(in millions, unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

% Change

 

Domestic

 

International

2020

 

2019

As
Reported

Impact
of
Foreign
Currency

Constant
Currency

 

As
Reported

 

As
Reported

Impact
of
Foreign
Currency

Constant
Currency

Orthopedic Surgery

$

112.7

 

$

123.8

-8.9%

-0.7%

-9.6%

-12.3%

-6.8%

-1.1%

-7.9%

General Surgery

 

140.1

 

 

141.1

-0.7%

-0.6%

-1.3%

5.3%

-12.8%

-1.9%

-14.7%

$

252.8

 

$

264.9

-4.5%

-0.7%

-5.2%

-0.7%

-9.1%

-1.4%

-10.5%

   

Single-use Products

$

205.9

 

$

209.3

-1.6%

-0.6%

-2.2%

4.0%

-8.8%

-1.3%

-10.1%

Capital Products

 

46.9

 

 

55.6

-15.5%

-0.9%

-16.4%

-21.6%

-10.0%

-1.7%

-11.7%

$

252.8

 

$

264.9

-4.5%

-0.7%

-5.2%

-0.7%

-9.1%

-1.4%

-10.5%

   

Domestic

$

141.6

 

$

142.5

-0.7%

0.0%

-0.7%

International

 

111.2

 

 

122.4

-9.1%

-1.4%

-10.5%

$

252.8

 

$

264.9

-4.5%

-0.7%

-5.2%

   
   

Year Ended December 31,

 

% Change

 

Domestic

 

International

2020

 

2019

As
Reported

Impact
of
Foreign
Currency

Constant
Currency

 

As
Reported

 

As
Reported

Impact
of
Foreign
Currency

Constant
Currency

Orthopedic Surgery

$

374.7

 

$

463.3

-19.1%

0.7%

-18.4%

-22.1%

-17.2%

1.2%

-16.0%

General Surgery

 

487.8

 

 

491.8

-0.8%

0.1%

-0.7%

1.5%

-5.9%

0.3%

-5.6%

$

862.5

 

$

955.1

-9.7%

0.4%

-9.3%

-6.7%

-13.2%

0.8%

-12.4%

   

Single-use Products

$

703.0

 

$

756.3

-7.0%

0.4%

-6.6%

-2.9%

-12.3%

1.0%

-11.3%

Capital Products

 

159.5

 

 

198.8

-19.8%

0.2%

-19.6%

-23.6%

-16.3%

0.5%

-15.8%

$

862.5

 

$

955.1

-9.7%

0.4%

-9.3%

-6.7%

-13.2%

0.8%

-12.4%

   

Domestic

$

482.1

 

$

516.7

-6.7%

0.0%

-6.7%

International

 

380.4

 

 

438.4

-13.2%

0.8%

-12.4%

$

862.5

 

$

955.1

-9.7%

0.4%

-9.3%

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

Gross
Profit

Selling &
Administrative
Expense

Operating
Income

Interest
Expense

Other
Expense

Tax
Expense/
(Benefit)

Effective
Tax Rate

Net
Income

Diluted
EPS

 

As reported

$

135,514

$

99,097

$

24,701

$

11,114

$

89

$

(10,642)

-78.8%

$

24,140

$

0.81

 

% of sales

 

53.6%

 

39.2%

 

9.8%

 

Restructuring and related costs (1)

 

-

 

(1,649)

 

1,649

 

-

 

-

 

1,548

 

 

101

 

0.00

 

Acquisition and integration costs (2)

 

567

 

-

 

567

 

-

 

-

 

532

 

 

35

 

0.00

 

$

136,081

$

97,448

$

26,917

$

11,114

$

89

$

(8,562)

 

$

24,276

$

0.81

 

Adjusted gross profit %

 

53.8%

 

Amortization(4)

$

1,500

 

(6,998)

 

8,498

 

(3,479)

 

-

 

11,242

 

735

 

0.03

 

Adjusted net income

$

90,450

$

35,415

$

7,635

$

89

$

2,680

9.7%

$

25,011

$

0.84

 

% of sales

 

35.8%

 

14.0%

 

Diluted shares, as reported

 

29,941

 

In-the-money portion of convertible notes(5)

 

(236)

 

Diluted shares, as adjusted

 

29,705

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

 

Gross
Profit

Selling &
Administrative
Expense

Operating
Income

Interest
Expense

Other
Expense

Tax
Expense

Effective
Tax Rate

Net
Income

Diluted
EPS

 

As reported

$

141,975

$

102,002

$

27,879

$

10,319

$

321

$

2,306

13.4%

$

14,933

$

0.49

 

% of sales

 

53.6%

 

38.5%

 

10.5%

 

Acquisition and integration costs (2)

 

-

 

(1,870)

 

1,870

 

-

 

-

 

137

 

1,733

 

0.06

 

Manufacturing consolidation costs (3)

 

1,430

 

-

 

1,430

 

-

 

-

 

105

 

1,325

 

0.05

 

$

143,405

$

100,132

$

31,179

$

10,319

$

321

$

2,548

 

$

17,991

$

0.60

 

Adjusted gross profit %

 

54.1%

 

Amortization(4)

$

1,500

 

(6,639)

 

8,139

 

(3,183)

 

-

 

2,535

 

8,787

 

0.30

 

Adjusted net income

$

93,493

$

39,318

$

7,136

$

321

$

5,083

15.9%

$

26,778

$

0.90

 

% of sales

 

35.3%

 

14.8%

 

 

Diluted shares, as reported

 

30,504

 

In-the-money portion of convertible notes(5)

 

(643)

 

Diluted shares, as adjusted

 

29,861

 

 

(1) In 2020, the Company incurred restructuring costs related to restructuring of our sales force.

(2) In 2020, the Company incurred inventory adjustments associated with a prior acquisition. In 2019, the Company incurred inventory adjustments, consulting fees, legal fees, severance and integration related costs associated with the acquisition of Buffalo Filter, LLC.

(3) In 2019, the Company incurred costs related to the consolidation of certain manufacturing operations. These costs related to winding down operations at certain locations and moving production lines to other facilities.

(4) Includes amortization of intangible assets, deferred financing fees and debt discount.

(5) In Q4 2020 and 2019, the Company’s average share price exceeded the conversion price of our 2.625% convertible notes due in 2024 (the "Notes"). Non-GAAP adjusted dilutive weighted average shares outstanding exclude dilution that is expected to be offset by the Company’s convertible note hedge transactions.

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

 

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Gross
Profit

Selling &
Administrative
Expense

Operating
Income

Interest
Expense

Other
Expense

Tax
Expense/
(Benefit)

Effective
Tax Rate

Net
Income

Diluted
EPS

As reported

$

460,300

$

373,817

$

46,010

$

44,052

$

355

$

(7,914)

-493.9%

$

9,517

$

0.32

% of sales

 

53.4%

 

43.3%

 

5.3%

Plant underutilization costs (1)

 

6,586

 

-

 

6,586

 

-

 

-

 

739

 

5,847

 

0.20

Product rationalization costs (2)

 

2,169

 

(2,095)

 

4,264

 

-

 

-

 

460

 

3,804

 

0.13

Restructuring and related costs (3)

 

1,087

 

(4,782)

 

5,869

 

-

 

-

 

1,807

 

4,062

 

0.14

Acquisition and integration costs (4)

 

2,820

 

(1,192)

 

4,012

 

-

 

-

 

888

 

3,124

 

0.11

Manufacturing consolidation costs (5)

 

3,993

 

-

 

3,993

 

-

 

-

 

485

 

3,508

 

0.12

 

$

476,955

$

365,748

$

70,734

$

44,052

$

355

$

(3,535)

 

$

29,862

$

1.02

Adjusted gross profit %

 

55.3%

Amortization(6)

$

6,000

 

(27,945)

 

33,945

 

(13,414)

 

-

 

13,037

 

 

34,322

 

1.16

Adjusted net income

$

337,803

$

104,679

$

30,638

$

355

$

9,502

12.9%

$

64,184

$

2.18

% of sales

 

39.2%

 

12.1%

 

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Gross
Profit

Selling &
Administrative
Expense

Operating
Income

Interest
Expense

Other
Expense

Tax
Expense

Effective
Tax Rate

Net
Income

Diluted
EPS

As reported

$

524,715

$

400,141

$

79,114

$

42,701

$

5,188

$

2,605

8.3%

$

28,620

$

0.97

% of sales

 

54.9%

 

41.9%

 

8.3%

Acquisition and integration costs (4)

 

1,335

 

(13,066)

 

14,401

 

-

 

-

 

3,609

 

10,792

 

0.37

Manufacturing consolidation costs (5)

 

2,858

 

-

 

2,858

 

-

 

-

 

354

 

2,504

 

0.08

Debt refinancing costs (7)

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(3,904)

 

1,149

 

2,755

 

0.09

$

528,908

$

387,075

$

96,373

$

42,701

$

1,284

$

7,717

 

$

44,671

$

1.51

Adjusted gross profit %

 

55.4%

Amortization(6)

$

6,000

 

(26,075)

 

32,075

 

(11,756)

 

-

 

10,590

 

 

33,241

 

1.13

Adjusted net income

$

361,000

$

128,448

$

30,945

$

1,284

$

18,307

19.0%

$

77,912

$

2.64

% of sales

 

37.8%

 

13.4%

(1) In 2020, the Company incurred a charge related to plant underutilization due to abnormally low production as a result of decreased sales caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(2) In 2020, the Company performed an analysis of product lines and determined certain catalog numbers, principally related to capital equipment, would be discontinued and consolidated into existing product offerings resulting in a charge to cost of sales. The Company also wrote-off related field inventory used for customer demonstration and evaluation of the discontinued products to selling and administrative expense.

(3) In 2020, the Company incurred restructuring costs related to a voluntary separation arrangement with employees as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and restructuring of our sales force.

(4) In 2020, the Company incurred inventory adjustments associated with a prior acquisition and severance and integration costs mainly related to the Buffalo Filter, LLC acquisition. In 2019, the Company incurred inventory adjustments, investment banking fees, consulting fees, legal fees, severance and integration related costs associated with the acquisition of Buffalo Filter, LLC.

(5) In 2020 and 2019, the Company incurred costs related to the consolidation of certain manufacturing operations. These costs related to winding down operations at certain locations and moving production lines to other facilities.

(6) Includes amortization of intangible assets, deferred financing fees and debt discount.

(7) In 2019, in conjunction with the acquisition of Buffalo Filter, LLC, the Company refinanced its existing credit facility and incurred one-time fees associated with an agreement between the Company and JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., as well as costs associated with the early extinguishment of debt.

Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

24,140

$

14,933

 

$

9,517

$

28,620

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

(10,642)

 

2,306

 

 

(7,914)

 

2,605

Interest expense

 

11,114

 

10,319

 

 

44,052

 

42,701

Depreciation

 

4,427

 

4,463

 

 

18,044

 

18,688

Amortization

 

13,608

 

14,798

 

 

54,581

 

53,635

EBITDA

$

42,647

$

46,819

 

$

118,280

$

146,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock based compensation

 

2,992

 

2,960

 

 

13,111

 

11,779

Plant underutilization costs

 

-

 

-

 

 

6,586

 

-

Product rationalization costs

 

-

 

-

 

 

4,264

 

-

Restructuring and related costs

 

1,649

 

-

 

 

5,869

 

-

Acquisition and integration costs

 

567

 

1,870

 

 

4,012

 

14,401

Manufacturing consolidation costs

 

-

 

1,430

 

 

3,993

 

2,858

Debt refinancing costs

 

-

 

-

 

 

-

 

3,904

Adjusted EBITDA

$

47,855

$

53,079

 

$

156,115

$

179,191

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA Margin

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

 

16.9%

 

17.7%

 

 

13.7%

 

15.3%

Adjusted EBITDA

 

18.9%

 

20.0%

 

 

18.1%

 

18.8%

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and today’s conference call may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risks posed to the Company’s business, financial condition, and results of operations by the COVID-19 global pandemic and the various government responses to the pandemic, including deferral of surgeries, reductions in hospital and ambulatory surgery center operating volumes, disruption to potential supply chain reliability, as well as the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2019, and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.

Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures, including percentage sales growth in constant currency; adjusted gross profit; cost of sales excluding specified items; adjusted selling and administrative expenses; adjusted operating income; adjusted interest expense; adjusted other expense; adjusted income tax expense (benefit); adjusted effective income tax rate; adjusted net income, adjusted diluted shares and adjusted diluted net earnings per share (EPS). The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist investors and shareholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes percentage sales growth in constant currency and the other adjusted measures described above are important indicators of its operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, its core operating results and provide a baseline for analyzing trends in the Company’s underlying business. Further, the presentation of EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement that management considers useful for measuring aspects of the Company’s cash flow. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for reviewing the operating results and analyzing potential future business trends in connection with its budget process and bases certain management incentive compensation on these non-GAAP financial measures.

Net sales on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure. The Company analyzes net sales on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. To measure percentage sales growth in constant currency, the Company removes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates that affect the comparability and trend of net sales. To measure earnings performance on a consistent and comparable basis, the Company excludes certain items that affect the comparability of operating results and the trend of earnings. These adjustments are irregular in timing, may not be indicative of past and future performance and are therefore excluded to allow investors to better understand underlying operating trends.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported sales growth, gross profit, cost of sales, selling and administrative expenses, operating income, interest expense, other expense, income tax expense (benefit), effective income tax rate, net income, diluted shares and diluted net earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company’s operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures above, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review its financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONMED Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights Sales of $252.8 million decreased 4.5% year over year as reported and 5.2% in constant currency. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update