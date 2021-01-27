 

Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Skip Potter to New Chief Digital Information Officer Role

27.01.2021   

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM) today announced the appointment of Skip Potter to the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Information Officer, effective April 1, 2021.

In this newly created role, reporting directly to Chairman, CEO and President Tim Boyle, Potter will be responsible for leading Columbia’s global technology organization, where he will play a pivotal role in evolving the company’s digital footprint and omni-channel and supply chain capabilities across the enterprise. As a veteran tech leader, Potter brings extensive experience to Columbia. Most recently, he spent four years as Nike’s Chief Technology Officer, where he led a global organization of 2,000 digital and ecommerce technology team members. Prior to his time with Nike, he served as Managing Vice President of Engineering and Vice President of Technology Innovation at Capital One. Before joining Capital One, Potter was the CIO/CTO for British Telecommunication’s Enterprise Group. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

“Elevating our information technology and digital capabilities will continue to be a critical component to the success of our business,” said Tim Boyle. “I’m thrilled to have Skip’s leadership on board to drive and enable the growth and continued transformation of our business.”

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.SOREL.com, and www.prana.com.

Wertpapier


