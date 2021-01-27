Ameriprise Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per common share payable on February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 12, 2021.

