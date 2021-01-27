Intel Appoints Sunil Shenoy as Senior Vice President of Design Engineering Group

Intel Corporation today announced the appointment of Sunil Shenoy as senior vice president and general manager of the Design Engineering Group, effective Feb. 1. Shenoy, a 33-year Intel veteran who departed in 2014, returns to the company to lead the critical work of design, development, validation and manufacturing of intellectual properties and system-on-chips (SOC) for client and data center applications. Shenoy will report to current CEO Bob Swan until Feb. 15, after which he will report to incoming CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Sunil Shenoy will join Intel Corporation on Feb. 1, 2021, as senior vice president and general manager of the Design Engineering Group. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sunil is a proven engineering leader who has deep experience in microprocessor and SoC design and R&D,” said Swan. “His experience inside and outside of Intel will enable him to combine the best of Intel culture with an entrepreneurial spirit and fresh perspective as we work to strengthen the company’s technical leadership team and to coach and develop a new generation of technical talent.”

Most recently, Shenoy was senior vice president and general manager of RISC-V at SiFive, an Intel Capital portfolio company working to commercialize the RISC-V open architecture. At SiFive, Shenoy helped build the engineering team. In his prior years at Intel, Shenoy was corporate vice president in charge of Intel’s Platform Engineering Group, responsible for microprocessor and SoC design across Intel’s product groups. He also led Intel’s Visual and Parallel Computing Group and server and PC silicon development R&D and engineering, among other responsibilities.

Shenoy graduated from Syracuse University with a master’s degree in computer engineering; he has an MBA from the University of Oregon. He holds 16 patents in computer and microprocessor technology.

