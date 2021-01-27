 

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Announces Commercial Leadership Change

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that Michael Yang, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will be leaving the organization effective January 29, 2021 to assume the role of chief executive officer at another healthcare company. Charmaine Lykins, Senior Vice President, Global Product Planning and Chief Marketing Officer and Amanda Morgan, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue and Customer Officer, will lead the commercial organization.

Charmaine Lykins, Senior Vice President, Global Product Planning and Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“On behalf of the entire management team and our employees, I want to thank Michael for his significant contributions and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Steve Davis, Chief Executive Officer. “Amanda and Charmaine have been the foundation of our commercial success and I look forward to their continued leadership.”

Charmaine Lykins, Senior Vice President, Global Product Planning and Chief Marketing Officer

Charmaine Lykins is Senior Vice President, Global Product Planning and Chief Marketing Officer and leads Acadia’s healthcare professional and consumer marketing, marketing operations and new product planning functions. She joined the company in 2018 as Vice President, Marketing and in 2019 was promoted to Senior Vice President and became a member of the company’s Executive Management Committee.

Ms. Lykins has over 25 years of global experience commercializing healthcare brands, including 10 product launches representing first-in-class therapies for central nervous system disorders. She led the U.S. launch teams for REXULTI in depression and schizophrenia, prelaunch readiness for ABILIFY MAINTENA in bipolar disorder, and ZIPSOR for acute pain. Ms. Lykins also led commercial launch strategies for LATUDA in bipolar depression and schizophrenia, CYMBALTA for depression and diabetic neuropathic pain, and ZYPREXA for bipolar depression and treatment resistant depression in combination with fluoxetine.

