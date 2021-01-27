 

PhaseBio Presents Data from Phase 1b/2a Trial of Pemziviptadil for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at 15th Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute Virtual World Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 22:05  |  33   |   |   

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced presentation of data from a Phase 1b/2a pilot study highlighting three patients who received pemziviptadil (PB1046), the company’s first-in-class, sustained-release vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) analogue for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The data, which were presented virtually at the 15th Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute (PVRI) World Congress on January 27, 2021, continue to highlight the favorable safety and tolerability profile of pemziviptadil, as well as clinically-meaningful, long-term improvement of six-minute walk test (6MWT) distance for one patient after eighteen months of treatment. Additionally, the data demonstrate stability in functional status with no clinically-meaningful deterioration for two patients at two and six months after treatment. Hemodynamic data from this same trial were presented at the 14th PVRI World Congress in early 2020.

The patients participated in PhaseBio’s Phase 1b/2a pilot study, which evaluated the multi-dose safety, pharmacokinetics (PK) and VIP-based pharmacodynamic effects of pemziviptadil in three PAH patients who have a permanently implanted hemodynamic monitor (CardioMEMS HF System), a device placed in the pulmonary artery that continuously measures heart rate along with systolic and diastolic pressures. Pemziviptadil was administered subcutaneously on a weekly basis for eight weeks (extended due to subjective improvements) at dose levels previously tested in Phase 1.

All three patients completed the study with no drug-related serious adverse events associated with study drug discontinuation and pemziviptadil appeared to be well tolerated. New efficacy data in this analysis included 6MWT distance, which improved (by +78 meters, 17% change from baseline) after 18 months of treatment in one patient, a 29 year old, while showing no signs of clinically-meaningful deterioration in a 61 year old patient after two months of therapy (-9 meters, -2% change from baseline) or in a 74 year old patient after 6 months of treatment (+16 meters, 7% change from baseline). In an ongoing 16-week randomized, double-blind, Phase 2b clinical trial of pemziviptadil in PAH patients (the VIP trial), PhaseBio is measuring pulmonary vascular resistance and 6MWT distance among other key efficacy endpoints in approximately 60 patients.

Seite 1 von 3


PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PhaseBio Presents Data from Phase 1b/2a Trial of Pemziviptadil for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at 15th Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute Virtual World Congress PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases, today announced presentation of data from a Phase 1b/2a pilot …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
10
Sieht erfolgreich aus