Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

“AspenTech’s second quarter results were solid in the context of the current economic environment and support our outlook for a strong performance in the fiscal year. The quarter results were also highlighted by strong free cash flow generation,” said Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aspen Technology. “Customers continued to make substantial long-term commitments with AspenTech, including a renewal in excess of $75 million with one of the largest global oil companies making it one of the biggest transactions in our history.”

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020.

Pietri continued, “Demand activity remains strong across our product portfolio and we believe we are on track to have a good second half of the fiscal year. The increasing importance of digitalization and sustainability in the process and other capital intensive industries, as well as customer feedback on recent product announcements like the Aspen AIoT Hub and aspenONE v12, give us confidence in our ability to return to double-digit annual spend growth once the economy normalizes.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Recent Business Highlights

Annual spend, which the company defines as the annualized value of all term license and maintenance contracts at the end of the quarter, was approximately $604 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which increased 7.0% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 1.3% sequentially.

Summary of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

AspenTech’s total revenue of $233.7 million included:

License revenue, which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license, was $180.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $72.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Maintenance revenue, which represents the portion of the term license agreement related to on-going support and the right to future product enhancements, was $46.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $44.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Services and other revenue was $6.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $9.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, AspenTech reported income from operations of $149.5 million, compared to income from operations of $42.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net income was $129.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, leading to net income per share of $1.89, compared to net income per share of $0.58 in the same period last fiscal year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $162.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to non-GAAP income from operations of $52.1 million in the same period last fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income was $139.3 million, or $2.04 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to non-GAAP net income of $47.1 million, or $0.68 per share, in the same period last fiscal year. These non-GAAP results add back the impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles and acquisition-related fees. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is presented in the financial tables included in this press release.

AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $217.5 million and total borrowings, net of debt issuance costs, of $300.8 million at December 31, 2020. During the second quarter the company paid down approximately $119.2 million on the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility.

During the second quarter, the company generated $37.8 million in cash flow from operations and $38.0 million in free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for the net impact of: purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements; payments for capitalized computer software development costs, and other nonrecurring items, such as acquisition-related payments.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, January 27, 2021, Aspen Technology is issuing the following guidance for fiscal year 2021:

Annual spend growth of 6-8% year-over-year

Free cash flow of $265 to $275 million

Total bookings of $805 to $850 million

Total revenue of $731 to $760 million

GAAP total expense of $356 to $361 million

Non-GAAP total expense of $313 to $318 million

GAAP operating income of $375 to $399 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $418 to $442 million

GAAP net income of $328 to $347 million

Non-GAAP net income of $362 million to $381 million

GAAP net income per share of $4.80 to $5.08

Non-GAAP net income per share of $5.29 to $5.58

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

AspenTech has not reconciled its expectations as to forward-looking non-GAAP total expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measure because certain items are out of AspenTech’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP total expense, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share is not available without unreasonable effort.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

Management considers both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in managing Aspen Technology’s business. As the result of adoption of new licensing models, management believes that a number of Aspen Technology’s performance indicators based on GAAP, including revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income, should be viewed in conjunction with certain non-GAAP and other business measures in assessing Aspen Technology’s performance, growth and financial condition. Accordingly, management utilizes a number of non-GAAP and other business metrics, including the non-GAAP metrics set forth in this press release, to track Aspen Technology’s business performance. None of these non-GAAP metrics should be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

Aspen Technology will host a conference call and webcast today, January 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company's financial results for the second-quarter of fiscal year 2021 as well as the company’s business outlook. The live dial-in number is (866) 471-3828 or (678) 509-7573, conference ID code 8443369. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of Aspen Technology’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/events-and-presentations, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on Aspen Technology’s website and will also be available via telephone at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, conference ID code 8443369, through February 3, 2021.

About Aspen Technology

Forward-Looking Statements

The third paragraph of this press release as well as the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may vary significantly from AspenTech’s expectations based on a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: delays or reductions in demand for AspenTech solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic; AspenTech’s failure to increase usage and product adoption of aspenONE offerings or grow the aspenONE APM business, and failure to continue to provide innovative, market-leading solutions; declines in the demand for, or usage of, aspenONE software for any reason, including declines due to adverse changes in the process or other capital-intensive industries and due to the drop in demand for oil due to the COVID-19 pandemic, compounded by the excess supply arising from producers’ failure to agree on production cuts; unfavorable economic and market conditions or a lessening demand in the market for asset process optimization software, including due to the significant drop in oil prices arising from drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and producers’ failure to agree on production cuts; risks of foreign operations or transacting business with customers outside the United States; risks of competition and other risk factors described from time to time in AspenTech’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AspenTech cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. AspenTech expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Revenue: License $ 180,170 $ 72,436 $ 242,029 $ 160,155 Maintenance 46,818 44,547 93,676 88,219 Services and other 6,730 9,029 12,984 17,815 Total revenue 233,718 126,012 348,689 266,189 Cost of revenue: License 2,238 2,009 4,374 3,669 Maintenance 4,128 4,584 8,892 9,561 Services and other 7,949 8,933 16,515 17,514 Total cost of revenue 14,315 15,526 29,781 30,744 Gross profit 219,403 110,486 318,908 235,445 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 26,575 28,500 51,747 57,692 Research and development 22,172 22,625 44,702 45,118 General and administrative 21,203 16,422 38,836 36,306 Total operating expenses 69,950 67,547 135,285 139,116 Income from operations 149,453 42,939 183,623 96,329 Interest income 9,304 8,428 17,973 16,404 Interest (expense) (2,049 ) (3,161 ) (4,144 ) (6,161 ) Other (expense) income, net (333 ) (997 ) (1,802 ) 135 Income before income taxes 156,375 47,209 195,650 106,707 Provision for income taxes 27,223 7,408 33,787 13,392 Net income $ 129,152 $ 39,801 $ 161,863 $ 93,315 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.91 $ 0.58 $ 2.39 $ 1.37 Diluted $ 1.89 $ 0.58 $ 2.37 $ 1.35 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 67,780 68,114 67,754 68,277 Diluted 68,400 68,844 68,360 69,090

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Data) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,487 $ 287,796 Accounts receivable, net 46,348 56,301 Current contract assets, net 309,964 291,497 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,922 10,884 Prepaid income taxes 4,003 3,962 Total current assets 588,724 650,440 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 5,748 5,963 Computer software development costs, net 1,438 928 Goodwill 157,797 137,055 Intangible assets, net 48,223 42,851 Non-current contract assets, net 419,258 318,976 Contract costs 28,295 28,614 Operating lease right-of-use assets 33,431 34,905 Deferred tax assets 2,863 1,735 Other non-current assets 2,112 1,839 Total assets $ 1,287,889 $ 1,223,306 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,876 $ 3,988 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 40,230 43,556 Current operating lease liabilities 7,094 6,824 Income taxes payable 4,359 1,799 Current borrowings 16,000 135,163 Current deferred revenue 48,582 43,168 Total current liabilities 119,141 234,498 Non-current deferred revenue 12,524 13,913 Deferred tax liabilities 181,734 179,978 Non-current operating lease liabilities 30,890 33,088 Non-current borrowings, net 284,757 292,369 Other non-current liabilities 4,711 3,107 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Series D redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value—

Authorized— 367,000 shares as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020

Issued and outstanding— none as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 — — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.10 par value— Authorized—210,000,000 shares

Issued— 104,099,832 shares at December 31, 2020 and 103,988,707 shares at June 30, 2020

Outstanding— 67,829,817 shares at December 31, 2020 and 67,718,692 shares at June 30, 2020 10,410 10,399 Additional paid-in capital 783,897 769,411 Retained earnings 1,620,193 1,458,330 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 6,131 (5,288 ) Treasury stock, at cost—36,270,015 shares of common stock at December 31, 2020 and 36,270,015 shares at June 30, 2020 (1,766,499 ) (1,766,499 ) Total stockholders’ equity 654,132 466,353 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,287,889 $ 1,223,306

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited in Thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 129,152 $ 39,801 $ 161,863 $ 93,315 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,523 2,443 4,857 4,479 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 2,414 1,364 4,779 3,251 Net foreign currency losses (gains) 591 (883 ) 2,054 (162 ) Stock-based compensation 9,096 7,559 15,364 16,834 Deferred income taxes 171 (74 ) 212 (1,400 ) Provision for bad debts 1,616 282 4,736 1,264 Other non-cash operating activities 205 108 407 215 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,129 (2,594 ) 8,372 (4,539 ) Contract assets, net (116,007 ) 1,639 (123,373 ) (29,887 ) Contract costs 37 (485 ) 321 (830 ) Lease liabilities (2,572 ) (1,464 ) (5,235 ) (3,396 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets 1,942 324 42 (1,768 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities (1,558 ) (10,364 ) (7,063 ) (23,105 ) Deferred revenue 4,100 9,291 6,954 7,936 Net cash provided by operating activities 37,839 46,947 74,290 62,207 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (345 ) (368 ) (522 ) (968 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15,943 ) — (15,943 ) (74,219 ) Payments for equity method investments 168 — (166 ) — Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (89 ) (61 ) (895 ) (70 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,209 ) (429 ) (17,526 ) (75,257 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares of common stock 2,846 1,696 3,114 2,714 Repurchases of common stock — (50,016 ) — (100,864 ) Payments of tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock (2,279 ) (2,685 ) (4,107 ) (5,851 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of repayments (119,182 ) 29,163 (119,182 ) 129,163 Repayments of amounts borrowed under term loan (4,000 ) — (8,000 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs — (3,454 ) — (3,454 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (122,615 ) (25,296 ) (128,175 ) 21,708 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 876 631 1,104 (98 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (100,109 ) 21,853 (70,307 ) 8,560 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 317,598 58,633 287,796 71,926 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 217,489 $ 80,486 $ 217,489 $ 80,486 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid, net $ 27,965 $ 9,464 $ 30,668 $ 19,748 Interest paid 2,096 2,391 4,217 5,192 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Change in purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ (224 ) $ (256 ) $ 57 $ (96 ) Change in repurchases of common stock included in accounts payable and accrued expenses — (16 ) — (864 ) Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets 1,068 1,552 1,291 4,824 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Reconciliation to amounts within the unaudited consolidated balance sheets: (Dollars in Thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,487 $ 80,486 Restricted cash included in other non-current assets 2 — Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 217,489 $ 80,486

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations and Cash Flows (Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total expenses GAAP total expenses (a) $ 84,265 $ 83,073 $ 165,066 $ 169,860 Less: Stock-based compensation (b) (9,096 ) (7,559 ) (15,364 ) (16,834 ) Amortization of intangibles (1,865 ) (1,682 ) (3,610 ) (2,877 ) Acquisition related fees (1,821 ) 40 (2,384 ) (78 ) Non-GAAP total expenses $ 71,483 $ 73,872 $ 143,708 $ 150,071 Income from operations GAAP income from operations $ 149,453 $ 42,939 $ 183,623 $ 96,329 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 9,096 7,559 15,364 16,834 Amortization of intangibles 1,865 1,682 3,610 2,877 Acquisition related fees 1,821 (40 ) 2,384 78 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 162,235 $ 52,140 $ 204,981 $ 116,118 Net income GAAP net income $ 129,152 $ 39,801 $ 161,863 $ 93,315 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 9,096 7,559 15,364 16,834 Amortization of intangibles 1,865 1,682 3,610 2,877 Acquisition related fees 1,821 (40 ) 2,384 78 Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (c) (2,684 ) (1,932 ) (4,485 ) (4,156 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 139,250 $ 47,070 $ 178,736 $ 108,948 Diluted income per share GAAP diluted income per share $ 1.89 $ 0.58 $ 2.37 $ 1.35 Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 0.13 0.11 0.23 0.25 Amortization of intangibles 0.03 0.02 0.05 0.04 Acquisition related fees 0.03 — 0.03 — Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (c) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) (0.07 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 2.04 $ 0.68 $ 2.61 $ 1.58 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted income per share 68,400 68,844 68,360 69,090 Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 37,839 $ 46,947 $ 74,290 $ 62,207 Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (345 ) (368 ) (522 ) (968 ) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (89 ) (61 ) (895 ) (70 ) Acquisition related payments 616 1,617 907 1,264 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 38,021 $ 48,135 $ 73,780 $ 62,433 (a) GAAP total expenses Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total costs of revenue $ 14,315 $ 15,526 $ 29,781 $ 30,744 Total operating expenses 69,950 67,547 135,285 139,116 GAAP total expenses $ 84,265 $ 83,073 $ 165,066 $ 169,860 (b) Stock-based compensation expense was as follows: Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of maintenance $ 122 $ 362 $ 438 $ 761 Cost of services and other 351 484 801 1,027 Selling and marketing 1,612 1,209 2,856 2,756 Research and development 2,449 2,009 4,171 4,111 General and administrative 4,562 3,495 7,098 8,179 Total stock-based compensation $ 9,096 $ 7,559 $ 15,364 $ 16,834 (c) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items for the three and six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, is calculated utilizing the Company's statutory tax rate of 21 percent.

