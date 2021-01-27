Humana to Begin Serving Medicaid Managed Care and Dual Eligible Residents in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) has added Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to its Healthy Connections Medicaid program and its Healthy Connections Prime program to serve children and adults across the state, including residents dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare.

Humana will begin enrolling new Healthy Connections Medicaid members on July 1, 2021, followed by new Healthy Connections Prime members beginning January 1, 2022. Healthy Connections Prime is an expanded option for South Carolinians who have both Medicare and Medicaid, operating under a joint demonstration contract between the state and the federal government.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and being selected to serve South Carolina Medicaid recipients means a great deal to all of us at Humana,” said Natalia Aresu, Humana’s South Carolina Medicaid Regional President. “As a company with a growing presence in the state, our commitment to serve our members and improve health across South Carolina is unyielding. We commend the state for adding new coverage options to better support people receiving coverage through the program.”

Humana has a strong and growing commitment to South Carolina, serving 425,000 members in the state. In addition to entering the state’s Healthy Connections Medicaid program, Humana currently provides coordinated medical, wellness and pharmacy benefits coverage to its Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan members in South Carolina, as well as members of the military, military retirees and their dependents, under Humana’s partnership with the TRICARE program.

“From our emerging service to Medicaid beneficiaries in South Carolina, to people with Medicare Advantage and military members with TRICARE benefits, we’re excited about all of the ways we are able to positively impact the health of people in this state,” said John Barger, National President of Humana’s Medicaid business, Humana Healthy Horizons. “It is truly our honor to serve the people of South Carolina, particularly when COVID-19 is disproportionally impacting people with Medicaid.”

