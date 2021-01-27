 

Humana to Begin Serving Medicaid Managed Care and Dual Eligible Residents in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) has added Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) to its Healthy Connections Medicaid program and its Healthy Connections Prime program to serve children and adults across the state, including residents dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare.

Humana will begin enrolling new Healthy Connections Medicaid members on July 1, 2021, followed by new Healthy Connections Prime members beginning January 1, 2022. Healthy Connections Prime is an expanded option for South Carolinians who have both Medicare and Medicaid, operating under a joint demonstration contract between the state and the federal government.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and being selected to serve South Carolina Medicaid recipients means a great deal to all of us at Humana,” said Natalia Aresu, Humana’s South Carolina Medicaid Regional President. “As a company with a growing presence in the state, our commitment to serve our members and improve health across South Carolina is unyielding. We commend the state for adding new coverage options to better support people receiving coverage through the program.”

Humana has a strong and growing commitment to South Carolina, serving 425,000 members in the state. In addition to entering the state’s Healthy Connections Medicaid program, Humana currently provides coordinated medical, wellness and pharmacy benefits coverage to its Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan members in South Carolina, as well as members of the military, military retirees and their dependents, under Humana’s partnership with the TRICARE program.

“From our emerging service to Medicaid beneficiaries in South Carolina, to people with Medicare Advantage and military members with TRICARE benefits, we’re excited about all of the ways we are able to positively impact the health of people in this state,” said John Barger, National President of Humana’s Medicaid business, Humana Healthy Horizons. “It is truly our honor to serve the people of South Carolina, particularly when COVID-19 is disproportionally impacting people with Medicaid.”

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

