 

Boston Private Issues Statement Regarding Director Nominations

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) (“Boston Private”), a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits, today confirmed that HoldCo Opportunities Fund III, L.P. (“HoldCo Fund”) has delivered a notice that purports to nominate five nominees for election to the Boston Private board of directors at the 2021 annual meeting of Boston Private shareholders. Boston Private will review the notice in due course.

About Boston Private
 Boston Private is a leading provider of integrated wealth management, trust and banking services to individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits. For more than 30 years, Boston Private has delivered comprehensive advice coupled with deep technical expertise to help clients simplify their lives and achieve their goals. The firm offers the capabilities of a large institution with the superior service of a boutique firm to clients across the United States. Boston Private is the corporate brand of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH). For more information, visit www.bostonprivate.com.



