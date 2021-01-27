ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

During the quarter, ServiceNow closed 89 transactions with more than $1 million in net new annual contract value (“ACV”). The company now has 1,093 total customers with more than $1 million in ACV, representing 23% year-over-year growth in customers.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, with subscription revenues of $1,184 million in Q4 2020, representing 32% year-over-year growth.

“ServiceNow delivered a market leading 2020 and significantly beat expectations across the board,” said Bill McDermott, ServiceNow president and CEO. “The secular tailwinds of digital transformation, cloud computing, and business model innovation have all intersected at the perfect moment in time. ServiceNow is the platform for digital business, enabling seamless workflows that create the great experiences people deserve. Now, we are focused on managing the world’s greatest workflow challenge: helping convert vaccines into vaccinations. We are changing the world one workflow at a time and are well on our way to becoming the defining enterprise software company of the 21st century.”

ServiceNow CFO Gina Mastantuono said, “We delivered another fantastic quarter to cap a very strong 2020, ending the year with nearly $9 billion in remaining performance obligations. These outstanding results continue to demonstrate ServiceNow’s strong platform and product portfolio, our focus on building deep customer relationships, and commitment to enabling their digital transformations. I’m extremely proud of our team’s performance and their unrelenting execution in a turbulent year. We are well on our way to becoming a $10 billion revenue company. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead of us in 2021.”

During the quarter, ServiceNow saw continued progress and customer adoption across its IT, Employee, and Customer workflows, as well as with its artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning capabilities. The acquisition of Element AI, which closed in January, brings to ServiceNow a deep bench of world-class technical talent, underscoring our commitment to be the leader in AI-enabled workflows. As ServiceNow continues to innovate to help its customers navigate COVID-19, this week it launched its first vaccine management solution to solve last mile vaccine challenges and drive better healthcare outcomes for people. ServiceNow’s comprehensive approach enables workflow solutions that simplify the complex challenges of vaccine distribution, administration, and monitoring.

Fourth Quarter 2020 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results:

The following table summarizes our financial results for the fourth quarter 2020:

Fourth Quarter 2020

GAAP Results Fourth Quarter 2020 Non-GAAP Results(1) Amount

($ millions) Year/Year

Growth (%) Amount

($ millions) Year/Year

Growth (%) Adjusted

Amount

($ millions)(2) Adjusted

Year/Year

Growth (%) Subscription revenues $1,184 32% $1,161 29% Professional services and other revenues $66 26% $65 23% Total revenues $1,250 31% $1,226 29% Subscription billings $1,828 41% $1,796 38% Professional services and other billings $80 31% $78 29% Total billings $1,907 40% $1,874 38% Amount

($ millions) Margin (%) Amount

($ millions) Margin (%) Subscription gross profit $974 82% $1,009 85% Professional services and other gross profit (loss) ($3) (5%) $11 16% Total gross profit $971 78% $1,019 82% Income from operations $18 1% $276 22% Net cash provided by operating activities $686 55% Free cash flow $565 45% Amount

($ millions) Earnings per

Basic/Diluted

Share ($) Amount

($ millions) Earnings per

Basic/Diluted

Share ($) Net income $17 $0.09/ $0.08 $235 $1.20/ $1.17

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Non-GAAP adjusted subscription revenues, professional services and other revenues, total revenues and professional services and other billings are adjusted for constant currency. Non-GAAP adjusted subscription billings and total billings are adjusted for constant currency and constant billings duration. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. Note: Numbers rounded for presentation purposes.

Full-Year 2020 GAAP and Non-GAAP Results:

The following table summarizes our financial results for the full-year 2020:

Full-Year 2020

GAAP Results Full-Year 2020 Non-GAAP Results(1) Amount

($ millions) Year/Year

Growth (%) Amount

($ millions) Year/Year

Growth (%) Adjusted

Amount

($ millions)(2) Adjusted

Year/Year

Growth (%) Subscription revenues $4,286 32% $4,272 31% Professional services and other revenues $234 14% $233 13% Total revenues $4,519 31% $4,505 30% Subscription billings $4,982 32% $4,963 31% Professional services and other billings $247 15% $246 15% Total billings $5,229 31% $5,209 30% Amount

($ millions) Margin (%) Amount

($ millions) Margin (%) Subscription gross profit $3,555 83% $3,689 86% Professional services and other gross profit (loss) ($23) (10%) $29 12% Total gross profit $3,532 78% $3,718 82% Income from operations $199 5% $1,121 25% Net cash provided by operating activities $1,787 39% Free cash flow $1,449 32% Amount

($ millions) Earnings per

Basic/Diluted

Share ($) Amount

($ millions) Earnings per

Basic/Diluted

Share ($) Net income $119 $0.61/ $0.59 $926 $4.79/ $4.63

(1) We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Non-GAAP adjusted subscription revenues, professional services and other revenues, total revenues and professional services and other billings are adjusted for constant currency. Non-GAAP adjusted subscription billings and total billings are adjusted for constant currency and constant billings duration. See the section entitled “Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for an explanation of non-GAAP measures, and the table entitled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. Note: Numbers rounded for presentation purposes.

Financial Outlook

ServiceNow will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly announcement on its earnings conference call and webcast, and it will introduce current remaining performance obligations (“cRPO”) as a new guidance metric for Q1 2021.

Conference Call Details

Investor Presentation Details

An investor presentation providing additional information, including forward-looking guidance, and analysis can be found at http://investors.servicenow.com.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the following non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted revenues. We present revenues adjusted for constant currency to provide a framework for assessing how our business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars (“USD”) are converted into USD at the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period (for Q4 2019, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.90 Euros and 1 USD to 0.78 British Pound Sterling (“GBP”), rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period (for Q4 2020, the average exchange rates in effect for our major currencies were 1 USD to 0.84 Euros and 1 USD to 0.76 GBP). We believe the presentation of revenues adjusted for constant currency facilitates the comparison of revenues year-over-year.

Billings and Adjusted billings. We define subscription billings, professional services and other billings, and total billings as the applicable revenue plus the applicable change in deferred revenue, unbilled receivables and customer deposits as presented or derived from the statement of cash flows. We adjust billings for constant currency, as described above, and for constant duration by replacing the portion of multi-year billings in excess of twelve months during the current period with the portion of multi-year billings in excess of twelve months during the comparison period. We believe these adjustments facilitate greater comparability in our billings information year-over-year. We believe billings is one indicator of the performance of our business.

Gross profit, Income from operations, Net income and Net income per share - diluted. Our non-GAAP presentation of gross profit, income from operations, and net income measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs related to our convertible senior notes, loss on early note conversions, amortization of purchased intangibles, legal settlements, business combination and other related costs, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments. The non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute our non-GAAP net income per share - diluted excludes the dilutive effect of the in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes as they are covered by our note hedges, and includes the dilutive effect of time-based stock awards, the dilutive effect of warrants and the potentially dilutive effect of our stock awards with performance conditions not yet satisfied at forecasted attainment levels to the extent we believe it is probable that the performance condition will be met. We believe these adjustments provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus cash paid for legal settlements and repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount, reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenues. We believe information regarding free cash flow and free cash flow margin provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations.

Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. We encourage investors to carefully consider our results under GAAP, as well as our supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand our business. Please see the tables included at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” regarding our performance, including but not limited to statements in the section entitled “Financial Outlook.” Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements include: (i) the impact and duration of the health impact of COVID-19 and the economic impact of safety measures to mitigate its impact, including the effectiveness, extent and duration of efforts to limit the spread and impact of the disease, such as “shelter in place” and similar government directives; (ii) our ability to compete successfully against existing and new competitors, (iii) our ability to comply with evolving privacy laws, data transfer restrictions, and other foreign and domestic standards related to data and the Internet, (iv) our ability to predict, prepare for and respond promptly to rapidly evolving technological, market and customer developments, (v) errors, interruptions, delays, or security breaches in or of our service or data centers, (vi) our ability to grow our business, including converting remaining performance obligations into revenue, adding and retaining customers, selling additional subscriptions to existing customers, selling to larger enterprises, government and regulated organizations with complex sales cycles and certification processes, and entering new geographies and markets, (vii) our ability to develop and gain customer acceptance of new and improved products and services, including those acquired through strategic transactions, and (viii) material changes in the value of foreign currencies relative to the U.S. Dollar. Additionally, these forward-looking statements involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the continued impacts of COVID-19 on our business and global economic conditions. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of social distancing and other mitigation requirements, the timing of headwinds from COVID-19, the continued impact of COVID-19 on new or existing customers’ purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, renewal timing or billings terms, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by COVID-19. Significant variation from the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements could cause our actual results to vary, and the impact could be significant.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results are included in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Form 10-K that will be filed for the year ended December 31, 2020.

We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current financial quarter.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud-based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

ServiceNow, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Revenues: Subscription $ 1,184,181 $ 899,194 $ 4,285,797 $ 3,255,079 Professional services and other 66,149 52,580 233,687 205,358 Total revenues 1,250,330 951,774 4,519,484 3,460,437 Cost of revenues (1): Subscription 209,900 148,244 730,835 549,642 Professional services and other 69,204 63,209 256,278 247,003 Total cost of revenues 279,104 211,453 987,113 796,645 Gross profit 971,226 740,321 3,532,371 2,663,792 Operating expenses (1): Sales and marketing 533,853 416,005 1,855,016 1,534,284 Research and development 284,297 202,328 1,024,327 748,369 General and administrative 135,146 93,476 454,165 339,016 Total operating expenses 953,296 711,809 3,333,508 2,621,669 Income from operations 17,930 28,512 198,863 42,123 Interest expense (7,708 ) (8,475 ) (32,746 ) (33,283 ) Other income (expense), net 3,138 14,149 (16,932 ) 58,345 Income before income taxes 13,360 34,186 149,185 67,185 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (3,288 ) (564,538 ) 30,682 (559,513 ) Net income $ 16,648 $ 598,724 $ 118,503 $ 626,698 Net income per share - basic $ 0.09 $ 3.17 $ 0.61 $ 3.36 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 3.03 $ 0.59 $ 3.18 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - basic 195,461 189,042 193,096 186,466 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted 202,455 197,843 202,478 197,223 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cost of revenues: Subscription $ 26,172 $ 18,709 $ 98,258 $ 72,728 Professional services and other 13,696 11,374 51,553 43,123 Sales and marketing 92,330 68,337 320,328 268,408 Research and development 78,965 50,562 282,244 194,821 General and administrative 34,236 21,069 118,070 83,115

ServiceNow, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,676,794 $ 775,778 Short-term investments 1,415,242 915,317 Accounts receivable, net 1,009,415 835,279 Current portion of deferred commissions 228,924 175,039 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 191,467 125,488 Total current assets 4,521,842 2,826,901 Deferred commissions, less current portion 444,068 333,448 Long-term investments 1,468,006 1,013,332 Property and equipment, net 659,641 468,085 Operating lease right-of-use assets 454,218 402,428 Intangible assets, net 153,367 143,850 Goodwill 240,764 156,756 Deferred tax assets 673,111 599,633 Other assets 100,040 77,997 Total assets $ 8,715,057 $ 6,022,430 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,236 $ 52,960 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 668,093 461,403 Current portion of deferred revenue 2,962,579 2,185,754 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 72,236 52,668 Total current liabilities 3,737,144 2,752,785 Deferred revenue, less current portion 45,346 40,038 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 422,779 383,221 Long-term debt 1,640,153 694,981 Other long-term liabilities 35,154 23,464 Stockholders’ equity 2,834,481 2,127,941 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,715,057 $ 6,022,430

ServiceNow, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 16,648 $ 598,724 $ 118,503 $ 626,698 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 93,033 72,331 336,381 252,114 Amortization of deferred commissions 60,440 45,788 217,631 168,014 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,492 8,475 24,478 33,283 Stock-based compensation 245,399 170,051 870,453 662,195 Deferred income taxes (18,041 ) (572,923 ) (24,481 ) (575,765 ) Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount (13,449 ) — (81,958 ) — Loss on extinguishment of 2022 Notes 4,954 — 46,611 — Other (3,134 ) (4,300 ) (2,493 ) (8,921 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business combinations: Accounts receivable (361,706 ) (288,166 ) (151,431 ) (259,835 ) Deferred commissions (143,863 ) (97,296 ) (365,264 ) (255,605 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,507 ) (4,338 ) (54,203 ) (29,907 ) Accounts payable (35,375 ) (8,733 ) (33,583 ) 21,355 Deferred revenue 644,453 401,794 710,998 537,249 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 206,181 99,804 174,957 65,097 Net cash provided by operating activities 685,525 421,211 1,786,599 1,235,972 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (134,000 ) (79,003 ) (419,327 ) (264,892 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired 411 (7,414 ) (107,236 ) (7,414 ) Purchases of intangibles (6,690 ) (35,329 ) (13,190 ) (72,689 ) Purchases of investments (704,791 ) (339,976 ) (2,933,876 ) (1,595,667 ) Sales and maturities of investments 666,460 261,297 1,965,429 1,192,750 Realized gains on derivatives not designated as hedging instruments, net 2,091 1,693 1,328 23,435 Net cash used in investing activities (176,519 ) (198,732 ) (1,506,872 ) (724,477 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds from borrowings on 2030 Notes — — 1,481,633 — Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to principal (58,824 ) (9 ) (1,627,690 ) (9 ) Net proceeds from unwind of 2022 Note Hedge — — 1,105,542 — Proceeds from employee stock plans 3,266 2,641 145,766 107,868 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (147,934 ) (78,913 ) (508,604 ) (409,715 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (203,492 ) (76,281 ) 596,647 (301,856 ) Foreign currency effect on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 22,106 6,253 25,065 (186 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 327,620 152,451 901,439 209,453 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,351,810 625,540 777,991 568,538 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,679,430 $ 777,991 $ 1,679,430 $ 777,991

ServiceNow, Inc. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Growth

Rates December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Growth

Rates Subscription revenues: GAAP subscription revenues $ 1,184,181 $ 899,194 32% $ 4,285,797 $ 3,255,079 32% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (22,878 ) (13,786 ) Non-GAAP adjusted subscription revenues(1) $ 1,161,303 29% $ 4,272,011 31% Subscription billings: GAAP subscription revenues $ 1,184,181 $ 899,194 32% $ 4,285,797 $ 3,255,079 32% Change in subscription deferred revenue, unbilled receivables and customer deposits 643,344 398,564 696,437 533,227 Non-GAAP subscription billings 1,827,525 1,297,758 41% 4,982,234 3,788,306 32% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (31,440 ) (19,966 ) Effects of fluctuations in billings duration (242 ) 295 Non-GAAP adjusted subscription billings(2) $ 1,795,843 38% $ 4,962,563 31% Professional services and other revenues: GAAP professional services and other revenues $ 66,149 $ 52,580 26% $ 233,687 $ 205,358 14% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (1,470 ) (639 ) Non-GAAP adjusted professional service and other revenues(1) $ 64,679 23% $ 233,048 13% Professional services and other billings: GAAP professional services and other revenues $ 66,149 $ 52,580 26% $ 233,687 $ 205,358 14% Change in professional services and other deferred revenue 13,433 8,114 13,085 8,549 Non-GAAP professional services and other billings 79,582 60,694 31% 246,772 213,907 15% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (1,470 ) (639 ) Non-GAAP adjusted professional services and other billings(2) $ 78,112 29% $ 246,133 15% Total revenues: GAAP total revenues $ 1,250,330 $ 951,774 31% $ 4,519,484 $ 3,460,437 31% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (24,348 ) (14,425 ) Non-GAAP adjusted total revenues(1) $ 1,225,982 29% $ 4,505,059 30% Total billings: GAAP total revenues $ 1,250,330 $ 951,774 31% $ 4,519,484 $ 3,460,437 31% Change in total deferred revenue, unbilled receivables and customer deposits 656,777 406,678 709,522 541,776 Non-GAAP total billings 1,907,107 1,358,452 40% 5,229,006 4,002,213 31% Effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations (32,910 ) (20,605 ) Effects of fluctuations in billings duration (242 ) 295 Non-GAAP adjusted total billings(2) $ 1,873,955 38% $ 5,208,696 30% Cost of revenues: GAAP subscription cost of revenues $ 209,900 $ 148,244 $ 730,835 $ 549,642 Stock-based compensation (26,172 ) (18,709 ) (98,258 ) (72,728 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (8,142 ) (7,538 ) (35,823 ) (24,133 ) Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenues $ 175,586 $ 121,997 $ 596,754 $ 452,781 GAAP professional services and other cost of revenues $ 69,204 $ 63,209 $ 256,278 $ 247,003 Stock-based compensation (13,696 ) (11,374 ) (51,553 ) (43,123 ) Non-GAAP professional services and other cost of revenues $ 55,508 $ 51,835 $ 204,725 $ 203,880 Gross profit: GAAP subscription gross profit $ 974,281 $ 750,950 $ 3,554,962 $ 2,705,437 Stock-based compensation 26,172 18,709 98,258 72,728 Amortization of purchased intangibles 8,142 7,538 35,823 24,133 Non-GAAP subscription gross profit $ 1,008,595 $ 777,197 $ 3,689,043 $ 2,802,298 GAAP professional services and other gross loss $ (3,055 ) $ (10,629 ) $ (22,591 ) $ (41,645 ) Stock-based compensation 13,696 11,374 51,553 43,123 Non-GAAP professional services and other gross profit $ 10,641 $ 745 $ 28,962 $ 1,478 GAAP gross profit $ 971,226 $ 740,321 $ 3,532,371 $ 2,663,792 Stock-based compensation 39,868 30,083 149,811 115,851 Amortization of purchased intangibles 8,142 7,538 35,823 24,133 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,019,236 $ 777,942 $ 3,718,005 $ 2,803,776 Gross margin: GAAP subscription gross margin 82 % 84 % 83 % 83 % Stock-based compensation as % of subscription revenues 2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of subscription revenues 1 % 0 % 1 % 1 % Non-GAAP subscription gross margin 85 % 86 % 86 % 86 % GAAP professional services and other gross margin (5 %) (20 %) (10 %) (20 %) Stock-based compensation as % of professional services and other revenues 21 % 21 % 22 % 21 % Non-GAAP professional services and other gross margin 16 % 1 % 12 % 1 % GAAP gross margin 78 % 78 % 78 % 77 % Stock-based compensation as % of total revenues 3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of total revenues 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 82 % 82 % 82 % 81 % Operating expenses: GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 533,853 $ 416,005 $ 1,855,016 $ 1,534,284 Stock-based compensation (92,330 ) (68,337 ) (320,328 ) (268,408 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (314 ) (161 ) (1,250 ) (161 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses $ 441,209 $ 347,507 $ 1,533,438 $ 1,265,715 GAAP research and development expenses $ 284,297 $ 202,328 $ 1,024,327 $ 748,369 Stock-based compensation (78,965 ) (50,562 ) (282,244 ) (194,821 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (455 ) (455 ) (1,820 ) (1,820 ) Non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 204,877 $ 151,311 $ 740,263 $ 551,728 GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 135,146 $ 93,476 $ 454,165 $ 339,016 Stock-based compensation (34,236 ) (21,069 ) (118,070 ) (83,115 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (2,202 ) (2,341 ) (6,867 ) (8,459 ) Business combination and other related costs (2,050 ) (505 ) (6,143 ) (625 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses $ 96,658 $ 69,561 $ 323,085 $ 246,817 GAAP total operating expenses $ 953,296 $ 711,809 $ 3,333,508 $ 2,621,669 Stock-based compensation (205,531 ) (139,968 ) (720,642 ) (546,344 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles (2,971 ) (2,957 ) (9,937 ) (10,440 ) Business combination and other related costs (2,050 ) (505 ) (6,143 ) (625 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 742,744 $ 568,379 $ 2,596,786 $ 2,064,260 Income from operations: GAAP income from operations $ 17,930 $ 28,512 $ 198,863 $ 42,123 Stock-based compensation 245,399 170,051 870,453 662,195 Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,113 10,495 45,760 34,573 Business combination and other related costs 2,050 505 6,143 625 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 276,492 $ 209,563 $ 1,121,219 $ 739,516 Operating margin: GAAP operating margin 1 % 3 % 5 % 1 % Stock-based compensation as % of total revenues 20 % 18 % 19 % 19 % Amortization of purchased intangibles as % of total revenues 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Business combination and other related costs as % of total revenues 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % Non-GAAP operating margin 22 % 22 % 25 % 21 % Net income: GAAP net income $ 16,648 $ 598,724 $ 118,503 $ 626,698 Stock-based compensation 245,399 170,051 870,453 662,195 Amortization of purchased intangibles 11,113 10,495 45,760 34,573 Business combination and other related costs 2,050 505 6,143 625 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,492 8,475 24,478 33,283 Loss on extinguishment of 2022 Notes 4,954 — 46,611 — Income tax expense effects related to the above adjustments (47,735 ) (27,153 ) (186,417 ) (136,957 ) Income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on the deferred tax assets (3) — (574,150 ) — (574,150 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 234,921 $ 186,947 $ 925,531 $ 646,267 Net income per share - basic and diluted: GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.09 $ 3.17 $ 0.61 $ 3.36 GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.08 $ 3.03 $ 0.59 $ 3.18 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 1.20 $ 0.99 $ 4.79 $ 3.47 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 1.17 $ 0.96 $ 4.63 $ 3.32 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - basic 195,461 189,042 193,096 186,466 GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted 202,455 197,843 202,478 197,223 Effects of in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes(4) (1,092 ) (2,837 ) (2,773 ) (2,736 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted 201,363 195,006 199,705 194,487 Free cash flow: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 685,525 $ 421,211 $ 1,786,599 $ 1,235,972 Purchases of property and equipment (134,000 ) (79,003 ) (419,327 ) (264,892 ) Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount 13,449 — 81,958 — Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 564,974 $ 342,208 $ 1,449,230 $ 971,080 Free cash flow margin: GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as % of total revenues 55 % 44 % 39 % 36 % Purchases of property and equipment as % of total revenues (11 %) (8 %) (9 %) (8 %) Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount as % of total revenues 1 % — % 2 % — % Non-GAAP free cash flow margin 45 % 36 % 32 % 28 %

(1) Adjusted revenues and the corresponding growth rates are derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period. (2) Adjusted billings and the corresponding growth rates are derived by applying the average exchange rates in effect during the comparison period rather than the actual average exchange rates in effect during the current period, and by replacing the portion of multi-year billings in excess of twelve months during the current period with the portion of multi-year billings in excess of twelve months during the comparison period. (3) Fourth quarter and full-year 2019 GAAP net income was impacted by a $574 million one-time income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets. (4) Effects of dilutive time-based stock awards, in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes and warrants are included in the GAAP weighted-average diluted shares in periods where we have GAAP net income. We exclude the in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as they are covered by our note hedges. We include stock awards with performance conditions not yet satisfied for non-GAAP weighted average diluted shares at forecasted attainment levels to the extent we believe it is probable that the performance condition will be met.

