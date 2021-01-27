John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Second Quarter Diluted EPS Increased 13.8% to a Second Quarter Record $1.72 per Share

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $233.6 million compared to net sales of $246.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The decline in net sales was primarily attributable to lower selling prices for tree nuts. The decline in selling prices for tree nuts resulted from lower commodity acquisition costs. The decline in net sales from lower selling prices was offset in part by a 1.8% increase in sales volume, which is defined as pounds sold to customers. Sales volume increased 9.9% in the consumer distribution channel mainly due to a 13.3% increase in sales volume for private brand peanuts, trail mixes and snack mixes as consumer preferences have shifted to lower priced products due to current economic conditions. Increased sales for Fisher snack nuts also contributed to the sales volume increase in the consumer distribution channel. Sales volume in the commercial ingredients distribution channel decreased 23.6% due to a 29.4% decline in sales volume in our food service business. The decline in food service sales volume was due to a decline in air travel, nationwide restrictions on indoor restaurant dining and restaurant closures, all of which were attributable to COVID-19. Sales volume in the contract packaging distribution channel decreased 14.1% primarily due to the unfavorable impact of lower convenience store foot traffic in one customer’s business as a result of COVID-19.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (Nasdaq: JBSS) (the “Company”) today announced operating results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $19.9 million, or $1.72 per share diluted, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $1.52 per share diluted, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income for the first two quarters of fiscal 2021 was $32.7 million, or $2.83 per share diluted, compared to net income of $30.4 million, or $2.64 per share diluted, for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020.

In the consumer distribution channel, sales volume for our branded products, which accounted for 25.5% of total channel sales volume, changed in the quarterly comparison as follows:

Fisher recipe nuts (18.4)% Orchard Valley Harvest (13.0)% Fisher snack nuts 30.2% Southern Style Nuts (4.2)%

The decrease in sales volume for Fisher recipe nuts was due to lost distribution at some customers, which was offset in part by increased sales with an Internet retailer. The decrease in sales volume for Orchard Valley Harvest was primarily driven by lower foot traffic at a major customer in the nonfood sector due to COVID-19, reduced promotional activity and lost distribution at some customers. The increase in sales volume for Fisher snack nuts resulted mainly from increased promotional activity. The sales volume decrease for Southern Style Nuts came from reduced merchandising and promotional activity, which was offset in part by distribution gains with new customers.

For the first two quarters of fiscal 2021, net sales decreased to $443.8 million from $464.3 million for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020. The decline in net sales was primarily attributable to lower selling prices for the same reason cited in the quarterly comparison. The decrease in net sales was also attributable to a 0.7% decline in sales volume. Sales volume increased 7.0% in the consumer distribution channel primarily for the same reasons cited in the quarterly comparison. Sales volume decreased 25.6% in the commercial ingredients distribution channel mainly as a result of a 35.5% decline in sales volume in our food service business. The decline in food service sales volume occurred for the same reasons cited in the quarterly comparison. Sales volume in the contract packaging distribution channel decreased 13.2% for the same reason cited in the quarterly comparison. The sales volume decline in the contract packaging channel was also driven by the loss of peanut butter business with another customer, which was attributable to a temporary peanut supply shortage that existed in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gross profit increased by $2.8 million, or 5.6%, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 22.6% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from 20.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The increases in gross profit and gross profit margin were mainly due to lower commodity acquisition costs for tree nuts and increased sales volume.

In the year-to-date comparison, gross profit declined slightly by $0.1 million, and gross profit margin increased to 20.8% for the first two quarters of fiscal 2021 from 19.9% for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily attributable to lower commodity acquisition costs for tree nuts.

Total operating expenses declined $0.5 million due to the recognition of a $2.3 million gain on the estimated final insurance settlement related to the fire that occurred in our Garysburg, North Carolina facility in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The gain from the insurance settlement was largely offset by increases in freight, compensation and advertising expenses. Total operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 10.7% from 10.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 due to a lower net sales base.

Total operating expenses for the first two quarters of fiscal 2021 decreased $3.2 million mainly due to the insurance settlement gain cited in the quarterly comparison. Declines in compensation and travel expenses also contributed to the decline in total operating expenses. For the same reasons, total operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, declined to 10.2% from 10.5% for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020.

Interest expense for the second quarter and year-to-date period of fiscal 2021 declined slightly compared to interest expense for both periods in fiscal 2020 as the benefits of lower weighted average interest rates from the reduction of long-term debt were largely offset by higher average short term debt levels in both periods.

The total value of inventories on hand at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 9.8% compared to the total value of inventories on hand at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 due to lower commodity acquisition costs for all major tree nuts and lower quantities of peanuts on hand. The weighted average cost per pound of raw nut and dried fruit input stocks on hand at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 4.6% compared to the weighted average cost per pound at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in the weighted average cost per pound of raw nut and dried fruit input stocks was attributable to lower commodity acquisition costs for all major tree nuts, which was offset in part by a shift in product mix from lower priced peanuts to higher priced walnuts and pecans.

“We reported record net income and diluted earnings per share for a second quarter even before considering the insurance settlement gain we mentioned above. This is a considerable accomplishment given the trio of challenges we faced in our food service business, in our contract packaging distribution channel and with our Orchard Valley Harvest brand from the impact of COVID-19,” stated Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo, Chief Executive Officer. “As has been the case in recent quarters, we saw strong sales volume growth in our consumer distribution channel from increased sales of private brand snack nuts, trail mixes, snack mixes and Fisher snack nuts. Sales volume in the consumer distribution channel accounted for 78.2% of total sales volume in the current second quarter,” Mr. Sanfilippo noted. “In respect to pound volume growth at retail, our brands had mixed results according to IRi Total U.S. - Multi Outlet market data in the quarterly comparison. Fisher recipe nut pound volume declined 19%, while pound volume for the total recipe nut category increased 6%. The decline in Fisher recipe nut pound volume was primarily attributable to the factors that resulted in the sales volume decrease we discussed above. Orchard Valley Harvest pound volume decreased 14% mainly from reduced promotional activity and lost distribution at some customers. The pound volume for the total produce category increased 4%. Fisher snack nut pound volume increased 10%, while pound volume for the total snack nut category increased 6%. The increase in pound volume for Fisher snack nuts was attributable to increased sales for our Oven Roasted Never Fried product line and increased promotional activity. Southern Style Nuts pound volume declined 19% primarily due to the factors that led to the sales volume decrease discussed above, while pound volume for the total trail and snack mix category decreased 2%,” Mr. Sanfilippo stated. “As we mentioned above, COVID-19 has had an unfavorable impact on our food service business. However, our food service business has continued to improve in fiscal 2021 as the decline in food service sales volume in the current second quarter was 29.4% compared to 63.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020,” Mr. Sanfilippo concluded.

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements may be generally identified by the use of forward-looking words and phrases such as “will”, “intends”, “may”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “should” and “expects” and are based on the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the Company’s actual results could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where expressly required to do so by law. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from current expectations are: (i) the risks associated with our vertically integrated model with respect to pecans, peanuts and walnuts; (ii) sales activity for the Company’s products, such as a decline in sales to one or more key customers (of branded products, private label products or otherwise), or to customers generally, in some or all channels, a change in product mix to lower price products, a decline in sales of private brand products or changing consumer preferences including a shift from higher margin products to lower margin products; (iii) changes in the availability and costs of raw materials and the impact of fixed price commitments with customers; (iv) the ability to pass on price increases to customers if commodity costs rise and the potential for a negative impact on demand for, and sales of, our products from price increases; (v) the ability to measure and estimate bulk inventory, fluctuations in the value and quantity of the Company’s nut inventories due to fluctuations in the market prices of nuts and bulk inventory estimation adjustments, respectively; (vi) the Company’s ability to appropriately respond to, or lessen the negative impact of, competitive and pricing pressures including competition in the recipe nut category; (vii) losses associated with product recalls, product contamination, food labeling or other food safety issues, or the potential for lost sales or product liability if customers lose confidence in the safety of the Company’s products or in nuts or nut products in general, or are harmed as a result of using the Company’s products; (viii) the ability of the Company to control expenses, such as transportation, compensation, medical and administrative expenses; (ix) the potential negative impact of government regulations and laws and regulations pertaining to food safety, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act; (x) uncertainty in economic conditions, including the potential for economic downturn, particularly in light of the outbreak of COVID-19; (xi) the timing and occurrence (or nonoccurrence) of other transactions and events which may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; (xii) the adverse effect of labor unrest or disputes, litigation and/or legal settlements, including potential unfavorable outcomes exceeding any amounts accrued; (xiii) losses due to significant disruptions at any of our production or processing facilities or employee unavailability due to illness or quarantine; (xiv) the ability to implement our Strategic Plan, including growing our branded and private brand product sales and expanding into alternative sales channels; (xv) technology disruptions or failures, including disruptions due to employees working remotely; (xvi) the inability to protect the Company’s brand value, intellectual property or avoid intellectual property disputes; (xvii) the Company’s ability to manage successfully the price gap between its private brand products and those of its branded competitors; and (xviii) the ability of the Company to respond to or manage the outbreak of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases and the various implications thereof.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, Southern Style Nuts and Sunshine Country brand name.

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share) For the Quarter Ended For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended December 24,

2020 December 26,

2019 December 24,

2020 December 26,

2019 Net sales $ 233,575 $ 246,423 $ 443,848 $ 464,269 Cost of sales 180,780 196,443 351,721 372,041 Gross profit 52,795 49,980 92,127 92,228 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 17,694 16,103 29,778 30,215 Administrative expenses 7,305 9,411 15,680 18,485 Total operating expenses 24,999 25,514 45,458 48,700 Income from operations 27,796 24,466 46,669 43,528 Other expense: Interest expense 376 435 826 956 Rental and miscellaneous expense, net 365 274 797 678 Other expense 629 567 1,259 1,133 Total other expense, net 1,370 1,276 2,882 2,767 Income before income taxes 26,426 23,190 43,787 40,761 Income tax expense 6,541 5,729 11,090 10,374 Net income $ 19,885 $ 17,461 $ 32,697 $ 30,387 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.73 $ 1.52 $ 2.85 $ 2.65 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.72 $ 1.52 $ 2.83 $ 2.64 Cash dividends declared per share $ - $ 2.00 $ 2.50 $ 5.00 Weighted average shares outstanding -- Basic 11,493,759 11,458,524 11,485,523 11,451,542 -- Diluted 11,533,526 11,525,387 11,542,057 11,532,182

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 24,

2020 June 25,

2020 December 26,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 1,763 $ 1,535 $ 1,393 Accounts receivable, net 60,495 56,953 52,653 Inventories 155,371 172,068 172,340 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,872 8,315 5,992 227,501 238,871 232,378 PROPERTIES, NET: 129,018 123,797 124,830 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS: Intangibles, net 20,618 21,775 22,932 Deferred income taxes 7,288 6,788 5,616 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,119 4,351 4,823 Other 9,017 11,875 9,124 41,042 44,789 42,495 TOTAL ASSETS $ 397,561 $ 407,457 $ 399,703 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Revolving credit facility borrowings $ 9,169 $ 27,008 $ 13,495 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,780 5,285 7,110 Accounts payable 52,140 36,323 70,979 Bank overdraft 1,510 2,041 1,349 Accrued expenses 31,389 41,511 24,803 97,988 112,168 117,736 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 12,817 14,730 16,597 Retirement plan 32,146 31,573 25,212 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,704 2,990 3,456 Other 7,899 7,758 7,786 55,566 57,051 53,051 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Class A Common Stock 26 26 26 Common Stock 90 89 89 Capital in excess of par value 125,032 123,899 122,984 Retained earnings 128,070 124,058 111,807 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,007 ) (8,630 ) (4,786 ) Treasury stock (1,204 ) (1,204 ) (1,204 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 244,007 238,238 228,916 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 397,561 $ 407,457 $ 399,703

