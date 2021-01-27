 

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Second Quarter Diluted EPS Increased 13.8% to a Second Quarter Record $1.72 per Share

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 22:07  |  37   |   |   

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (Nasdaq: JBSS) (the “Company”) today announced operating results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $19.9 million, or $1.72 per share diluted, compared to net income of $17.5 million, or $1.52 per share diluted, for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income for the first two quarters of fiscal 2021 was $32.7 million, or $2.83 per share diluted, compared to net income of $30.4 million, or $2.64 per share diluted, for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $233.6 million compared to net sales of $246.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The decline in net sales was primarily attributable to lower selling prices for tree nuts. The decline in selling prices for tree nuts resulted from lower commodity acquisition costs. The decline in net sales from lower selling prices was offset in part by a 1.8% increase in sales volume, which is defined as pounds sold to customers. Sales volume increased 9.9% in the consumer distribution channel mainly due to a 13.3% increase in sales volume for private brand peanuts, trail mixes and snack mixes as consumer preferences have shifted to lower priced products due to current economic conditions. Increased sales for Fisher snack nuts also contributed to the sales volume increase in the consumer distribution channel. Sales volume in the commercial ingredients distribution channel decreased 23.6% due to a 29.4% decline in sales volume in our food service business. The decline in food service sales volume was due to a decline in air travel, nationwide restrictions on indoor restaurant dining and restaurant closures, all of which were attributable to COVID-19. Sales volume in the contract packaging distribution channel decreased 14.1% primarily due to the unfavorable impact of lower convenience store foot traffic in one customer’s business as a result of COVID-19.

In the consumer distribution channel, sales volume for our branded products, which accounted for 25.5% of total channel sales volume, changed in the quarterly comparison as follows:

Fisher recipe nuts

(18.4)%

Orchard Valley Harvest

   

(13.0)%

Fisher snack nuts

 

30.2%

Southern Style Nuts

 

 

 

(4.2)%

The decrease in sales volume for Fisher recipe nuts was due to lost distribution at some customers, which was offset in part by increased sales with an Internet retailer. The decrease in sales volume for Orchard Valley Harvest was primarily driven by lower foot traffic at a major customer in the nonfood sector due to COVID-19, reduced promotional activity and lost distribution at some customers. The increase in sales volume for Fisher snack nuts resulted mainly from increased promotional activity. The sales volume decrease for Southern Style Nuts came from reduced merchandising and promotional activity, which was offset in part by distribution gains with new customers.

For the first two quarters of fiscal 2021, net sales decreased to $443.8 million from $464.3 million for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020. The decline in net sales was primarily attributable to lower selling prices for the same reason cited in the quarterly comparison. The decrease in net sales was also attributable to a 0.7% decline in sales volume. Sales volume increased 7.0% in the consumer distribution channel primarily for the same reasons cited in the quarterly comparison. Sales volume decreased 25.6% in the commercial ingredients distribution channel mainly as a result of a 35.5% decline in sales volume in our food service business. The decline in food service sales volume occurred for the same reasons cited in the quarterly comparison. Sales volume in the contract packaging distribution channel decreased 13.2% for the same reason cited in the quarterly comparison. The sales volume decline in the contract packaging channel was also driven by the loss of peanut butter business with another customer, which was attributable to a temporary peanut supply shortage that existed in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Gross profit increased by $2.8 million, or 5.6%, for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit margin, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 22.6% for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 from 20.3% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The increases in gross profit and gross profit margin were mainly due to lower commodity acquisition costs for tree nuts and increased sales volume.

In the year-to-date comparison, gross profit declined slightly by $0.1 million, and gross profit margin increased to 20.8% for the first two quarters of fiscal 2021 from 19.9% for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020. The increase in gross profit margin was primarily attributable to lower commodity acquisition costs for tree nuts.

Total operating expenses declined $0.5 million due to the recognition of a $2.3 million gain on the estimated final insurance settlement related to the fire that occurred in our Garysburg, North Carolina facility in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The gain from the insurance settlement was largely offset by increases in freight, compensation and advertising expenses. Total operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, increased to 10.7% from 10.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 due to a lower net sales base.

Total operating expenses for the first two quarters of fiscal 2021 decreased $3.2 million mainly due to the insurance settlement gain cited in the quarterly comparison. Declines in compensation and travel expenses also contributed to the decline in total operating expenses. For the same reasons, total operating expenses, as a percentage of net sales, declined to 10.2% from 10.5% for the first two quarters of fiscal 2020.

Interest expense for the second quarter and year-to-date period of fiscal 2021 declined slightly compared to interest expense for both periods in fiscal 2020 as the benefits of lower weighted average interest rates from the reduction of long-term debt were largely offset by higher average short term debt levels in both periods.

The total value of inventories on hand at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 9.8% compared to the total value of inventories on hand at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020 due to lower commodity acquisition costs for all major tree nuts and lower quantities of peanuts on hand. The weighted average cost per pound of raw nut and dried fruit input stocks on hand at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 4.6% compared to the weighted average cost per pound at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The decrease in the weighted average cost per pound of raw nut and dried fruit input stocks was attributable to lower commodity acquisition costs for all major tree nuts, which was offset in part by a shift in product mix from lower priced peanuts to higher priced walnuts and pecans.

“We reported record net income and diluted earnings per share for a second quarter even before considering the insurance settlement gain we mentioned above. This is a considerable accomplishment given the trio of challenges we faced in our food service business, in our contract packaging distribution channel and with our Orchard Valley Harvest brand from the impact of COVID-19,” stated Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo, Chief Executive Officer. “As has been the case in recent quarters, we saw strong sales volume growth in our consumer distribution channel from increased sales of private brand snack nuts, trail mixes, snack mixes and Fisher snack nuts. Sales volume in the consumer distribution channel accounted for 78.2% of total sales volume in the current second quarter,” Mr. Sanfilippo noted. “In respect to pound volume growth at retail, our brands had mixed results according to IRi Total U.S. - Multi Outlet market data in the quarterly comparison. Fisher recipe nut pound volume declined 19%, while pound volume for the total recipe nut category increased 6%. The decline in Fisher recipe nut pound volume was primarily attributable to the factors that resulted in the sales volume decrease we discussed above. Orchard Valley Harvest pound volume decreased 14% mainly from reduced promotional activity and lost distribution at some customers. The pound volume for the total produce category increased 4%. Fisher snack nut pound volume increased 10%, while pound volume for the total snack nut category increased 6%. The increase in pound volume for Fisher snack nuts was attributable to increased sales for our Oven Roasted Never Fried product line and increased promotional activity. Southern Style Nuts pound volume declined 19% primarily due to the factors that led to the sales volume decrease discussed above, while pound volume for the total trail and snack mix category decreased 2%,” Mr. Sanfilippo stated. “As we mentioned above, COVID-19 has had an unfavorable impact on our food service business. However, our food service business has continued to improve in fiscal 2021 as the decline in food service sales volume in the current second quarter was 29.4% compared to 63.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020,” Mr. Sanfilippo concluded.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central) to discuss these results. To participate in the call via telephone, dial 1-844-536-5471 from the U.S. or 1-614-999-9317 internationally and enter conference ID number 5662938. This call is being webcast by Intrado Digital Media and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.jbssinc.com.

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements may be generally identified by the use of forward-looking words and phrases such as “will”, “intends”, “may”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “should” and “expects” and are based on the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and involve risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the Company’s actual results could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where expressly required to do so by law. Among the factors that could cause results to differ materially from current expectations are: (i) the risks associated with our vertically integrated model with respect to pecans, peanuts and walnuts; (ii) sales activity for the Company’s products, such as a decline in sales to one or more key customers (of branded products, private label products or otherwise), or to customers generally, in some or all channels, a change in product mix to lower price products, a decline in sales of private brand products or changing consumer preferences including a shift from higher margin products to lower margin products; (iii) changes in the availability and costs of raw materials and the impact of fixed price commitments with customers; (iv) the ability to pass on price increases to customers if commodity costs rise and the potential for a negative impact on demand for, and sales of, our products from price increases; (v) the ability to measure and estimate bulk inventory, fluctuations in the value and quantity of the Company’s nut inventories due to fluctuations in the market prices of nuts and bulk inventory estimation adjustments, respectively; (vi) the Company’s ability to appropriately respond to, or lessen the negative impact of, competitive and pricing pressures including competition in the recipe nut category; (vii) losses associated with product recalls, product contamination, food labeling or other food safety issues, or the potential for lost sales or product liability if customers lose confidence in the safety of the Company’s products or in nuts or nut products in general, or are harmed as a result of using the Company’s products; (viii) the ability of the Company to control expenses, such as transportation, compensation, medical and administrative expenses; (ix) the potential negative impact of government regulations and laws and regulations pertaining to food safety, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act; (x) uncertainty in economic conditions, including the potential for economic downturn, particularly in light of the outbreak of COVID-19; (xi) the timing and occurrence (or nonoccurrence) of other transactions and events which may be subject to circumstances beyond the Company’s control; (xii) the adverse effect of labor unrest or disputes, litigation and/or legal settlements, including potential unfavorable outcomes exceeding any amounts accrued; (xiii) losses due to significant disruptions at any of our production or processing facilities or employee unavailability due to illness or quarantine; (xiv) the ability to implement our Strategic Plan, including growing our branded and private brand product sales and expanding into alternative sales channels; (xv) technology disruptions or failures, including disruptions due to employees working remotely; (xvi) the inability to protect the Company’s brand value, intellectual property or avoid intellectual property disputes; (xvii) the Company’s ability to manage successfully the price gap between its private brand products and those of its branded competitors; and (xviii) the ability of the Company to respond to or manage the outbreak of COVID-19 or other infectious diseases and the various implications thereof.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit based products that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company’s Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, Southern Style Nuts and Sunshine Country brand name.

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except earnings per share)

 

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

For the Twenty-six Weeks Ended

 

 

 

December 24,
2020

 

December 26,
2019

 

December 24,
2020

 

December 26,
2019

 

Net sales

 

$

233,575

 

$

246,423

 

$

443,848

 

$

464,269

 

Cost of sales

 

180,780

 

196,443

 

351,721

 

372,041

 

Gross profit

 

52,795

 

49,980

 

92,127

 

92,228

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling expenses

 

17,694

 

16,103

 

29,778

 

30,215

 

Administrative expenses

 

7,305

 

9,411

 

15,680

 

18,485

 

Total operating expenses

 

24,999

 

25,514

 

45,458

 

48,700

 

Income from operations

 

27,796

 

24,466

 

46,669

 

43,528

 

Other expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

376

 

435

 

826

 

956

 

Rental and miscellaneous expense, net

 

365

 

274

 

797

678

 

Other expense

 

629

 

567

 

1,259

 

1,133

 

Total other expense, net

 

1,370

 

1,276

 

2,882

 

2,767

 

Income before income taxes

 

26,426

 

23,190

 

43,787

 

40,761

 

Income tax expense

 

6,541

 

5,729

 

11,090

 

10,374

 

Net income

 

$

19,885

 

$

17,461

 

$

32,697

 

$

30,387

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

$

1.73

 

$

1.52

 

$

2.85

 

$

2.65

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

1.72

 

$

1.52

 

$

2.83

 

$

2.64

 

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

-

 

$

2.00

 

$

2.50

 

$

5.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

-- Basic

 

 

11,493,759

 

 

11,458,524

 

 

11,485,523

 

 

11,451,542

 

-- Diluted

 

 

11,533,526

 

 

11,525,387

 

 

11,542,057

 

 

11,532,182

 

JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

December 24,
2020

 

June 25,
2020

 

December 26,
2019

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

1,763

 

$

1,535

 

$

1,393

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

60,495

 

56,953

 

52,653

 

Inventories

 

155,371

 

172,068

 

172,340

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

9,872

 

8,315

 

5,992

 

 

 

227,501

 

238,871

 

232,378

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROPERTIES, NET:

 

129,018

 

123,797

 

124,830

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangibles, net

 

20,618

 

21,775

 

22,932

 

Deferred income taxes

 

7,288

 

6,788

 

5,616

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

4,119

 

4,351

 

4,823

 

Other

 

9,017

 

11,875

 

9,124

 

 

 

41,042

 

44,789

 

42,495

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

397,561

 

$

407,457

 

$

399,703

 

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving credit facility borrowings

 

$

9,169

 

$

27,008

 

$

13,495

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

3,780

 

5,285

 

7,110

 

Accounts payable

 

52,140

 

36,323

 

70,979

 

Bank overdraft

 

1,510

 

2,041

 

1,349

 

Accrued expenses

 

31,389

 

41,511

 

24,803

 

 

 

97,988

 

112,168

 

117,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

12,817

 

14,730

 

16,597

 

Retirement plan

 

32,146

 

31,573

 

25,212

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

2,704

 

2,990

 

3,456

 

Other

 

7,899

 

7,758

 

7,786

 

 

 

55,566

 

57,051

 

53,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common Stock

 

26

 

26

 

26

 

Common Stock

 

90

 

89

 

89

 

Capital in excess of par value

 

125,032

 

123,899

 

122,984

 

Retained earnings

 

128,070

 

124,058

 

111,807

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(8,007

)

(8,630

)

(4,786

)

Treasury stock

 

(1,204

)

(1,204

)

(1,204

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

244,007

 

238,238

 

228,916

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

397,561

 

$

407,457

 

$

399,703

 

 

John B Sanfilippo & Son Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Second Quarter Diluted EPS Increased 13.8% to a Second Quarter Record $1.72 per Share John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (Nasdaq: JBSS) (the “Company”) today announced operating results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $19.9 million, or $1.72 per share diluted, compared to net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:11 Uhr
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Board Declares Special Cash Dividend of $2.50 per share of Common Stock and Class A Common Stock
20.01.21
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 2nd Quarter Fiscal 2021 Operating Results Conference Call