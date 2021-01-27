 Cubic Announces FirstNet Ready Push-To-Talk Radio Gateway

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division has added *FirstNet push-to-talk (PTT) compatibility to its Vocality RoIP and M3-SE-MFGW interoperability gateways.

The Cubic Vocality RoIP and M3-SE- MFGW interoperability gateways, now FirstNet Ready, support access to the dedicated FirstNet network core, First Priority – which includes always-on priority and preemption for first responders – and the Band 14 spectrum.

The Vocality RoIP is the first of its kind to provide mission-critical push-to-talk (MCPTT) interoperability between Land Mobile Radio (LMR) and LTE networks. The solution enables users to complement their existing trunked or analog LMR systems with the latest push-to-talk over cellular features available through the FirstNet network and FirstNet PTT built on mission-critical standards.

“The introduction of FirstNet Ready MCPTT with our interoperability gateway solutions shows our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of first responders and other mission-critical communication users,” said Mike Barthlow, senior vice president and general manager of Mission Communications and Computing, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “Offering the feature to all of our gateway users through a software update was an easy decision to make as we continue to support our first responder customers.”

Cubic collaborated with AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority to ensure the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) compliant MCPTT features are compatible with FirstNet PTT. These features help ensure users that Cubic’s Vocality RoIP and M3-SE-MFGW gateways deliver a simple-to-use, FirstNet-compatible LMR-to-LTE solution. The Vocality RoIP gateway supports the latest Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption to deliver secure standards-based tunnelling across commercial 4G LTE and dedicated first responder networks.

The MCPTT features are available now through a free software update for users of Vocality RoIP and M3-SE-MFGW gateways.

*FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

