Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 by posting an
update on its Investor Relations website.
As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.
What: Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q4 & FY 20 Update: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)
The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call.
CONTACT: Investors Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com
