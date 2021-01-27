 

Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

What: Tesla Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Q&A Webcast
When: Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Time: 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Q4 & FY 20 Update: http://ir.tesla.com
Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the call. 

CONTACT: Investors Relations Contact:
ir@tesla.com

