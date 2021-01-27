Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla has released its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit http://ir.tesla.com to view the update.



As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question & answer (Q&A) webcast at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.