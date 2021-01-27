 

Bioasis Announces Filing of Its Quarter and Financial Statements and MD&A for the Period Ending November 30, 2020

GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioasis Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF) (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 TM platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it has filed its unaudited quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the period ended November 30, 2020. All are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and on the Company’s website at www.bioasis.us/investors/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Director and President & Chief Executive Officer

ABOUT BIOASIS
Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 TM platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the BBB and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the BBB represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. The company maintains headquarters in Guilford, Conn., United States. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BTI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF.” For more information about the company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:
Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D.
deborah@bioasis.us
+1 203 533 7082

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.01.21
Bioasis Announces Stock Option Grant
04.01.21
Bioasis to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences