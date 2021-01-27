MetLife CEO and CFO to Speak at Bank of America 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Michel Khalaf, president and CEO, and John McCallion, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2021 Virtual Insurance Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, beginning at 10:40 a.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available over the internet at https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/insurance2021/idP21623.cfm. Those who want to listen should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available until Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. (ET) at the same website beginning one hour after the presentation concludes.