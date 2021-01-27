 

ePlus Data Privacy Expertise to Be Featured in Virtual Data Privacy Day 2021 Event

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that it will participate in a virtual event hosted by the Harrisburg University of Science and Technology for Data Privacy Day 2021, to share expertise around the increasing importance of data privacy in a predominantly remote and cloud-based world.

Digital innovation is resulting in significantly higher data output and risk of attack, especially in light of the substantial increases in remote workforces and operations. Because organizations are required to manage not just increased data volume but additional varieties, sets, and locations, data security strategies need to play a key role in an organization’s overarching security program. While preventing threats is the first step, an important second step is making the data resilient so that in the event of an attack it is less likely to be compromised.

“While the industry has talked about frameworks and best-practice guides for securing our infrastructure for years, organizations have increasingly started to pivot their security programs to take on a more data-centric approach,” said Brian Zimmer, security solutions director at ePlus. “The confluence of regulation and consumer expectations has driven much of this, and organizations are challenged to meet this new expectation with their existing understanding of traditional infrastructure security. Looking ahead, organizations will have to hasten adoption of that data-centric approach, including prioritizing data protection and privacy along with more traditional domains like threat and vulnerability management, visibility, firewalls, IPS, and more.”

ePlus’ enterprise-wide approach to securing mission critical data applies a methodology that first focuses on where organizational data lives in an environment, then manages it through its lifecycle, and finally protects it where it resides. This approach enables ePlus to help organizations break down data protection into smaller, manageable and more easily achievable areas of focus that can result in more thorough protection. Learn more about how ePlus can help you secure your mission critical data.

The Data Privacy Day session, entitled: Data Privacy and Data Security Trends for the Future, will take place on Thursday, January 28, from 11:10-11:55 a.m. ET, and will feature a prominent panel of security professionals, moderated by the Chief Information Security Officer for the Commonwealth of PA, discussing what new strategies and technologies are on the horizon to help ensure continued consumer confidence in data privacy. Click here to register for the event.

ePlus Data Privacy Expertise to Be Featured in Virtual Data Privacy Day 2021 Event ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it will participate in a virtual event hosted by the Harrisburg University of Science and Technology for Data Privacy Day 2021, to share expertise around the increasing importance of data …

