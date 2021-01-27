TriState Capital Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 EPS of $0.37 on Strength of Fee and Spread Income, Loan Growth and Margin Expansion

The parent company of TriState Capital Bank and Chartwell Investment Partners reported fourth quarter 2020 net income available to common shareholders of $10.6 million or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to $12.6 million or $0.44 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $7.4 million or $0.26 in the third quarter of 2020.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) (“TriState Capital” or the “company”) reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results including strong contributions by each of its investment management, private banking and commercial banking businesses, double-digit annual loan and deposit growth, assets under management growth, and year end margin expansion.

“TriState Capital achieved record levels of revenue, interest income, fees, loans and deposits while maintaining superior asset quality and showing meaningful growth in fourth quarter margins,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James F. Getz said. “Our unique business model demonstrated its ability to achieve profitable growth in the most extraordinary operating and rate environments in 2020. We believe our balance sheet and capital position have never been stronger, including more than $200 million of growth capital secured last year. We also believe TriState Capital is well positioned to achieve its goals for 2021, including double-digit organic loan growth with credit quality outperformance, double-digit revenue growth fueled by all of our banking and asset management businesses, and improved profitability while continuing to invest in our clients, people, technology, and risk and compliance infrastructure.”

FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Earnings reflected $3.0 million in fourth quarter provision expense toward building allowance for credit loss on loans and leases (ACL) by 145.5% from December 31, 2019 and 12.8% during the last three months of the year to $34.6 million at period end, representing 67.4% of adverse-rated credits, 1.01% of commercial loans and 0.42% of total loans.

The company maintained superior credit quality, including period-end non-performing assets representing 0.13% of total assets and non-performing loans representing 0.12% of total loans, as well as COVID-19 deferral levels declining to 1.0% of total loans.

Chartwell grew net income to $2.8 million in 2020, up 15.0% from the year prior, even as investment management fees declined 12.1% over the same period.

Assets under management increased 5.8% from December 31, 2019 and 6.3% during the quarter to $10.26 billion at period end, while Chartwell’s run rate revenues grew to $35.6 million at year end.

Fourth quarter funding costs declined 10 basis points and net interest margin improved by 7 basis points to 1.53% from the linked quarter, as the company managed deposit growth to 3.7% for the fourth quarter and 28.0% for the year, while expanding its liquidity relationships and franchise.

Commercial loans grew by 19.0% from December 31, 2019 and 7.3% during the quarter, with no Paycheck Protection Program lending.

Private banking loans grew 30.1% from December 31, 2019 and 7.8% during the quarter, as loans primarily collateralized by marketable securities represented 58.4% of total loans at the end of 2020.

REVENUE GROWTH

Net interest income (NII) grew to a record $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, increasing 9.1% from $33.1 million in the same period the year prior and 7.7% from $33.5 million in the linked quarter.

Non-interest income totaled $14.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $13.5 million in the same period the year prior and $16.9 million in the linked quarter.

Chartwell investment management fees were $8.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $8.9 million in the same period the year prior and $8.1 million in the linked quarter. Fees from the bank’s back-to-back, loan-level interest rate swap offering for clients totaled $4.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.4 million in the same period the year prior and $4.0 million in the linked quarter.

TriState Capital recorded a $133,000 net gain on the sale and call of debt securities in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily attributed to the continued repositioning of a portion of the corporate bond portfolio into government agency securities to take advantage of significant market appreciation and enhance the overall credit quality of the securities portfolio. Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities was $70,000 in the same period a year prior and $3.7 million in the linked quarter.

NII and non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of securities, combined to generate record total revenue of $49.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $46.5 million in the same period the year prior and $46.6 million in the linked quarter. Full year 2020 total revenue was a record $191.2 million, up 6.6% from $179.4 million in 2019. Total revenue, which is not a financial metric under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), is a measure that TriState Capital has consistently utilized to provide a greater understanding of its diverse fee-generating businesses. TriState Capital’s non-interest income represented 27.8% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020.

EXPENSES IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

To support the continued growth of each of its businesses and its balance sheet, the company increased annual non-interest expense by 9.8% in 2020, which was its lowest rate of growth since 2013. Non-interest expense was $123.1 million in 2020, compared to $112.1 million in 2019. Total non-interest expense was $34.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, $30.1 million in the same period the year prior and $31.4 million in the linked quarter.

Fourth quarter 2020 operating expenses were favorably impacted by what are expected to be sustainable reductions in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance expense as a percentage of average assets, as compared to prior years. Premium assessments in the fourth quarter reflected TriState Capital’s portfolio of private banking non-purpose margin loans collateralized by marketable securities, as well as the branchless bank approaching $10 billion in assets and becoming a “large institution” for examination purposes. FDIC insurance expense was $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or an annualized 0.08% of average assets, compared to $1.8 million, or 0.10%, the same period the year prior and $3.0 million, or 0.13%, in the linked quarter.

Other fourth quarter of 2020 operating expense increases included investments in technology and new hires to support continued growth, as well as accruals for the performance-based variable compensation program in which virtually all of the company’s employees participate. Technology and data services expense was $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.3 million in the same period the year prior and $2.6 million in the linked quarter. New hires and bonus accruals reflecting the company’s record annual revenue and other key financial metrics were primary factors in compensation and benefits expense increasing to $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, from $16.7 million in the same period the year prior and $18.5 million in the linked quarter.

TriState Capital Bank’s efficiency ratio was 55.57% in 2020 and 54.49% in 2019. The bank’s efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 60.95%, compared to 56.03% in the same period the year prior and 58.73% in the linked quarter. The efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial metric, is a measure utilized to provide a greater understanding of a bank’s level of non-interest expense as a percentage of total revenue. Non-interest expense represented just 1.40% of average assets in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.60% in the same period the prior year and 1.31% in the linked quarter.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue was $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $16.4 million in the same period the year prior and $15.2 million in the linked quarter. Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial metric representing net income, without giving effect to loan loss provision and income taxes, and excluding gains and losses on the sale and call of investment securities.

Pre-tax income was $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $15.7 million in the same period a year prior and $11.5 million in the linked quarter.

TriState Capital’s effective tax rate in 2020 was 0.4% for the fourth quarter and 14.1% for the full year. The company’s effective tax rate is impacted by certain factors including the number, timing and size of tax credit investments, as well as the proportion of consolidated earnings attributed to investment management. The company’s 2021 tax rate, based on factors including anticipated tax credit investment opportunities, is currently expected to range from 15% to 17%.

Net income available to common shareholders, earnings per share and weighted average diluted shares in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflected the company’s previously disclosed $105 million sale of common stock, convertible preferred stock and warrants to funds managed by Stone Point Capital LLC on December 30, 2020. Net income available to common shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020 also reflected $2.0 million in dividends payable to holders of the company’s Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

Chartwell’s operating leverage potential was on full display in 2020, with significant growth in profitability. The unit’s net income grew to $2.8 million in 2020, up 15.0% from $2.4 million the year prior, even as investment management fees declined 12.1% over the same period. Chartwell earnings grew to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, increasing from $13,000 in the same period the year prior and up 62.3% from $719,000 in the linked quarter.

Segment non-interest expenses were $29.7 million in 2020, down from $33.6 million in 2019, and $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, down from $8.9 million in the same period the year prior and $7.3 million in the linked quarter.

Strong investment performance across Chartwell’s active equity and fixed income strategies contributed to positive net inflows of client assets in 2020, as well as the full recovery of assets under management and run rate revenues from the financial markets’ trough in March 2020. At the end of 2020, Chartwell had $115 million in unfunded institutional investor commitments in its new business pipeline.

Chartwell new business and new flows from existing accounts of $278 million and market appreciation of $747 million more than offset outflows of $415 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Chartwell assets under management were $10.26 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $9.70 billion one year prior and $9.65 billion at September 30, 2020.

Chartwell annual run rate revenue grew 6.0% during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $35.6 million at December 31, 2020. Chartwell’s weighted average fee rate was 0.35% at December 31, 2020.

ORGANIC LOAN GROWTH

TriState Capital’s client engagement and distribution capabilities continued to grow both sides of its balance sheet organically, expanding the number and depth of its premier relationships with high-quality middle-market commercial customers, as well as the family offices and high-net-worth clients the bank serves through its national referral network of investment advisors and other financial intermediaries.

Average loans totaled a record $7.86 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, growing 25.8% from $6.25 billion in the same period the year prior and 6.4% from $7.39 billion in the linked quarter. Loans at December 31, 2020 totaled $8.24 billion, growing an annual record $1.66 billion, or 25.2%, from one year prior and a quarterly record $583.0 million, or 7.6%, from September 30, 2020.

TriState Capital continued to fortify its position as the nation’s leading independent provider of marketable securities-backed loans for clients of independent investment advisory and other financial services firms. Private banking loans totaled a record $4.81 billion at December 31, 2020, increasing $1.11 billion, or 30.1%, from one year prior and $349.0 million, or 7.8%, from the end of the linked quarter.

The company continued to grow relationships with top-quality middle-market sponsors and businesses, driving originations of commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE) loans while managing credit quality within the portfolio. Commercial loans totaled $3.43 billion at December 31, 2020, increasing $547.5 million, or 19.0%, from one year prior and $233.9 million, or 7.3%, from the end of the linked quarter.

C&I loans grew to $1.27 billion at December 31, 2020, increasing by $188.4 million, or 17.4%, from one year prior and $135.9 million, or 11.9%, from the end of the linked quarter.

CRE loans grew to $2.16 billion at December 31, 2020, increasing $359.0 million, or 20.0%, from one year prior and $98.1 million, or 4.8%, from the end of the linked quarter. CRE loans represented 26.1% of total period-end loans.

TriState Capital’s 2020 commercial lending activity is attributed to its regional middle market and financial services franchise, including the continued expansion of its equipment finance and investment fund finance offerings. The bank does not offer small business lending products and did not participate in the Paycheck Protection Program.

STRATEGIC DEPOSIT FRANCHISE EXPANSION

TriState Capital continues to support private banking and commercial loan growth with its highly responsive funding capability and the agile expansion of its strategic deposit franchise. The bank’s national treasury management and liquidity management offerings are increasing the breadth and depth of depositor relationships with financial services businesses, payroll and other specialized payment processors, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, middle market companies, professional service firms, municipalities and non-profits.

Average deposits totaled $8.44 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, growing 35.8% from $6.21 billion in the same period the year prior and 2.8% from $8.21 billion in the linked quarter. Deposits at December 31, 2020 totaled $8.49 billion, growing by an annual record $1.85 billion, or 28.0%, from one year prior and $305.4 million, or 3.7%, from September 30, 2020.

Treasury management deposit accounts grew to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2020, increasing $383.2 million, or 35.7%, from one year prior and $110.1 million, or 8.2%, from September 30, 2020.

The bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 97.04% at December 31, 2020, compared to 99.14% one year prior and 93.53% at the end of the linked quarter, as TriState Capital managed deposit balances in line with loan activity in the quarter and the improving cash markets.

INTEREST RATE MANAGEMENT

TriState Capital continues to maintain a balance sheet with significant flexibility to actively manage interest rate dynamics and profitability, while offering attractive deposit and loan pricing to clients, even as the Federal Reserve’s target Federal Funds Rate has declined dramatically since the third quarter of 2019.

Investment securities totaled a record $842.5 million at December 31, 2020, up 79.6% from one year prior and 2.7% from the end of the linked quarter.

Most of TriState Capital’s non-fixed rate deposits are linked to the Effective Fed Funds Rate or another benchmark, and the remaining deposits are priced at rates set with bank discretion. Total cost of funds for all deposits and interest-bearing liabilities averaged 0.67% during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.93% in the same period last year and 0.77% in the linked quarter. The cost of total deposits averaged 0.57% during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.92% in the same period last year and 0.67% in the linked quarter.

At December 31, 2020, 94% of the company’s loans were floating rate and indexed to 30-day LIBOR or the Prime Rate. TriState Capital continued to constructively use interest rate floors on existing and new variable rate loans throughout the fourth quarter of 2020.

The yield on total loans averaged 2.44% during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 3.81% in the same period the year prior and 2.49% in the linked quarter. Loan yields resulted from trends in 30-day LIBOR during the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as an overall focus on premier relationships and product types, variable rate pricing, and strong asset quality.

TriState Capital reported a net interest margin of 1.53% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 1.84% in the same period the year prior and 1.46% in the linked quarter as the company managed deposit costs and balances.

ASSET QUALITY

TriState Capital maintained strong asset quality metrics in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting the company’s disciplined credit culture and the majority of its private banking non-purpose margin loans collateralized by marketable securities. Private banking grew to represent 58.4% of total loans at December 31, 2020, while CRE and C&I loans comprised 26.1% and 15.5% of total loans, respectively.

COVID-19 deferral levels have declined from 48 loans representing $185.9 million or 2.4% of total loans on October 20, 2020 to 13 loans representing $84.5 million or 1.0% of total loans on December 31, 2020.

TriState Capital recorded provision for credit loss of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, in line with previously disclosed expectations, primarily reflecting the company’s reserve build. It recorded provision for credit loss of $728,000 for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $7.4 million for the linked quarter.

ACL totaled $34.6 million at the end of 2020, in line with previously disclosed expectations and including a “day 1” increase of $942,000 for implementation of the CECL accounting standard on December 31, 2020. The allowance increased 145.5% from $14.1 million at December 31, 2019 and 12.8% from $30.7 million at September 30, 2020. ACL represented 1.01% of commercial loans at December 31, 2020, excluding private banking loans primarily collateralized by liquid, marketable securities, compared to 0.49% at December 31, 2019 and 0.96% at September 30, 2020. As a percentage of total loans, ACL was 0.42% at December 31, 2020, 0.21% at December 31, 2019 and 0.40% at September 30, 2020.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) were $12.4 million, or 0.13% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $4.4 million, or 0.06%, at December 31, 2019 and $9.5 million, or 0.10%, at September 30, 2020. Non-performing loans (NPLs) were $9.7 million, or 0.12% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $184,000, or 0.00%, at December 31, 2019 and $6.8 million, or 0.09%, at September 30, 2020.

Total adverse-rated credits, including NPLs, were $51.3 million, or 0.62% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared to $35.0 million, or 0.53%, at December 31, 2019 and $38.8 million, or 0.51%, at September 30, 2020.

The company recorded net recoveries of $109,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $6,000 in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $0 in the linked quarter.

CAPITAL STRENGTH AND EFFICIENCY

The company’s strong balance sheet included $1.28 billion in cash, equivalents and securities at December 31, 2020. Cash, equivalents, securities and private banking loans -- which are primarily collateralized by marketable securities that are monitored daily, liquid and subject to favorable treatment under regulatory capital requirements -- represented 61.49% of total assets at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, estimated regulatory capital ratios for TriState Capital Holdings were 14.12% for total risk-based capital, 11.99% for tier 1 risk-based capital, 8.99% for common equity tier 1 risk-based capital, and 7.29% for tier 1 leverage. For TriState Capital Bank, the estimated capital ratios were 13.41% for total risk-based capital, 12.89% for tier 1 risk-based capital, 12.89% for common equity tier 1 risk-based capital, and 7.83% for tier 1 leverage.

The company’s tangible common equity (TCE) ratio was 5.25%, or 10.27% excluding private banking loans primarily collateralized by liquid, marketable securities. The TCE ratio and TCE ratio excluding private banking loans are non-GAAP metrics utilized to provide a greater understanding of the capital adequacy of financial services companies.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) As of and For the

Three Months Ended As of and For the

Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 435,442 $ 608,302 $ 403,855 $ 435,442 $ 403,855 Total investment securities 842,545 820,223 469,150 842,545 469,150 Loans and leases held-for-investment 8,237,418 7,654,446 6,577,559 8,237,418 6,577,559 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (34,630) (30,706) (14,108) (34,630) (14,108) Loans and leases held-for-investment, net 8,202,788 7,623,740 6,563,451 8,202,788 6,563,451 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 63,911 64,389 65,854 63,911 65,854 Other assets 352,130 377,136 263,500 352,130 263,500 Total assets $ 9,896,816 $ 9,493,790 $ 7,765,810 $ 9,896,816 $ 7,765,810 Deposits $ 8,489,089 $ 8,183,713 $ 6,634,613 $ 8,489,089 $ 6,634,613 Borrowings, net 400,493 395,439 355,000 400,493 355,000 Other liabilities 250,089 271,438 154,916 250,089 154,916 Total liabilities 9,139,671 8,850,590 7,144,529 9,139,671 7,144,529 Preferred stock 177,143 116,079 116,079 177,143 116,079 Common shareholders' equity 580,002 527,121 505,202 580,002 505,202 Total shareholders' equity 757,145 643,200 621,281 757,145 621,281 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,896,816 $ 9,493,790 $ 7,765,810 $ 9,896,816 $ 7,765,810

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. INCOME STATEMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) As of and For the

Three Months Ended As of and For the

Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans and leases $ 48,288 $ 46,256 $ 59,936 $ 200,839 $ 239,328 Investments 2,504 3,687 3,827 14,032 16,324 Interest-earning deposits 218 279 1,711 2,224 6,795 Total interest income 51,010 50,222 65,474 217,095 262,447 Interest expense: Deposits 12,107 13,898 29,990 69,202 125,592 Borrowings 2,839 2,850 2,418 9,949 9,798 Total interest expense 14,946 16,748 32,408 79,151 135,390 Net interest income 36,064 33,474 33,066 137,944 127,057 Provision (credit) for credit loss 2,972 7,430 728 19,400 (968) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 33,092 26,044 32,338 118,544 128,025 Non-interest income: Investment management fees 8,564 8,095 8,862 32,035 36,442 Service charges on deposits 309 235 216 1,072 559 Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 133 3,744 70 3,948 416 Swap fees 4,095 3,953 3,363 16,274 11,029 Commitment and other loan fees 453 381 537 1,715 1,788 Other income 449 481 443 2,161 2,548 Total non-interest income 14,003 16,889 13,491 57,205 52,782 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 18,658 18,524 16,709 71,197 69,176 Premises and equipment expense 1,486 1,488 1,592 5,875 5,458 Professional fees 2,026 1,596 2,482 6,201 6,188 FDIC insurance expense 1,920 3,030 1,830 9,680 5,292 General insurance expense 308 294 286 1,142 1,097 State capital shares tax 605 366 380 1,720 420 Travel and entertainment expense 688 592 1,406 2,423 4,620 Technology and data services 3,509 2,576 2,274 10,803 8,520 Intangible amortization expense 478 478 503 1,944 2,009 Marketing and advertising 708 394 602 2,402 2,263 Other operating expenses 4,049 2,089 2,055 9,716 7,106 Total non-interest expense 34,435 31,427 30,119 123,103 112,149 Income before tax 12,660 11,506 15,710 52,646 68,658 Income tax expense 50 2,177 1,106 7,412 8,465 Net income $ 12,610 $ 9,329 $ 14,604 $ 45,234 $ 60,193 Preferred stock dividends 1,987 1,962 1,962 7,873 5,753 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,623 $ 7,367 $ 12,642 $ 37,361 $ 54,440

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Per share and share data: Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.26 $ 0.45 $ 1.32 $ 1.95 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.26 $ 0.44 $ 1.30 $ 1.89 Book value per common share $ 17.78 $ 17.67 $ 17.21 $ 17.78 $ 17.21 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 15.82 $ 15.51 $ 14.97 $ 15.82 $ 14.97 Common shares outstanding, at end of period 32,620,150 29,828,143 29,355,986 32,620,150 29,355,986 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,378,695 28,286,250 27,875,074 28,267,512 27,864,933 Diluted 28,867,958 28,674,443 29,020,118 28,738,468 28,833,335 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.51 % 0.39 % 0.78 % 0.50 % 0.89 % Return on average common equity (2) 7.87 % 5.56 % 10.07 % 7.15 % 11.47 % Net interest margin (2) (3) 1.53 % 1.46 % 1.84 % 1.58 % 1.97 % Total revenue (1) $ 49,934 $ 46,619 $ 46,487 $ 191,201 $ 179,423 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (1) $ 15,498 $ 15,192 $ 16,368 $ 68,098 $ 67,274 Bank efficiency ratio (1) 60.95 % 58.73 % 56.03 % 55.57 % 54.49 % Non-interest expense to average assets (2) 1.40 % 1.31 % 1.60 % 1.35 % 1.66 % Asset quality: Non-performing loans $ 9,680 $ 6,754 $ 184 $ 9,680 $ 184 Non-performing assets $ 12,403 $ 9,478 $ 4,434 $ 12,403 $ 4,434 Other real estate owned $ 2,723 $ 2,724 $ 4,250 $ 2,723 $ 4,250 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.13 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.13 % 0.06 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.12 % 0.09 % — % 0.12 % — % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to loans 0.42 % 0.40 % 0.21 % 0.42 % 0.21 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to non-performing loans 357.75 % 454.63 % 7,667.39 % 357.75 % 7,667.39 % Net recoveries $ (109) $ — $ (6) $ (279) $ (1,868) Net recoveries to average total loans (2) (0.01) % — % — % — % (0.03) % Capital ratios: (4) Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.29 % 6.23 % 7.54 % 7.29 % 7.54 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.99 % 8.48 % 9.32 % 8.99 % 9.32 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.99 % 10.56 % 11.75 % 11.99 % 11.75 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.12 % 12.85 % 12.05 % 14.12 % 12.05 % Bank tier 1 leverage ratio 7.83 % 7.00 % 7.22 % 7.83 % 7.22 % Bank common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.89 % 11.89 % 11.26 % 12.89 % 11.26 % Bank tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.89 % 11.89 % 11.26 % 12.89 % 11.26 % Bank total risk-based capital ratio 13.41 % 12.46 % 11.57 % 13.41 % 11.57 % Investment Management Segment: Assets under management $ 10,263,000 $ 9,653,000 $ 9,701,000 $ 10,263,000 $ 9,701,000 EBITDA (1) $ 1,675 $ 1,551 $ 714 $ 5,473 $ 5,824

(1) These measures are not measures recognized under GAAP and are therefore considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Ratios are annualized. (3) Net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (4) Capital ratios are estimated until regulatory reports are filed.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGES AND YIELDS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Interest-earning deposits $ 671,922 $ 216 0.13 % $ 866,502 $ 278 0.13 % $ 404,169 $ 1,687 1.66 % Federal funds sold 8,236 2 0.10 % 9,071 2 0.09 % 6,994 25 1.42 % Debt securities available-for-sale 578,021 676 0.47 % 561,378 1,804 1.28 % 251,767 1,994 3.14 % Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 227,465 1,633 2.86 % 262,128 1,701 2.58 % 206,383 1,653 3.18 % Debt securities trading 2,126 4 0.75 % — — — % — — — % Equity securities — — — % — — — % 1,898 4 0.84 % FHLB stock 13,284 199 5.96 % 13,284 196 5.87 % 20,930 198 3.75 % Total loans and leases 7,858,368 48,288 2.44 % 7,386,265 46,256 2.49 % 6,248,106 59,936 3.81 % Total interest-earning assets 9,359,422 51,018 2.17 % 9,098,628 50,237 2.20 % 7,140,247 65,497 3.64 % Other assets 405,461 420,887 326,013 Total assets $ 9,764,883 $ 9,519,515 $ 7,466,260 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 2,949,908 $ 3,280 0.44 % $ 2,866,303 $ 3,280 0.46 % $ 1,446,394 $ 6,178 1.69 % Money market deposit accounts 4,027,298 6,120 0.60 % 3,811,100 6,944 0.72 % 3,123,162 15,727 2.00 % Certificates of deposit 1,003,219 2,707 1.07 % 1,121,824 3,674 1.30 % 1,358,319 8,086 2.36 % Borrowings: FHLB borrowings 300,000 1,384 1.84 % 300,000 1,392 1.85 % 465,489 2,417 2.06 % Line of credit borrowings 870 — — % — — — % — — — % Subordinated notes payable, net 95,493 1,455 6.06 % 95,601 1,458 6.07 % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,376,788 14,946 0.71 % 8,194,828 16,748 0.81 % 6,393,364 32,408 2.01 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 457,824 407,079 285,027 Other liabilities 275,766 274,480 173,977 Shareholders' equity 654,505 643,128 613,892 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,764,883 $ 9,519,515 $ 7,466,260 Net interest income (1) $ 36,072 $ 33,489 $ 33,089 Net interest spread 1.46 % 1.39 % 1.63 % Net interest margin (1) 1.53 % 1.46 % 1.84 %

(1) Interest income and net interest margin are calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. (2) Annualized.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGES AND YIELDS (UNAUDITED) Years Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits $ 775,276 $ 2,199 0.28 % $ 313,413 $ 6,628 2.11 % Federal funds sold 8,076 25 0.31 % 8,803 167 1.90 % Debt securities available-for-sale 438,293 6,550 1.49 % 250,064 8,119 3.25 % Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 246,054 6,439 2.62 % 193,443 6,921 3.58 % Debt securities trading 592 5 0.84 % — — — % Equity securities — — — % 6,733 115 1.71 % FHLB stock 14,994 1,098 7.32 % 18,043 1,270 7.04 % Total loans and leases 7,255,035 200,839 2.77 % 5,669,507 239,328 4.22 % Total interest-earning assets 8,738,320 217,155 2.49 % 6,460,006 262,548 4.06 % Other assets 387,080 281,171 Total assets $ 9,125,400 $ 6,741,177 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 2,407,087 $ 14,493 0.60 % $ 1,058,064 $ 21,480 2.03 % Money market deposit accounts 3,812,942 35,095 0.92 % 2,943,541 69,336 2.36 % Certificates of deposit 1,223,631 19,614 1.60 % 1,371,038 34,776 2.54 % Borrowings: FHLB borrowings 330,314 6,095 1.85 % 394,480 8,639 2.19 % Line of credit borrowings 6,243 261 4.18 % 1,234 68 5.51 % Subordinated notes payable, net 59,078 3,593 6.08 % 17,335 1,091 6.29 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,839,295 79,151 1.01 % 5,785,692 135,390 2.34 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 408,313 267,846 Other liabilities 239,137 128,618 Shareholders' equity 638,655 559,021 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,125,400 $ 6,741,177 Net interest income (1) $ 138,004 $ 127,158 Net interest spread 1.48 % 1.72 % Net interest margin (1) 1.58 % 1.97 %

(1) Interest income and net interest margin are calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. LOAN AND LEASE COMPOSITION (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Loan

Balance Percent of

Loans Loan

Balance Percent of

Loans Loan

Balance Percent of

Loans Middle-market banking loans: Commercial and industrial $ 1,274,152 15.5 % $ 1,138,288 14.9 % $ 1,085,709 16.5 % Commercial real estate 2,155,466 26.1 % 2,057,391 26.8 % 1,796,448 27.3 % Total middle-market banking loans 3,429,618 41.6 % 3,195,679 41.7 % 2,882,157 43.8 % Private banking loans 4,807,800 58.4 % 4,458,767 58.3 % 3,695,402 56.2 % Loans and leases held-for-investment $ 8,237,418 100.0 % $ 7,654,446 100.0 % $ 6,577,559 100.0 %

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. STATEMENTS OF INCOME BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Income statement data: Interest income $ 51,010 $ — $ — $ 51,010 $ 217,095 $ — $ — $ 217,095 Interest expense 13,495 — 1,451 14,946 75,339 — 3,812 79,151 Net interest income (loss) 37,515 — (1,451) 36,064 141,756 — (3,812) 137,944 Provision for credit losses on loans and leases 2,972 — — 2,972 19,400 — — 19,400 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan and lease losses 34,543 — (1,451) 33,092 122,356 — (3,812) 118,544 Non-interest income: Investment management fees — 8,772 (208) 8,564 — 32,727 (692) 32,035 Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 133 — — 133 3,948 — — 3,948 Other non-interest income 5,270 36 — 5,306 21,164 58 — 21,222 Total non-interest income (loss) 5,403 8,808 (208) 14,003 25,112 32,785 (692) 57,205 Non-interest expense: Intangible amortization expense — 478 — 478 — 1,944 — 1,944 Other non-interest expense 26,078 7,237 642 33,957 90,541 27,735 2,883 121,159 Total non-interest expense 26,078 7,715 642 34,435 90,541 29,679 2,883 123,103 Income (loss) before tax 13,868 1,093 (2,301) 12,660 56,927 3,106 (7,387) 52,646 Income tax expense (benefit) 452 (74) (328) 50 8,330 308 (1,226) 7,412 Net income (loss) $ 13,416 $ 1,167 $ (1,973) $ 12,610 $ 48,597 $ 2,798 $ (6,161) $ 45,234

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Income statement data: Interest income $ 65,470 $ — $ 4 $ 65,474 $ 262,332 $ — $ 115 $ 262,447 Interest expense 32,445 — (37) 32,408 134,336 — 1,054 135,390 Net interest income (loss) 33,025 — 41 33,066 127,996 — (939) 127,057 Provision for loan losses 728 — — 728 (968) — — (968) Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 32,297 — 41 32,338 128,964 — (939) 128,025 Non-interest income: Investment management fees — 8,977 (115) 8,862 — 36,889 (447) 36,442 Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 70 — — 70 416 — — 416 Other non-interest income (loss) 4,585 14 (40) 4,559 15,051 31 842 15,924 Total non-interest income (loss) 4,655 8,991 (155) 13,491 15,467 36,920 395 52,782 Non-interest expense: Intangible amortization expense — 503 — 503 — 2,009 — 2,009 Other non-interest expense 21,073 8,387 156 29,616 77,945 31,560 635 110,140 Total non-interest expense 21,073 8,890 156 30,119 77,945 33,569 635 112,149 Income (loss) before tax 15,879 101 (270) 15,710 66,486 3,351 (1,179) 68,658 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,190 88 (172) 1,106 8,015 918 (468) 8,465 Net income (loss) $ 14,689 $ 13 $ (98) $ 14,604 $ 58,471 $ 2,433 $ (711) $ 60,193

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic earnings per common share: Net income $ 12,610 $ 9,329 $ 14,604 $ 45,234 $ 60,193 Less: Preferred dividends on series A and B 1,963 1,962 1,962 7,849 5,753 Less: Preferred dividends on series C 24 — — 24 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,623 $ 7,367 $ 12,642 $ 37,361 $ 54,440 Allocation of net income available: Common shareholders $ 10,578 $ 7,367 $ 12,642 $ 37,320 $ 54,440 Series C convertible preferred shareholders 38 — — 34 — Warrant shareholders 7 — — 7 — Total $ 10,623 $ 7,367 $ 12,642 $ 37,361 $ 54,440 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic common shares 28,378,695 28,286,250 27,875,074 28,267,512 27,864,933 Series C convertible preferred, as-if converted 102,767 — — 25,832 — Warrants, as-if exercised 20,053 — — 5,041 — Basic earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.26 $ 0.45 $ 1.32 $ 1.95 Diluted earnings per common share: Income available to common shareholders after allocation $ 10,578 $ 7,367 $ 12,642 $ 37,320 $ 54,440 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic common shares 28,378,695 28,286,250 27,875,074 28,267,512 27,864,933 Restricted stock - dilutive 390,320 303,138 797,676 345,026 633,802 Stock options - dilutive 98,943 85,055 347,368 125,930 334,600 Diluted common shares 28,867,958 28,674,443 29,020,118 28,738,468 28,833,335 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.37 $ 0.26 $ 0.44 $ 1.30 $ 1.89 December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Anti-dilutive shares: Restricted stock 647,717 781,262 27,000 581,717 31,500 Stock options — 10,000 — — — Warrants 922,438 — — 922,438 — Total anti-dilutive shares 1,570,155 791,262 27,000 1,504,155 31,500

Earnings per common share (“EPS”) is computed using the two-class method, which requires that the Series C convertible preferred stock and warrants to be treated as participating classes of securities in the computation of EPS. In addition, net income is reduced by dividends declared on all series of preferred stock to derive net income available to common shareholders. The two-class method is an earnings allocation that determines EPS for each class of common stock and participating security. Net income available to common shareholders is reduced by the percentage of average common shares allocable to Preferred Series C holders and warrant holders on an as-if converted basis to arrive at net income allocable to common shareholders. Basic EPS is computed by dividing net income allocable to common shareholders by the weighted average number of its common shares outstanding for the period, excluding non-vested restricted stock. Diluted EPS reflects the potential dilution upon the exercise of stock options and warrants, and the vesting of restricted stock awards granted utilizing the treasury stock method. The Series C convertible preferred stock is excluded from diluted weighted average common shares outstanding because the payment of the dividend is considered in the net income allocable to common shareholders for the calculation of basic EPS.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The information set forth above contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are “tangible common equity,” “tangible book value per common share,” “tangible assets,” “tangible assets excluding private banking loans,” tangible common equity ratio,” “tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking loans,” “EBITDA,” “total revenue,” “pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue” and “efficiency ratio.” These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental measures that we believe provide management and our investors with a more detailed understanding of our performance, although these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are calculated as follows:

“Tangible common equity” is defined as common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this measure is important to management and investors so that they can better understand and assess changes from period to period in common shareholders’ equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets associated with prior acquisitions. Intangible assets are created when we buy businesses that add relationships and revenue to our Company. Intangible assets have the effect of increasing both equity and assets, while not increasing our tangible equity or tangible assets.

“Tangible book value per common share” is defined as common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by common shares outstanding. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets associated with prior acquisitions.

“Tangible assets” is defined as total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

“Tangible assets excluding private banking loans” is defined as total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, and private banking loans. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets and private banking loans.

“Tangible common equity ratio” is defined as (i) common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by (ii) total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in the ratio of common shareholders’ equity to total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

“Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking loans” is defined as (i) common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by (ii) total assets reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, and private banking loans. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in the ratio of common shareholders’ equity to total assets exclusive of changes in intangible assets and private banking loans.

“EBITDA” is defined as net income before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation expense and intangible amortization expense. We use EBITDA particularly to assess the strength of our investment management business. We believe this measure is important because it allows management and investors to better assess our investment management performance in relation to our core operating earnings by excluding certain non-cash items and the volatility that is associated with certain discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

“Total revenue” is defined as net interest income and total non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale and call of debt securities. We believe adjustments made to our operating revenue allow management and investors to better assess our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain items that are unrelated to our core business.

“Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue” is defined as net interest income and non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale and call of debt securities and total non-interest expense. We believe this measure is important because it allows management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue, excluding the volatility that is associated with provision for loan and lease losses and changes in our tax rates and other items that are unrelated to our core business.

“Efficiency ratio” is defined as total non-interest expense divided by our total revenue (as defined herein). We believe this measure allows management and investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue, particularly at the Bank.

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 Tangible common equity and tangible book value per common share: Common shareholders' equity $ 580,002 $ 527,121 $ 505,202 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 63,911 64,389 65,854 Tangible common equity $ 516,091 $ 462,732 $ 439,348 Common shares outstanding 32,620,150 29,828,143 29,355,986 Tangible book value per common share $ 15.82 $ 15.51 $ 14.97

(Dollars in thousands) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking channel loans: Common shareholders' equity $ 580,002 $ 527,121 $ 505,202 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 63,911 64,389 65,854 Tangible common equity (numerator) $ 516,091 $ 462,732 $ 439,348 Total assets 9,896,816 9,493,790 7,765,810 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 63,911 64,389 65,854 Tangible assets 9,832,905 9,429,401 7,699,956 Tangible common equity ratio 5.25 % 4.91 % 5.71 % Less: private banking loans 4,807,800 4,458,767 3,695,402 Tangible assets excluding private banking loans (denominator) 5,025,105 4,970,634 4,004,554 Tangible common equity ratio excluding private banking loans 10.27 % 9.31 % 10.97 %

INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Investment Management EBITDA: Net income $ 1,167 $ 719 $ 13 $ 2,798 $ 2,433 Interest expense — — — — — Income taxes expense (benefit) (74) 251 88 308 918 Depreciation expense 104 103 110 423 465 Intangible amortization expense 478 478 503 1,944 2,009 EBITDA $ 1,675 $ 1,551 $ 714 $ 5,473 $ 5,824

TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenue and pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net interest income $ 36,064 $ 33,474 $ 33,066 $ 137,944 $ 127,057 Total non-interest income 14,003 16,889 13,491 57,205 52,782 Less: net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities 133 3,744 70 3,948 416 Total revenue 49,934 46,619 46,487 191,201 179,423 Less: total non-interest expense 34,436 31,427 30,119 123,103 112,149 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue $ 15,498 $ 15,192 $ 16,368 $ 68,098 $ 67,274

BANK SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Bank total revenue: Net interest income $ 37,515 $ 34,925 $ 33,025 $ 141,756 $ 127,996 Total non-interest income 5,403 8,771 4,655 25,112 15,467 Less: net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities 133 3,744 70 3,948 416 Bank total revenue $ 42,785 $ 39,952 $ 37,610 $ 162,920 $ 143,047 Bank efficiency ratio: Total non-interest expense (numerator) $ 26,078 $ 23,462 $ 21,073 $ 90,541 $ 77,945 Bank total revenue (denominator) $ 42,785 $ 39,952 $ 37,610 $ 162,920 $ 143,047 Bank efficiency ratio 60.95 % 58.73 % 56.03 % 55.57 % 54.49 %

