 

Voya Financial to Present at Bank of America Securities 2021 Insurance Conference

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) today announced that Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, and Michael Smith, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in the Bank of America Insurance Conference on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at approximately 1:35 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available at the following link on the Voya investor relations website: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/insurance2021/id2pVxq1.cfm. Those interested in listening to the presentation should log on to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to download and install any necessary software.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $657 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

26.01.21
Voya Financial Becomes Largest Retirement Plan Provider in the Government Market
19.01.21
Voya Prime Rate Trust to Repay Credit Facility
15.01.21
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Payment of Quarterly Distribution
15.01.21
Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions
14.01.21
Board Approves Liquidation of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund
13.01.21
Voya Financial Schedules Announcement of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
08.01.21
Voya Financial Recognized Twice — by Caregiving.com and LIMRA — for Its Continued Commitment to the Disabilities Community Through Voya Cares
06.01.21
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Final Results of Tender Offer
05.01.21
Voya Prime Rate Trust Announces Expiration and Preliminary Results of Tender Offer
04.01.21
Voya Financial Completes Individual Life Transaction