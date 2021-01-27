CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter

John Mengucci, CACI’s President and CEO, said, “We delivered solid organic growth, and our focus on delivery and operational excellence again drove strong profitability and robust cash flow. We also won a healthy level of contract awards in what is typically a seasonally light quarter. We are confident in our ability to continue to deliver value to our customers and shareholders.”

Second Quarter Results

(in millions except earnings per share and DSO) Q2, FY21 Q2, FY20 % Change Revenue $1,468.7 $1,395.5 5.2% Operating income $141.5 $110.2 28.5% Net income $106.5 $79.2 34.5% Diluted earnings per share $4.18 $3.11 34.4% Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA1 $189.8 $117.5 61.6% Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure2 $174.6 $140.9 23.9% Days sales outstanding (DSO)3 53 60

(1) Second quarter FY21 and second quarter FY20 net cash provided by operating activities exclude CACI’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA). For more details, see the Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Excluding MARPA on page 10 of this release. (2) See the Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) on page 10 of this release. (3) The DSO calculations for second quarter FY21 and second quarter FY20 exclude the impact of the Company’s MARPA, which was 10 days and 9 days, respectively.

Revenue in Q2 FY21 increased 5.2% year-over-year as reported and 4.3% organically. The year-over-year increase in operating income was driven by higher revenue, strong operating performance, favorable fixed-price contract performance, and lower indirect costs. The year-over-year increase in net income was due to higher operating income and lower interest expense, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. The increase in cash from operations, excluding MARPA, was driven by higher net income and favorable working capital management.

Second Quarter Contract Awards

Contract awards in Q2 FY21 totaled $2.1 billion. These awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:

A four-and-a-half year task order, with a ceiling value of $160 million, by the U.S. Air Force Central Command’s (AFCENT) Network Operations and Security Center (NOSC) to provide enterprise expertise including networking, technical, and cyber support to multiple deployed AFCENT NOSC sites through U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

A five-year single award contract, with a ceiling value of $447 million, to provide acquisition mission technology.

A seven-year task order, with a ceiling value of $376 million, to provide mission technology to modernize a federal customer’s web-based supply chain system.

A three-year task order, with a ceiling value of $96 million, to provide engineering and logistics expertise for the U.S. Army’s Medical Communications for Combat Casualty Care (MC4) Program.

A six-and-a-half year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling of $1.5 billion, to continue providing automated litigation support services to federal agencies.

Total backlog as of December 31, 2020 was $22.4 billion compared with $20.3 billion a year ago, an increase of 10%. Funded backlog as of December 31, 2020 was $2.9 billion compared with $2.8 billion a year ago, an increase of 3%.

Additional Highlights

CACI announced the delivery of a flight model laser communications transmitter to the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for use on-board the Psyche spacecraft, whose mission is to study the origin of planetary cores in the asteroid belt.

CACI Board Member, The Honorable Susan M. “Sue” Gordon, the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence (PDDNI), will receive the Intelligence and National Security Alliance’s (INSA) 2021 William Oliver Baker Award on September 25, 2021, in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to U.S. intelligence and national security affairs.

CACI Vice President and Army Client Executive Major General (Ret.), Randolph (Randy) Strong was inducted into the Army’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Hall of Fame. The event highlighted Mr. Strong’s military career and specifically his service as Commanding General of the United States Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) from 2009 to 2012.

CACI received multiple accolades for veteran efforts this quarter including a Best Company for Veterans by Monster and Military.com, a Best Employer for Veterans by Forbes.com, and received the 2020 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Veterans Employment Initiative (VEI) Veteran Service Award for the company’s longstanding commitment of both hiring and supporting military veterans, their families, and the military community.

Reaffirming FY21 Guidance

The table below summarizes our FY21 guidance and represents our views as of January 27, 2021.

(in millions except earnings per share) Current Fiscal Year

2021 Guidance Revenue $6,050 - $6,250 Net income $372 - $392 Diluted earnings per share $14.47 - $15.25 Diluted weighted average shares 25.7 Net cash provided by operating activities at least $600

Selected Financial Data CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change Revenue $ 1,468,711 $ 1,395,469 5.2% $ 2,928,217 $ 2,758,861 6.1% Operating costs and expenses: Costs of revenue 947,131 904,867 4.7% 1,887,065 1,783,748 5.8% Indirect costs and selling expenses 347,807 352,448 -1.3% 702,811 710,040 -1.0% Depreciation and amortization 32,234 27,967 15.3% 62,378 54,729 14.0% Total operating expenses 1,327,172 1,285,282 3.3% 2,652,254 2,548,517 4.1% Operating income 141,539 110,187 28.5% 275,963 210,344 31.2% Interest expense and other, net 9,087 14,714 -38.2% 19,067 31,525 -39.5% Income before income taxes 132,452 95,473 38.7% 256,896 178,819 43.7% Income taxes 25,974 16,278 59.6% 56,774 31,647 79.4% Net income $ 106,478 $ 79,195 34.5% $ 200,122 $ 147,172 36.0% Basic earnings per share $ 4.22 $ 3.16 33.6% $ 7.95 $ 5.89 35.0% Diluted earnings per share $ 4.18 $ 3.11 34.4% $ 7.86 $ 5.78 36.1% Weighted average shares used in per share computations: Basic 25,225 25,065 25,162 24,979 Diluted 25,451 25,435 25,469 25,483 Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change % Change Operating income margin 9.6 % 7.9 % 9.4 % 7.6 % Tax rate 19.6 % 17.1 % 22.1 % 17.7 % Net income margin 7.2 % 5.7 % 6.8 % 5.3 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 174,580 $ 140,902 23.9% $ 340,016 $ 269,213 26.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.9 % 10.1 % 11.6 % 9.8 % * See Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization on page 10.

Selected Financial Data (Continued) CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) 12/31/2020 6/30/2020 ASSETS: Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,114 $ 107,236 Accounts receivable, net 747,845 841,227 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 145,747 137,423 Total current assets 995,706 1,085,886 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 4,141,597 3,813,995 Property and equipment, net 180,258 170,521 Operating lease right-of-use assets 374,310 330,767 Other long-term assets 159,614 141,303 Total assets $ 5,851,485 $ 5,542,472 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 46,920 $ 46,920 Accounts payable 60,683 89,961 Accrued compensation and benefits 379,978 338,760 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 285,223 293,518 Total current liabilities 772,804 769,159 Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,371,222 1,357,519 Other long-term liabilities 823,180 754,484 Total liabilities 2,967,206 2,881,162 Shareholders' equity 2,884,279 2,661,310 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,851,485 $ 5,542,472

Selected Financial Data (Continued) CACI International Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 200,122 $ 147,172 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 62,378 54,729 Non-cash lease expense 38,436 35,850 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,163 1,176 Stock-based compensation expense 15,041 14,499 Deferred income taxes (6,311 ) 14,104 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 94,292 51,458 Prepaid expenses and other assets (20,605 ) (28,921 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (30,087 ) 8,121 Accrued compensation and benefits 39,461 1,529 Income taxes payable and receivable 11,107 (21,384 ) Operating lease liabilities (37,916 ) (37,989 ) Long-term liabilities 15,206 (3,319 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 382,287 237,025 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (31,873 ) (41,035 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (355,127 ) (102,056 ) Other - - Net cash used in investing activities (387,000 ) (143,091 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net borrowings (payments) under credit facilities 12,540 (68,460 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans 4,664 3,665 Repurchases of common stock (4,420 ) (3,596 ) Payment of taxes for equity transactions (18,649 ) (29,083 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,865 ) (97,474 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,456 157 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,122 ) (3,383 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 107,236 72,028 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 102,114 $ 68,645

Selected Financial Data (Continued) Revenue by Customer Group (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change Department of Defense 1,012,875 68.9% 990,381 71.0% $ 22,494 2.3% Federal Civilian Agencies 390,034 26.6% 342,029 24.5% 48,005 14.0% Commercial and other 65,802 4.5% 63,059 4.5% 2,743 4.3% Total 1,468,711 100.0% 1,395,469 100.0% $ 73,242 5.2% Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change Department of Defense 2,017,070 68.9% 1,928,021 69.9% $ 89,049 4.6% Federal Civilian Agencies 780,213 26.6% 706,022 25.6% 74,191 10.5% Commercial and other 130,934 4.5% 124,818 4.5% 6,116 4.9% Total 2,928,217 100.0% 2,758,861 100.0% $ 169,356 6.1% Revenue by Contract Type (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee 843,584 57.5% 818,477 58.6% $ 25,107 3.1% Fixed price 440,821 30.0% 388,867 27.9% 51,954 13.4% Time and materials 184,306 12.5% 188,125 13.5% (3,819) -2.0% Total 1,468,711 100.0% 1,395,469 100.0% $ 73,242 5.2% Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change Cost-plus-fee 1,667,193 56.9% 1,566,191 56.8% $ 101,002 6.4% Fixed price 874,635 29.9% 806,843 29.2% 67,792 8.4% Time and materials 386,389 13.2% 385,827 14.0% 562 0.1% Total 2,928,217 100.0% 2,758,861 100.0% $ 169,356 6.1% Revenue by Prime or Subcontractor (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change Prime 1,327,025 90.4% 1,266,655 90.8% $ 60,370 4.8% Subcontractor 141,686 9.6% 128,814 9.2% 12,872 10.0% Total 1,468,711 100.0% 1,395,469 100.0% $ 73,242 5.2% Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change Prime 2,653,863 90.6% 2,501,760 90.7% $ 152,103 6.1% Subcontractor 274,354 9.4% 257,101 9.3% 17,253 6.7% Total 2,928,217 100.0% 2,758,861 100.0% $ 169,356 6.1% Revenue by Expertise or Technology (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change Expertise 732,276 49.9% 742,034 53.2% $ (9,758) -1.3% Technology 736,435 50.1% 653,435 46.8% 83,000 12.7% Total 1,468,711 100.0% 1,395,469 100.0% $ 73,242 5.2% Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change Expertise 1,472,959 50.3% 1,464,387 53.1% $ 8,572 0.6% Technology 1,455,258 49.7% 1,294,474 46.9% 160,784 12.4% Total 2,928,217 100.0% 2,758,861 100.0% $ 169,356 6.1%

Selected Financial Data (Continued) Contract Awards Received (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 2,129,108 $ 2,711,484 $ (582,376) -21.5% Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 $ Change % Change Contract Awards $ 3,963,866 $ 6,728,707 $ (2,764,841) -41.1%

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Excluding MARPA

(Unaudited)

The Company defines net cash provided by operating activities excluding CACI’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA) as net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude net cash received from CACI’s MARPA for the sale of certain designated eligible U.S. government receivables. Under the MARPA, the Company can sell eligible receivables, including certain billed and unbilled receivables up to a maximum amount of $200.0 million. The Company provides net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA to allow investors to more easily compare current period results to prior period results and to results of our peers. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 205,387 $ 133,821 Cash used (provided) by MARPA (15,553) (16,334) Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA $ 189,834 $ 117,487

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

(Unaudited)

The Company views Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, both of which are defined as non-GAAP measures, as important indicators of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a commonly used non-GAAP measure when comparing our results with those of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, including depreciation within direct costs, and earnout adjustments. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business on a consistent basis across reporting periods, as it eliminates the effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets, amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business combinations, as well as the effect of earnout gains and losses, which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change Net income $ 106,478 $ 79,195 34.5% $ 200,122 $ 147,172 36.0% Plus: Income taxes 25,974 16,278 59.6% 56,774 31,647 79.4% Interest income and expense, net 9,087 14,714 -38.2% 19,067 31,525 -39.5% Depreciation and amortization expense, including amounts within direct costs 33,041 28,615 15.5% 64,053 55,969 14.4% Earnout adjustments - 2,100 -100.0% - 2,900 -100.0% Adjusted EBITDA $ 174,580 $ 140,902 23.9% $ 340,016 $ 269,213 26.3% Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 % Change Revenue, as reported $ 1,468,711 $ 1,395,469 5.2% $ 2,928,217 $ 2,758,861 6.1% Adjusted EBITDA 174,580 140,902 23.9% 340,016 269,213 26.3% Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.9% 10.1% 11.6% 9.8%

