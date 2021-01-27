NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

On a GAAP basis, revenue for the fiscal 2021 third quarter was $141.8 million compared to $137.7 million in the fiscal 2020 third quarter.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the fiscal 2021 third quarter was $0.5 million compared to $4.4 million in the fiscal 2020 third quarter.

On a GAAP basis, fully diluted net income per share was at $0.01 in the fiscal 2021 third quarter compared to $0.07 for the same period a year ago. On a non-GAAP basis, fully diluted earnings per share for the fiscal 2021 third quarter was $0.26 compared to $0.23 in the third quarter a year ago.

Cash flow from operations was $27.9 million in the fiscal 2021 third quarter compared to $23.6 million for the same period a year ago. Free cash flow was $20.3 million in fiscal 2021 third quarter compared to $17.0 million in the same period a year ago.

“Our solid fiscal third quarter results demonstrate that our strategy is working – both within our client base and with increasing new client bookings. This success reflects the strength of our integrated platform and client experience,” said Rusty Frantz, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “As we look forward, we expect to continue to drive revenue growth as well as investing in opportunities to expand that growth in the future.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Outlook

The Company is reiterating its outlook for fiscal 2021 and expects:

Revenue between $547 and $555 million

Non-GAAP earnings per share range between $0.92 and $0.98

Conference Call Information

NextGen Healthcare will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2021 third quarter operating results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 866-750-8947 or 720-405-1352 for international callers and referencing participant code 8675815 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. A recording of the live webcast will be available on investor.nextgen.com after the call. It will be archived for 90 days until April 27, 2021.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

SAFE HARBOR PROVISIONS FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to, statements regarding future events including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic, developments in the healthcare sector and regulatory framework, the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future (including, without limitation, statements concerning revenue, net income, and earnings per share). Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements and additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in Part I, Item A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including but not limited to: volatility and uncertainty in the global economy, financial markets and on our customers in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential (i) slowdown or shutdown of preventive and elective medical procedures, (ii) delay in the contracting for additional products and services by our customers and (iii) delay in the sales cycle for new customers; the volume and timing of systems sales and installations; length of sales cycles and the installation process; the possibility that products will not achieve or sustain market acceptance; seasonal patterns of sales and customer buying behavior; impact of incentive payments under The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act on sales and the ability of the Company to meet continued certification requirements; uncertainties related to the future impact of U.S. tax reform; the impact of governmental and regulatory agency investigations; the development by competitors of new or superior technologies; the timing, cost and success or failure of new product and service introductions, development and product upgrade releases; undetected errors or bugs in software; product liability; changing economic, political or regulatory influences in the health-care industry; changes in product-pricing policies; availability of third-party products and components; competitive pressures including product offerings, pricing and promotional activities; the Company's ability or inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; possible regulation of the Company's software by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; changes of accounting estimates and assumptions used to prepare the prior periods' financial statements; disruptions caused by acquisitions of companies, products, or technologies; the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response thereto could adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations; and general economic conditions. A significant portion of the Company's quarterly sales of software product licenses and computer hardware is concluded in the last month of a fiscal quarter, generally with a concentration of such revenues earned in the final ten business days of that month. Due to these and other factors, the Company's revenues and operating results are very difficult to forecast. A major portion of the Company's costs and expenses, such as personnel and facilities, are of a fixed nature and, accordingly, a shortfall or decline in quarterly and/or annual revenues typically results in lower profitability or losses. As a result, comparison of the Company's period-to-period financial performance is not necessarily meaningful and should not be relied upon as an indicator of future performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release contains certain non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or a substitute for U.S. GAAP. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in the accompanying financial tables. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than NextGen Healthcare, Inc., which limits comparability between companies. The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding the Company's financial condition and results. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates free cash flow by as total net cash provided by operating activities, net of cash used for the additions of capitalized software costs and equipment and improvements. The Company calculates net debt as line of credit less cash and cash equivalents. The Company calculates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share by excluding net acquisition costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, net securities litigation defense costs and settlement, share-based compensation, impairment of assets, and other non-run-rate expenses from GAAP income before provision for income taxes.

The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2020 was 22.0%. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate expected to be applied to each quarter of fiscal year 2021 is 20.0%. The determination of this rate is based on the consideration of both historic and projected financial results. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.

The Company’s future period guidance in this release includes adjustments for items not indicative of the Company’s core operations. Such adjustments are generally expected to be of a nature similar to those adjustments applied to the Company’s historic GAAP financial results in the determination of the Company’s non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. Such adjustments, however, may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments as to the items that are excluded in the calculation of non-GAAP adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as described in this release. The exact amount and probable significance of these adjustments, including net acquisition costs, impairment of assets, restructuring costs, net securities litigation defense costs, and other non-run-rate expenses, are not currently determinable without unreasonable efforts, but may be significant. These items cannot be reliably quantified or forecasted due to the combination of their historic and expected variability. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Recurring $ 128,243 $ 124,787 $ 373,456 $ 364,823 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 13,509 12,953 39,177 39,034 Total revenues 141,752 137,740 412,633 403,857 Cost of revenue: Recurring 54,204 52,197 157,539 153,065 Software, hardware, and other non-recurring 6,800 6,975 18,924 19,816 Amortization of capitalized software costs and acquired intangible assets 9,320 8,963 29,180 26,219 Total cost of revenue 70,324 68,135 205,643 199,100 Gross profit 71,428 69,605 206,990 204,757 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 48,972 42,841 131,659 122,015 Research and development costs, net 18,197 20,026 54,111 61,866 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,112 964 3,336 2,694 Impairment of assets 2,215 1,948 2,215 4,353 Restructuring costs — 546 2,562 2,428 Total operating expenses 70,496 66,325 193,883 193,356 Income from operations 932 3,280 13,107 11,401 Interest income 9 30 27 145 Interest expense (631 ) (435 ) (2,873 ) (1,294 ) Other income (expense), net (15 ) 137 (17 ) 214 Income before provision for (benefit of) income taxes 295 3,012 10,244 10,466 Provision for (benefit of) income taxes (169 ) (1,403 ) 149 (1,274 ) Net income $ 464 $ 4,415 $ 10,095 $ 11,740 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.15 $ 0.18 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 66,943 65,493 66,644 65,304 Diluted 67,140 65,664 66,649 65,516

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,523 $ 138,012 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 4,208 2,307 Accounts receivable, net 76,741 80,006 Contract assets 17,404 12,529 Income taxes receivable 3,397 856 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,074 26,305 Total current assets 217,347 260,015 Equipment and improvements, net 15,009 19,836 Capitalized software costs, net 41,090 37,004 Operating lease assets 26,268 31,004 Deferred income taxes, net 10,662 10,620 Contract assets, net of current 2,190 3,007 Intangibles, net 40,121 57,809 Goodwill 267,212 267,165 Other assets 36,000 33,656 Total assets $ 655,899 $ 720,116 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,817 $ 10,521 Contract liabilities 48,655 56,786 Accrued compensation and related benefits 40,002 23,792 Income taxes payable 65 148 Operating lease liabilities 12,398 10,619 Other current liabilities 51,104 41,352 Total current liabilities 160,041 143,218 Deferred compensation 6,624 5,300 Line of credit 29,000 129,000 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 29,291 38,823 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,231 3,281 Total liabilities 230,187 319,622 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 67,002 and 66,134 shares at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 670 661 Additional paid-in capital 297,711 282,857 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,883 ) (2,143 ) Retained earnings 129,214 119,119 Total shareholders' equity 425,712 400,494 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 655,899 $ 720,116

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except per share data) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before provision for income taxes - GAAP $ 295 $ 3,012 $ 10,244 $ 10,466 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition costs, net 118 1,636 380 2,375 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,456 5,646 17,688 15,951 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 177 177 532 532 Impairment of assets 2,215 1,948 2,215 4,353 Restructuring costs — 546 2,562 2,428 Securities litigation defense costs and settlement, net of insurance 5,955 717 10,214 1,093 Share-based compensation 5,933 4,621 16,763 13,828 Other non-run-rate expenses* 1,669 799 4,134 1,704 Total adjustments to GAAP income before provision for income taxes: 21,523 16,090 54,488 42,264 Income before provision for income taxes - Non-GAAP 21,818 19,102 64,732 52,730 Provision for income taxes 4,363 4,203 12,946 11,601 Net income - Non-GAAP $ 17,455 $ 14,899 $ 51,786 $ 41,129 Diluted net income per share - Non-GAAP $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.78 $ 0.63 Weighted-average shares outstanding (diluted): 67,140 65,664 66,649 65,516

* Other non-run-rate expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 consist primarily of $1,204 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses and severance expense, related to the restructuring plan and $465 of professional services costs not related to core operations. Other non-run-rate expenses for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 consist primarily of $2,631 excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities, lease termination costs, and other costs, including retention bonuses and severance expense, related to the restructuring plan, $1,404 of professional services costs not related to core operations, and $99 of incremental costs and penalties primarily due to the cancellation of certain events directly associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 consist primarily of excess lease-related expense for vacated facilities and other costs, including retention bonuses, related to the restructuring plan. Other non-run-rate expenses for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2018 consist primarily of severance and other employee-related costs.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 27,946 $ 23,607 $ 75,978 $ 64,371 Additions to capitalized software costs (6,831 ) (4,884 ) (18,914 ) (14,785 ) Additions to equipment and improvements (782 ) (1,758 ) (1,546 ) (6,951 ) Free cash flow $ 20,333 $ 16,965 $ 55,518 $ 42,635

