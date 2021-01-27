 

Bankwell Financial Group Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020; Declares First Quarter Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 22:28  |  38   |   |   

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $0.3 million, or $0.04 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $3.5 million, or $0.44 per share, for the same period in 2019.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend, payable February 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2021.

We recommend reading this earnings release in conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2020 Investor Presentation, located at http://investor.mybankwell.com/Presentations and included as an exhibit to our January 27, 2021 Current Report on Form 8-K.

Notes Bankwell Financial Group President and CEO, Christopher R. Gruseke:

"The Company made excellent progress this year despite the adversities presented by the Pandemic. Core deposits increased by 43% year over year and, importantly, non-interest bearing deposits grew by over 41%. COVID-19 deferrals have declined to account for less than 2% of the loan portfolio. After a thorough review of each COVID-impacted loan, the Company has taken swift action to reclassify $25.6 million as non-performing. These loans are collateralized and carry adequate reserves. The Company’s outlook for the coming year is increasingly optimistic. Our recently disclosed efficiency initiatives will bolster profitability in 2021 and beyond, and loan originations for the first quarter are tracking to be one our strongest efforts ever."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Recognized a $3.9 million one-time charge for office consolidation, contract termination and employee severance costs in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • The allowance for loan losses was $21.0 million and represents 1.29% of total loans (1.32% excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans) as of December 31, 2020, compared to an allowance for loan losses of $13.5 million, representing 0.84% of total loans as of December 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance for loan losses was primarily due to incremental loan loss reserves for increased credit risk relating to economic disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • PPP loans totaled $34.8 million at December 31, 2020.
  • Less than 2% of the loan portfolio remains on COVID-19 deferral.
  • Total deposits were $1.8 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, reflecting successful commercial core deposit gathering efforts, as well as a temporary increase in deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits increased 41% to a new high of $270.2 million at December 31, 2020, when compared to December 31, 2019.
  • The Bank's loan-to-deposit ratio was 87.9% at December 31, 2020, reflecting the above-mentioned increase in deposits.
  • Total gross loans were $1.6 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Investment securities totaled $106.9 million and represent 5% of total assets.
  • The tangible common equity ratio, as of December 31, 2020, decreased to 7.73% when compared to December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by mark-to-market activity on long dated interest rate swaps, as well as increased liquidity and corresponding balance sheet growth.
  • Tangible book value per share as of December 31, 2020 was $22.43.

Earnings and Performance

Revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $14.9 million, versus $13.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $57.7 million, versus $59.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the decrease in revenues was attributable to the absence of SBA loan sales, when compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in revenues was also driven by lower loan yields as loans are re-priced in the current low interest rate environment. The decrease in revenues was partially offset by a decline in interest expense, driven by lower interest rates on deposits when compared to the same period in 2019. The change in revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was driven by the same factors except that the decline in interest expense outweighed the absence of SBA loan sales and lower yields on loans.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $0.3 million, versus $3.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5.9 million, versus $18.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, when compared to the same periods in 2019, were impacted by a $3.9 million one-time charge for office consolidation, contract termination and employee severance costs in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in net income for the year ended December 31, 2020, when compared to the same period in 2019, was also due to an increase in the provision for loan losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses totaled $7.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, consisting of COVID-19 related reserves of $9.0 million, partially offset due to changes in portfolio mix and growth.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.04 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.44 each for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share were each $0.75 for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $2.32 and $2.31, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent basis) for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 was 2.66% and 2.92%, respectively. The net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 was 2.77% and 3.03%, respectively. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, when compared to the same periods in 2019, was primarily due to excess liquidity resulting from successful commercial core deposit gathering efforts as well as a temporary increase in other deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Condition

Assets totaled $2.3 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to assets of $1.9 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in assets is primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents in part to maintain a higher level of liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross loans totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $21.1 million compared to December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans decreased by $13.7 million at December 31, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019. Deposits totaled $1.8 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to deposits of $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019. The increase in deposits was a result of successful commercial core deposit gathering efforts and a temporary increase in deposits during the COVID-19 pandemic, as described above.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $176.6 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $5.8 million compared to December 31, 2019, primarily a result of an $8.1 million unfavorable impact to accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by fair value marks related to hedge positions involving interest rate swaps, as well as dividends paid of $4.4 million and common stock repurchases of $1.0 million. The decrease was partially offset by net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $5.9 million. The marks on the interest rate swaps are driven by lower long term market interest rates in 2020 when compared to 2019. The Company's interest rate swaps are used to hedge interest rate risk. The Company's current interest rate swap positions will cause a decrease to other comprehensive income in a falling interest rate environment and an increase in a rising interest rate environment.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell is a commercial bank that serves the banking needs of residents and businesses throughout Fairfield and New Haven Counties, Connecticut. For more information about this press release, interested parties may contact Christopher R. Gruseke, President and Chief Executive Officer or Penko Ivanov, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-0166.

For more information, visit www.mybankwell.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” and “intend” or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may.” Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include, but are not limited to, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, uncertain impacts of, or additional changes in, monetary, fiscal or tax policy to address the impact of COVID-19, prolonged measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 or premature easing of such containment measures, either of which could further exacerbate the effects on the Company’s business and results of operations, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiaries are engaged.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the Company's financial performance in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), management may evaluate certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as the efficiency ratio. A computation and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used for these purposes is contained in the accompanying Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures tables. We believe that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends and financial position. For example, the Company believes that the efficiency ratio is useful in the assessment of financial performance, including noninterest expense control. The Company believes that tangible common equity and tangible book value per share are useful to evaluate the relative strength of the Company's capital position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

 

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands)

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

405,340

 

 

$

333,103

 

 

$

201,380

 

 

$

203,569

 

 

$

78,051

 

Federal funds sold

4,258

 

 

6,380

 

 

5,886

 

 

6,427

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

409,598

 

 

339,483

 

 

207,266

 

 

209,996

 

 

78,051

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketable equity securities, at fair value

2,207

 

 

2,203

 

 

2,195

 

 

2,289

 

 

2,118

 

Available for sale investment securities, at fair value

88,605

 

 

90,563

 

 

82,220

 

 

82,342

 

 

82,439

 

Held to maturity investment securities, at amortized cost

16,078

 

 

16,138

 

 

16,196

 

 

16,252

 

 

16,308

 

Total investment securities

106,890

 

 

108,904

 

 

100,611

 

 

100,883

 

 

100,865

 

Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $21,009, $20,372, $19,662, $16,686, and $13,509 at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively)

1,601,672

 

 

1,600,776

 

 

1,590,995

 

 

1,602,146

 

 

1,588,840

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

6,579

 

 

7,294

 

 

6,774

 

 

5,867

 

 

5,959

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

7,860

 

 

7,860

 

 

7,835

 

 

6,507

 

 

7,475

 

Premises and equipment, net

21,762

 

 

26,616

 

 

27,177

 

 

27,835

 

 

28,522

 

Bank-owned life insurance

42,651

 

 

42,409

 

 

42,167

 

 

41,926

 

 

41,683

 

Goodwill

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

Other intangible assets

76

 

 

160

 

 

178

 

 

196

 

 

214

 

Deferred income taxes, net

11,300

 

 

11,149

 

 

11,352

 

 

10,009

 

 

5,788

 

Other assets

42,770

 

 

45,782

 

 

46,511

 

 

45,671

 

 

22,196

 

Total assets

$

2,253,747

 

 

$

2,193,022

 

 

$

2,043,635

 

 

$

2,053,625

 

 

$

1,882,182

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing deposits

$

270,235

 

 

$

234,848

 

 

$

214,789

 

 

$

168,448

 

 

$

191,518

 

Interest bearing deposits

1,557,081

 

 

1,532,680

 

 

1,405,175

 

 

1,512,684

 

 

1,300,385

 

Total deposits

1,827,316

 

 

1,767,528

 

 

1,619,964

 

 

1,681,132

 

 

1,491,903

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

175,000

 

 

175,000

 

 

175,000

 

 

125,000

 

 

150,000

 

Subordinated debentures

25,258

 

 

25,245

 

 

25,233

 

 

25,220

 

 

25,207

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

49,571

 

 

50,982

 

 

53,078

 

 

52,059

 

 

32,675

 

Total liabilities

2,077,145

 

 

2,018,755

 

 

1,873,275

 

 

1,883,411

 

 

1,699,785

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value

121,338

 

 

120,854

 

 

120,381

 

 

119,953

 

 

120,589

 

Retained earnings

70,839

 

 

71,603

 

 

69,712

 

 

69,595

 

 

69,324

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,575)

 

 

(18,190)

 

 

(19,733)

 

 

(19,334)

 

 

(7,516)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

176,602

 

 

174,267

 

 

170,360

 

 

170,214

 

 

182,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

2,253,747

 

 

$

2,193,022

 

 

$

2,043,635

 

 

$

2,053,625

 

 

$

1,882,182

 

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

For the Quarter Ended

For the Year Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Interest and dividend income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fees on loans

$

18,194

 

 

$

18,027

 

 

$

18,459

 

 

$

18,985

 

 

$

18,648

 

 

$

73,665

 

 

$

77,339

 

Interest and dividends on securities

835

 

 

799

 

 

778

 

 

825

 

 

858

 

 

3,237

 

 

3,750

 

Interest on cash and cash equivalents

117

 

 

96

 

 

86

 

 

286

 

 

427

 

 

585

 

 

1,859

 

Total interest and dividend income

19,146

 

 

18,922

 

 

19,323

 

 

20,096

 

 

19,933

 

 

77,487

 

 

82,948

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense on deposits

3,557

 

 

4,104

 

 

4,810

 

 

5,709

 

 

5,948

 

 

18,180

 

 

24,698

 

Interest expense on borrowings

1,285

 

 

1,210

 

 

876

 

 

1,101

 

 

1,103

 

 

4,472

 

 

4,489

 

Total interest expense

4,842

 

 

5,314

 

 

5,686

 

 

6,810

 

 

7,051

 

 

22,652

 

 

29,187

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

14,304

 

 

13,608

 

 

13,637

 

 

13,286

 

 

12,882

 

 

54,835

 

 

53,761

 

Provision for loan losses

709

 

 

712

 

 

2,999

 

 

3,185

 

 

310

 

 

7,605

 

 

437

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

13,595

 

 

12,896

 

 

10,638

 

 

10,101

 

 

12,572

 

 

47,230

 

 

53,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bank owned life insurance

241

 

 

242

 

 

241

 

 

243

 

 

250

 

 

967

 

 

1,008

 

Service charges and fees

210

 

 

190

 

 

171

 

 

217

 

 

247

 

 

788

 

 

1,023

 

Gains and fees from sales of loans

16

 

 

27

 

 

 

 

 

 

382

 

 

43

 

 

1,791

 

Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

 

 

(102)

 

Net gain on sale of available for sale securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

76

 

Other

154

 

 

136

 

 

165

 

 

612

 

 

169

 

 

1,067

 

 

1,448

 

Total noninterest income

621

 

 

614

 

 

577

 

 

1,072

 

 

1,048

 

 

2,884

 

 

5,244

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

5,453

 

 

5,295

 

 

5,227

 

 

5,380

 

 

5,162

 

 

21,355

 

 

19,434

 

Occupancy and equipment

4,516

 

 

2,266

 

 

2,235

 

 

1,909

 

 

1,928

 

 

10,926

 

 

7,594

 

Data processing

1,658

 

 

529

 

 

493

 

 

536

 

 

499

 

 

3,216

 

 

2,067

 

Professional services

591

 

 

374

 

 

434

 

 

711

 

 

402

 

 

2,110

 

 

1,857

 

Director fees

331

 

 

301

 

 

287

 

 

295

 

 

224

 

 

1,214

 

 

863

 

FDIC insurance

262

 

 

176

 

 

283

 

 

70

 

 

 

 

791

 

 

74

 

Marketing

118

 

 

151

 

 

199

 

 

162

 

 

220

 

 

630

 

 

971

 

Other

774

 

 

637

 

 

564

 

 

596

 

 

789

 

 

2,571

 

 

2,766

 

Total noninterest expense

13,703

 

 

9,729

 

 

9,722

 

 

9,659

 

 

9,224

 

 

42,813

 

 

35,626

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

513

 

 

3,781

 

 

1,493

 

 

1,514

 

 

4,396

 

 

7,301

 

 

22,942

 

Income tax expense

177

 

 

790

 

 

279

 

 

151

 

 

924

 

 

1,397

 

 

4,726

 

Net income

$

336

 

 

$

2,991

 

 

$

1,214

 

 

$

1,363

 

 

$

3,472

 

 

$

5,904

 

 

$

18,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

2.32

 

Diluted

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.75

 

 

$

2.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

7,726,926

 

 

7,721,247

 

 

7,715,094

 

 

7,750,135

 

 

7,745,227

 

 

7,728,328

 

 

7,757,355

 

Diluted

7,728,206

 

 

7,721,459

 

 

7,715,295

 

 

7,778,762

 

 

7,773,780

 

 

7,748,453

 

 

7,784,631

 

Dividends per common share

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.52

 

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

For the Year Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Performance ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets(1)

0.06

%

 

0.55

%

 

0.23

%

 

0.29

%

 

0.73

%

 

0.28

%

 

0.97

%

Return on average stockholders' equity(1)

0.75

%

 

6.87

%

 

2.82

%

 

3.03

%

 

7.68

%

 

3.35

%

 

10.20

%

Return on average tangible common equity(1)

0.76

%

 

6.98

%

 

2.86

%

 

3.07

%

 

7.80

%

 

3.40

%

 

10.37

%

Net interest margin

2.66

%

 

2.67

%

 

2.81

%

 

2.98

%

 

2.92

%

 

2.77

%

 

3.03

%

Efficiency ratio(2)

91.2

%

 

68.4

%

 

68.2

%

 

67.1

%

 

66.1

%

 

73.9

%

 

60.2

%

Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

0.01

%

 

0.15

%

Dividend payout ratio(3)

350.00

%

 

36.84

%

 

87.50

%

 

82.35

%

 

29.55

%

 

74.67

%

 

22.51

%

  1. 2020 performance ratios are negatively impacted by incremental COVID-19 pandemic related loan loss reserves and the $3.9 million one-time charge related to office consolidation, contract termination and employee severance costs recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  2. Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense, less other real estate owned expenses and amortization of intangible assets, divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus noninterest income excluding gains and losses on sales of securities and gains and losses on other real estate owned. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue allow investors and analysts to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
  3. The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing dividends per share by earnings per share.

 

As of

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Capital ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)

11.06

%

 

12.36

%

 

12.44

%

 

12.14

%

 

12.53

%

Total Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)

12.28

%

 

13.57

%

 

13.63

%

 

13.13

%

 

13.35

%

Tier I Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets(1)

11.06

%

 

12.36

%

 

12.44

%

 

12.14

%

 

12.53

%

Tier I Capital to Average Assets(1)

8.44

%

 

9.58

%

 

9.93

%

 

10.84

%

 

10.99

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.73

%

 

7.83

%

 

8.21

%

 

8.16

%

 

9.56

%

Tangible book value per common share(2)

$

22.43

 

 

$

22.20

 

 

$

21.70

 

 

$

21.69

 

 

$

23.15

 

  1. Represents Bank ratios. Current period capital ratios are preliminary subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.
  2. Excludes unvested restricted shares of 163,369, 170,083, 165,708, 154,012, and 110,975 as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 ASSET QUALITY (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands)

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Allowance for loan losses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

$

20,372

 

 

$

19,662

 

 

$

16,686

 

 

$

13,509

 

 

$

13,212

 

Charge-offs:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial business

(75)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(8)

 

 

(13)

 

Consumer

(11)

 

 

(4)

 

 

(23)

 

 

(2)

 

 

(5)

 

Total charge-offs

(86)

 

 

(4)

 

 

(23)

 

 

(10)

 

 

(18)

 

Recoveries:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial business

14

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

Consumer

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

4

 

Total recoveries

14

 

 

2

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

5

 

Net loan charge-offs

(72)

 

 

(2)

 

 

(23)

 

 

(8)

 

 

(13)

 

Provision for loan losses

709

 

 

712

 

 

2,999

 

 

3,185

 

 

310

 

Balance at end of period

$

21,009

 

 

$

20,372

 

 

$

19,662

 

 

$

16,686

 

 

$

13,509

 

 

As of

 

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Asset quality:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential real estate

$

1,492

 

 

$

1,596

 

 

$

1,622

 

 

$

1,532

 

 

$

1,560

 

Commercial real estate

21,093

 

 

4,812

 

 

5,172

 

 

5,339

 

 

5,222

 

Commercial business

1,834

 

 

3,760

 

 

3,783

 

 

3,783

 

 

3,806

 

Construction

8,997

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonaccrual loans

33,416

 

 

10,168

 

 

10,577

 

 

10,654

 

 

10,588

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

 

 

180

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

33,416

 

 

$

10,168

 

 

$

10,757

 

 

$

10,654

 

 

$

10,588

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans

2.06

%

 

0.63

%

 

0.66

%

 

0.66

%

 

0.66

%

Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets

1.48

%

 

0.46

%

 

0.53

%

 

0.52

%

 

0.56

%

Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

1.29

%

 

1.25

%

 

1.22

%

 

1.03

%

 

0.84

%

Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans

62.87

%

 

200.35

%

 

185.89

%

 

156.62

%

 

127.59

%

Total nonaccrual loans were $33.4 million as of December 31, 2020, of which $2.6 million are guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA). The Company individually analyzed all existing COVID-19 deferrals and COVID-19 impacted loans for collectability and impairment as of December 31, 2020, resulting in a $25.6 million increase to the nonperforming loan population which are adequately reserved. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 1.48% at December 31, 2020, up from 0.56% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 was $21.0 million, representing 1.29% of total loans. The $7.5 million increase in the allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 when compared to December 31, 2019 was primarily due to incremental loan loss reserves for increased credit risk relating to economic disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 LOAN & DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands)

Period End Loan Composition

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

Current QTD % Change

 

YTD % Change

Residential Real Estate

$

113,557

 

 

$

120,531

 

 

$

147,109

 

 

(5.8)

%

 

(22.8)

%

Commercial Real Estate(1)

1,148,383

 

 

1,105,862

 

 

1,128,614

 

 

3.8

 

 

1.8

 

Construction

87,007

 

 

96,508

 

 

98,583

 

 

(9.8)

 

 

(11.7)

 

Total Real Estate Loans

1,348,947

 

 

1,322,901

 

 

1,374,306

 

 

2.0

 

 

(1.8)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Business

276,601

 

 

301,747

 

 

230,028

 

 

(8.3)

 

 

20.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer

79

 

 

78

 

 

150

 

 

1.3

 

 

(47.3)

 

Total Loans

$

1,625,627

 

 

$

1,624,726

 

 

$

1,604,484

 

 

0.1

%

 

1.3

%

  1. Includes owner occupied commercial real estate.
Period End Deposit Composition

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

Current QTD % Change

 

YTD % Change

Noninterest bearing demand

$

270,235

 

 

$

234,848

 

 

$

191,518

 

 

15.1

%

 

41.1

%

NOW

101,737

 

 

90,776

 

 

70,020

 

 

12.1

 

 

45.3

 

Money Market

669,364

 

 

561,101

 

 

419,495

 

 

19.3

 

 

59.6

 

Savings

158,750

 

 

164,590

 

 

183,729

 

 

(3.5)

 

 

(13.6)

 

Time

627,230

 

 

716,213

 

 

627,141

 

 

(12.4)

 

 

 

Total Deposits

$

1,827,316

 

 

$

1,767,528

 

 

$

1,491,903

 

 

3.4

%

 

22.5

%

Total deposits were $1.8 billion at December 31, 2020 compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $0.3 billion, or 22.5%. The increase in total deposits was a result of successful commercial core deposit gathering efforts, as well as a temporary increase in deposits to expand on-balance sheet liquidity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 NONINTEREST INCOME (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands)

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

Dec 20 vs. Sep 20 % Change

 

Dec 20 vs. Dec 19 % Change

Bank owned life insurance

$

241

 

 

$

242

 

 

$

250

 

 

(0.4)

%

 

(3.6)

%

Service charges and fees

210

 

 

190

 

 

247

 

 

10.5

 

 

(15.0)

 

Gains and fees from sales of loans

16

 

 

27

 

 

382

 

 

(40.7)

 

 

(95.8)

 

Gain on sale of other real estate owned, net

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

(100.0)

 

 

N/A

Other

154

 

 

136

 

 

169

 

 

13.2

 

 

(8.9)

 

Total noninterest income

$

621

 

 

$

614

 

 

$

1,048

 

 

1.1

%

 

(40.7)

%

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

Noninterest income

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

% Change

Bank owned life insurance

$

967

 

 

$

1,008

 

 

(4.1)

%

Service charges and fees

788

 

 

1,023

 

 

(23.0)

 

Gains and fees from sales of loans

43

 

 

1,791

 

 

(97.6)

 

Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net

19

 

 

(102)

 

 

(118.6)

 

Net gain on sale of available for sale securities

 

 

76

 

 

(100.0)

 

Other

1,067

 

 

1,448

 

 

(26.3)

 

Total noninterest income

$

2,884

 

 

$

5,244

 

 

(45.0)

%

Noninterest income decreased by $0.4 million to $0.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest income decreased by $2.4 million to $2.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

The decrease in noninterest income was primarily a result of the absence of gains and fees from SBA loan sales for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, when compared to the same periods in 2019. In addition, for the year ended December 31, 2020 the decrease in noninterest income was also driven by certain waived service charges and fees on depository accounts as a courtesy to customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in other noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was primarily a result of a decline in loan related interest rate swap fees in 2020, when compared to the same period in 2019.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 NONINTEREST EXPENSE (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands)

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

Dec 20 vs. Sep 20 % Change

 

Dec 20 vs. Dec 19 % Change

Salaries and employee benefits

$

5,453

 

 

$

5,295

 

 

$

5,162

 

 

3.0

%

 

5.6

%

Occupancy and equipment

4,516

 

 

2,266

 

 

1,928

 

 

99.3

 

 

134.2

 

Data processing

1,658

 

 

529

 

 

499

 

 

213.4

 

 

232.3

 

Professional services

591

 

 

374

 

 

402

 

 

58.0

 

 

47.0

 

Director fees

331

 

 

301

 

 

224

 

 

10.0

 

 

47.8

 

FDIC insurance

262

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

48.9

 

 

N/A

Marketing

118

 

 

151

 

 

220

 

 

(21.9)

 

 

(46.4)

 

Other

774

 

 

637

 

 

789

 

 

21.5

 

 

(1.9)

 

Total noninterest expense

$

13,703

 

 

$

9,729

 

 

$

9,224

 

 

40.8

%

 

48.6

%

 

For the Year Ended

 

 

Noninterest expense

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

% Change

Salaries and employee benefits

$

21,355

 

 

$

19,434

 

 

9.9

%

Occupancy and equipment

10,926

 

 

7,594

 

 

43.9

 

Data processing

3,216

 

 

2,067

 

 

55.6

 

Professional services

2,110

 

 

1,857

 

 

13.6

 

Director fees

1,214

 

 

863

 

 

40.7

 

FDIC insurance

791

 

 

74

 

 

968.9

 

Marketing

630

 

 

971

 

 

(35.1)

 

Other

2,571

 

 

2,766

 

 

(7.0)

 

Total noninterest expense

$

42,813

 

 

$

35,626

 

 

20.2

%

Noninterest expense increased by $4.5 million, or 48.6%, to $13.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Noninterest expense increased by $7.2 million, or 20.2%, to $42.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily driven by $3.9 million in one-time charges recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020. These one-time charges impacted salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expense and data processing expense.

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $5.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.3 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Salaries and employee benefits totaled $21.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.9 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily driven by a $0.8 million expense for the Voluntary Early Retirement Incentive Plan offered to eligible employees and additional severance charges recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase in salaries and employee benefits was also driven by normal annual salary increases and key hires in support of growth initiatives, partially offset by a reduction in overall headcount.

Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $4.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $2.6 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Occupancy and equipment expense totaled $10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $3.3 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in occupancy and equipment expense was primarily due to a $2.0 million one-time expense related to office and branch consolidation recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the increase in occupancy and equipment expense was due to additional cleaning costs associated with precautions taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Data processing expense totaled $1.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.2 million when compared to the same period in 2019. Data processing expense totaled $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.1 million when compared to the same period in 2019. The increase in data processing expense was primarily driven by a $1.1 million one-time charge related to early termination fees payable to a legacy technology vendor.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

 

As of

Computation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Total Equity

$

176,602

 

 

$

174,267

 

 

$

170,360

 

 

$

170,214

 

 

$

182,397

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

Other intangibles

76

 

 

160

 

 

178

 

 

196

 

 

214

 

Tangible Common Equity

$

173,937

 

 

$

171,518

 

 

$

167,593

 

 

$

167,429

 

 

$

179,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

$

2,253,747

 

 

$

2,193,022

 

 

$

2,043,635

 

 

$

2,053,625

 

 

$

1,882,182

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

Other intangibles

76

 

 

160

 

 

178

 

 

196

 

 

214

 

Tangible Assets

$

2,251,082

 

 

$

2,190,273

 

 

$

2,040,868

 

 

$

2,050,840

 

 

$

1,879,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

7.73

%

 

7.83

%

 

8.21

%

 

8.16

%

 

9.56

%

 

As of

Computation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Total shareholders' equity

$

176,602

 

 

$

174,267

 

 

$

170,360

 

 

$

170,214

 

 

$

182,397

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shareholders' equity

$

176,602

 

 

$

174,267

 

 

$

170,360

 

 

$

170,214

 

 

$

182,397

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

Other intangibles

76

 

 

160

 

 

178

 

 

196

 

 

214

 

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$

173,937

 

 

$

171,518

 

 

$

167,593

 

 

$

167,429

 

 

$

179,594

 

Common shares

7,919,278

 

 

7,896,503

 

 

7,887,503

 

 

7,871,419

 

 

7,868,803

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares of unvested restricted stock

163,369

 

 

170,083

 

 

165,708

 

 

154,012

 

 

110,975

 

Common shares less unvested restricted stock

7,755,909

 

 

7,726,420

 

 

7,721,795

 

 

7,717,407

 

 

7,757,828

 

Book value per share

$

22.77

 

 

$

22.55

 

 

$

22.06

 

 

$

22.06

 

 

$

23.51

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effects of intangible assets

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

$

22.43

 

 

$

22.20

 

 

$

21.70

 

 

$

21.69

 

 

$

23.15

 

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) - Continued
 (Dollars in thousands)

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

For the Year Ended

Computation of Efficiency Ratio

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Noninterest expense

$

13,703

 

 

$

9,729

 

 

$

9,722

 

 

$

9,659

 

 

$

9,224

 

 

$

42,813

 

 

$

35,626

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

84

 

 

18

 

 

18

 

 

18

 

 

18

 

 

138

 

 

75

 

Other real estate owned expenses

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

37

 

Adjusted noninterest expense

$

13,619

 

 

$

9,711

 

 

$

9,698

 

 

$

9,641

 

 

$

9,206

 

 

$

42,669

 

 

$

35,514

 

Net interest income

$

14,304

 

 

$

13,608

 

 

$

13,637

 

 

$

13,286

 

 

$

12,882

 

 

$

54,835

 

 

$

53,761

 

Noninterest income

621

 

 

614

 

 

577

 

 

1,072

 

 

1,048

 

 

2,884

 

 

5,244

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain on sale of available for sale securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

76

 

Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

 

 

(102)

 

Operating revenue

$

14,925

 

 

$

14,203

 

 

$

14,214

 

 

$

14,358

 

 

$

13,930

 

 

$

57,700

 

 

$

59,031

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Efficiency ratio

91.2

%

 

68.4

%

 

68.2

%

 

67.1

%

 

66.1

%

 

73.9

%

 

60.2

%

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

For the Year Ended

Computation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

December 31,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

March 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

336

 

 

$

2,991

 

 

$

1,214

 

 

$

1,363

 

 

$

3,472

 

 

$

5,904

 

 

$

18,216

 

Total average shareholders' equity

$

178,439

 

 

$

173,162

 

 

$

173,289

 

 

$

181,127

 

 

$

179,312

 

 

$

176,489

 

 

$

178,510

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Goodwill

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

 

2,589

 

Average Other intangibles

153

 

 

172

 

 

190

 

 

208

 

 

226

 

 

180

 

 

254

 

Average tangible common equity

$

175,697

 

 

$

170,401

 

 

$

170,510

 

 

$

178,330

 

 

$

176,497

 

 

$

173,720

 

 

$

175,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

0.76

%

 

6.98

%

 

2.86

%

 

3.07

%

 

7.80

%

 

3.40

%

 

10.37

%

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - QTD (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands)

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/

Rate (5)

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/

Rate (5)

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Fed funds sold

$

424,327

 

 

$

117

 

 

0.11

%

 

$

90,007

 

 

$

427

 

 

1.88

%

Securities(1)

105,422

 

 

814

 

 

3.09

 

 

102,696

 

 

804

 

 

3.13

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

1,096,912

 

 

12,753

 

 

4.55

 

 

1,084,311

 

 

12,646

 

 

4.56

 

Residential real estate

115,104

 

 

1,009

 

 

3.51

 

 

153,752

 

 

1,475

 

 

3.84

 

Construction(2)

93,909

 

 

910

 

 

3.79

 

 

88,864

 

 

1,126

 

 

4.96

 

Commercial business

311,995

 

 

3,520

 

 

4.41

 

 

245,822

 

 

3,397

 

 

5.41

 

Consumer

96

 

 

2

 

 

7.41

 

 

210

 

 

4

 

 

7.09

 

Total loans

1,618,016

 

 

18,194

 

 

4.40

 

 

1,572,959

 

 

18,648

 

 

4.64

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7,859

 

 

74

 

 

3.75

 

 

7,474

 

 

108

 

 

5.73

 

Total earning assets

2,155,624

 

 

$

19,199

 

 

3.48

%

 

1,773,136

 

 

$

19,987

 

 

4.41

%

Other assets

123,435

 

 

 

 

 

 

102,582

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,279,059

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,875,718

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW

$

93,126

 

 

$

42

 

 

0.18

%

 

$

63,385

 

 

$

27

 

 

0.17

%

Money market

644,685

 

 

858

 

 

0.53

 

 

418,682

 

 

1,571

 

 

1.49

 

Savings

168,307

 

 

164

 

 

0.39

 

 

181,910

 

 

717

 

 

1.56

 

Time

686,827

 

 

2,493

 

 

1.44

 

 

633,166

 

 

3,633

 

 

2.28

 

Total interest bearing deposits

1,592,945

 

 

3,557

 

 

0.89

 

 

1,297,143

 

 

5,948

 

 

1.82

 

Borrowed Money

200,250

 

 

1,285

 

 

2.51

 

 

175,198

 

 

1,103

 

 

2.46

 

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,793,195

 

 

$

4,842

 

 

1.07

%

 

1,472,341

 

 

$

7,051

 

 

1.90

%

Noninterest bearing deposits

255,843

 

 

 

 

 

 

187,997

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

51,582

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,068

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

2,100,620

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,696,406

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

178,439

 

 

 

 

 

 

179,312

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,279,059

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,875,718

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income(3)

 

 

$

14,357

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

12,936

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

2.41

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.51

%

Net interest margin(4)

 

 

 

 

2.66

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.92

%

  1. Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
  2. Includes commercial and residential real estate construction.
  3. The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $53 thousand and $54 thousand for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  4. Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets.
  5. Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
 NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS ON A FULLY TAX EQUIVALENT BASIS - YTD (unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands)

 

For the Year Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/ Rate (5)

 

Average Balance

 

Interest

 

Yield/ Rate (5)

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Fed funds sold

$

261,689

 

 

$

585

 

 

0.22

%

 

$

85,678

 

 

$

1,859

 

 

2.17

%

Securities(1)

98,938

 

 

3,103

 

 

3.14

 

 

112,336

 

 

3,526

 

 

3.14

 

Loans:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

1,095,367

 

 

51,218

 

 

4.60

 

 

1,067,290

 

 

50,818

 

 

4.70

 

Residential real estate

129,585

 

 

4,645

 

 

3.58

 

 

165,384

 

 

6,367

 

 

3.85

 

Construction(2)

97,230

 

 

4,262

 

 

4.31

 

 

85,591

 

 

4,538

 

 

5.23

 

Commercial business

295,662

 

 

13,530

 

 

4.50

 

 

255,779

 

 

15,599

 

 

6.01

 

Consumer

121

 

 

10

 

 

8.00

 

 

258

 

 

17

 

 

6.70

 

Total loans

1,617,965

 

 

73,665

 

 

4.48

 

 

1,574,302

 

 

77,339

 

 

4.85

 

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7,625

 

 

346

 

 

4.53

 

 

7,502

 

 

473

 

 

6.31

 

Total earning assets

1,986,217

 

 

$

77,699

 

 

3.85

%

 

1,779,818

 

 

$

83,197

 

 

4.61

%

Other assets

125,261

 

 

 

 

 

 

92,663

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

2,111,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,872,481

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and shareholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW

$

80,805

 

 

$

141

 

 

0.17

%

 

$

62,254

 

 

$

128

 

 

0.21

%

Money market

516,527

 

 

4,071

 

 

0.79

 

 

439,867

 

 

7,139

 

 

1.62

 

Savings

169,763

 

 

1,368

 

 

0.81

 

 

177,854

 

 

2,968

 

 

1.67

 

Time

712,461

 

 

12,600

 

 

1.77

 

 

637,515

 

 

14,463

 

 

2.27

 

Total interest bearing deposits

1,479,556

 

 

18,180

 

 

1.23

 

 

1,317,490

 

 

24,698

 

 

1.87

 

Borrowed Money

190,463

 

 

4,472

 

 

2.31

 

 

175,267

 

 

4,489

 

 

2.53

 

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,670,019

 

 

$

22,652

 

 

1.36

%

 

1,492,757

 

 

$

29,187

 

 

1.96

%

Noninterest bearing deposits

215,073

 

 

 

 

 

 

172,192

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

49,897

 

 

 

 

 

 

29,022

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

1,934,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,693,971

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

176,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

178,510

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,111,478

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,872,481

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income(3)

 

 

$

55,047

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

54,010

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

 

 

2.49

%

 

 

 

 

 

2.65

%

Net interest margin(4)

 

 

 

 

2.77

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.03

%

  1. Average balances and yields for securities are based on amortized cost.
  2. Includes commercial and residential real estate construction.
  3. The adjustment for securities and loans taxable equivalency amounted to $212 thousand and $249 thousand for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
  4. Annualized net interest income as a percentage of earning assets.
  5. Yields are calculated using the contractual day count convention for each respective product type.

Bankwell Financial Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bankwell Financial Group Reports Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020; Declares First Quarter Dividend Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWFG) reported GAAP net income of $0.3 million, or $0.04 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, versus $3.5 million, or $0.44 per share, for the same period in 2019. The Company's Board of Directors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. Announces Resumption of Share Repurchase Program and One-Time Charges Associated with Expense Reduction Initiatives