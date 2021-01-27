Tiptree Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Common Stock Distributions
Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) announced the income tax treatment of its 2020 common stock distribution payments. Total 2020 distributions to common stockholders were $0.16 per share and are considered return of capital, as set forth below.
|
CUSIP 88822Q103
FORM 1099-DIV
Box 1a
Box 1b
Box 2a
Box 2b
Box 3
Box 5
Record Date
Payment
Date
Distribution
Per Share
Ordinary
Dividends
Qualified
Dividends
Capital Gain
Distributions
Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain
Nondividend
Distributions
Section 199A
Dividends
3/23/2020
3/30/2020
$0.04
-
-
-
-
$0.04
-
5/18/2020
5/25/2020
$0.04
-
-
-
-
$0.04
-
8/24/2020
8/31/2020
$0.04
-
-
-
-
$0.04
-
11/23/2020
11/30/2020
$0.04
-
-
-
-
$0.04
-
Total
$0.16
-
-
-
-
$0.16
-
Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Tiptree Inc. distributions.
About Tiptree
Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Fortegra, is a specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210127005952/en/Tiptree Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare