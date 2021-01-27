 

Tiptree Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Common Stock Distributions

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) announced the income tax treatment of its 2020 common stock distribution payments. Total 2020 distributions to common stockholders were $0.16 per share and are considered return of capital, as set forth below.

CUSIP 88822Q103

FORM 1099-DIV

Box 1a

Box 1b

Box 2a

Box 2b

Box 3

Box 5

Record Date

Payment
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Ordinary
Dividends

Qualified

Dividends

Capital Gain
Distributions

Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain

Nondividend
Distributions

Section 199A
Dividends

3/23/2020

3/30/2020

$0.04

-

-

-

-

$0.04

-

5/18/2020

5/25/2020

$0.04

-

-

-

-

$0.04

-

8/24/2020

8/31/2020

$0.04

-

-

-

-

$0.04

-

11/23/2020

11/30/2020

$0.04

-

-

-

-

$0.04

-

Total

$0.16

-

-

-

-

$0.16

-

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Tiptree Inc. distributions.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is a holding company that allocates capital across a broad spectrum of businesses, assets and other investments. Our principal operating business, Fortegra, is a specialty insurance program underwriter and service provider, which focuses on niche business lines and fee-oriented services. We also allocate capital to a diverse group of select investments that we refer to as Tiptree Capital. For more information, please visit www.tiptreeinc.com.

