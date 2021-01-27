 

SL Green Signs Two New Leases at One Vanderbilt Avenue Covering 43,000 Square Feet

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.01.2021, 22:43  |  39   |   |   

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced a pair of new leases at One Vanderbilt Avenue, the recently opened skyline-defining tower in the heart of East Midtown. Walker & Dunlop, LLC, a premier commercial real estate finance company, has signed a 16,614-square-foot, seven-year lease for a portion of the 33rd floor. Separately, a financial services firm has signed a 26,770-square-foot, 15-year lease for the entire 55th floor. Combined, the leases raise leased occupancy at One Vanderbilt to 73%.

“One Vanderbilt continues to attract industry-leading companies seeking award-winning architecture, a healthy workplace environment, best-in-class amenities, forward thinking technology and exceptional commuter convenience,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green, who added, “Leasing velocity remains strong with seven leases signed and multiple leases in negotiation since the on-set of the pandemic. This exceptional tenant demand is affirmation that One Vanderbilt has set a new standard for world-class office design.”

“We firmly believe that culture and collaboration happen in the office. As a high-growth company known for exceptional customer service and our award-winning corporate culture, we are pleased to open our new Manhattan offices in SL Green’s prestigious new tower. With an unbeatable location and top-notch amenities, it is a perfect fit for our culture,” said Aaron Appel, Senior Managing Director & Co-Head of the New York Capital Markets Team at Walker & Dunlop.

Standing 1,401 feet tall, One Vanderbilt is the new headquarters for many of the world’s leading finance, banking, law and real estate firms. The 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper offers an unparalleled combination of amenities, innovative office design, state-of-the-art technology, best-in-class sustainability and healthy workplace environment together with direct connection to Grand Central Terminal.

Building tenants include TD Securities, a leading banking and investment firm that provides a wide range of capital markets products and services and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, one of the ten largest banks in the U.S.; private equity firms The Carlyle Group, KPS Capital Partners, Oak Hill Advisors, InTandem Capital, SageWind Capital and Sentinel Capital Partners; prestigious law firms Greenberg Traurig and McDermott Will & Emery; global German financial firm DZ Bank; publicly traded real estate investment trust MFA Financial Inc.; boutique real estate capital markets advisor Hodges Ward Elliott; and SL Green Realty Corp.

Seite 1 von 2
SL Green Realty Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SL Green Signs Two New Leases at One Vanderbilt Avenue Covering 43,000 Square Feet SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced a pair of new leases at One Vanderbilt Avenue, the recently opened skyline-defining tower in the heart of East Midtown. Walker & Dunlop, LLC, a premier …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
AT&T Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints Rosalind Brewer as Chief Executive Officer, and Stefano Pessina ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
FSD Provides Corporate Update
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
TransferWise and Visa Announce Global Partnership Following Successful Collaboration on Cloud ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Tradeweb Appoints James Sun as Head of Asia
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:30 Uhr
SL Green Inks 100,000 Square Foot Lease with Beam Suntory at 11 Madison Avenue
21.01.21
SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock Dividend
19.01.21
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
05.01.21
SL Green Realty Corp. to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results After Market Close on January 27, 2021