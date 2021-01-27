SL Green Signs Two New Leases at One Vanderbilt Avenue Covering 43,000 Square Feet
SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced a pair of new leases at One Vanderbilt Avenue, the recently opened skyline-defining tower in the heart of East Midtown. Walker & Dunlop, LLC, a premier commercial real estate finance company, has signed a 16,614-square-foot, seven-year lease for a portion of the 33rd floor. Separately, a financial services firm has signed a 26,770-square-foot, 15-year lease for the entire 55th floor. Combined, the leases raise leased occupancy at One Vanderbilt to 73%.
“One Vanderbilt continues to attract industry-leading companies seeking award-winning architecture, a healthy workplace environment, best-in-class amenities, forward thinking technology and exceptional commuter convenience,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green, who added, “Leasing velocity remains strong with seven leases signed and multiple leases in negotiation since the on-set of the pandemic. This exceptional tenant demand is affirmation that One Vanderbilt has set a new standard for world-class office design.”
“We firmly believe that culture and collaboration happen in the office. As a high-growth company known for exceptional customer service and our award-winning corporate culture, we are pleased to open our new Manhattan offices in SL Green’s prestigious new tower. With an unbeatable location and top-notch amenities, it is a perfect fit for our culture,” said Aaron Appel, Senior Managing Director & Co-Head of the New York Capital Markets Team at Walker & Dunlop.
Standing 1,401 feet tall, One Vanderbilt is the new headquarters for many of the world’s leading finance, banking, law and real estate firms. The 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper offers an unparalleled combination of amenities, innovative office design, state-of-the-art technology, best-in-class sustainability and healthy workplace environment together with direct connection to Grand Central Terminal.
Building tenants include TD Securities, a leading banking and investment firm that provides a wide range of capital markets products and services and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, one of the ten largest banks in the U.S.; private equity firms The Carlyle Group, KPS Capital Partners, Oak Hill Advisors, InTandem Capital, SageWind Capital and Sentinel Capital Partners; prestigious law firms Greenberg Traurig and McDermott Will & Emery; global German financial firm DZ Bank; publicly traded real estate investment trust MFA Financial Inc.; boutique real estate capital markets advisor Hodges Ward Elliott; and SL Green Realty Corp.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare