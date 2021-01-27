SL Green Signs Two New Leases at One Vanderbilt Avenue Covering 43,000 Square Feet

“One Vanderbilt continues to attract industry-leading companies seeking award-winning architecture, a healthy workplace environment, best-in-class amenities, forward thinking technology and exceptional commuter convenience,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green , who added, “Leasing velocity remains strong with seven leases signed and multiple leases in negotiation since the on-set of the pandemic. This exceptional tenant demand is affirmation that One Vanderbilt has set a new standard for world-class office design.”

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced a pair of new leases at One Vanderbilt Avenue, the recently opened skyline-defining tower in the heart of East Midtown. Walker & Dunlop, LLC, a premier commercial real estate finance company, has signed a 16,614-square-foot, seven-year lease for a portion of the 33rd floor. Separately, a financial services firm has signed a 26,770-square-foot, 15-year lease for the entire 55th floor. Combined, the leases raise leased occupancy at One Vanderbilt to 73%.

“We firmly believe that culture and collaboration happen in the office. As a high-growth company known for exceptional customer service and our award-winning corporate culture, we are pleased to open our new Manhattan offices in SL Green’s prestigious new tower. With an unbeatable location and top-notch amenities, it is a perfect fit for our culture,” said Aaron Appel, Senior Managing Director & Co-Head of the New York Capital Markets Team at Walker & Dunlop.

Standing 1,401 feet tall, One Vanderbilt is the new headquarters for many of the world’s leading finance, banking, law and real estate firms. The 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper offers an unparalleled combination of amenities, innovative office design, state-of-the-art technology, best-in-class sustainability and healthy workplace environment together with direct connection to Grand Central Terminal.

Building tenants include TD Securities, a leading banking and investment firm that provides a wide range of capital markets products and services and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, one of the ten largest banks in the U.S.; private equity firms The Carlyle Group, KPS Capital Partners, Oak Hill Advisors, InTandem Capital, SageWind Capital and Sentinel Capital Partners; prestigious law firms Greenberg Traurig and McDermott Will & Emery; global German financial firm DZ Bank; publicly traded real estate investment trust MFA Financial Inc.; boutique real estate capital markets advisor Hodges Ward Elliott; and SL Green Realty Corp.