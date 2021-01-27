 

Fox Sports Australia Selects Smartsheet to Optimise Broadcast Planning

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced Fox Sports Australia has selected Smartsheet to streamline broadcast planning, saving critical time and significant effort in the delivery of sports programming to a nation of passionate sports fans.

Planning, executing and broadcasting an excess of 1,000 live sporting events per year, the Fox Sports Outside Broadcast team needed to eliminate a heavy reliance on manual spreadsheet searches, telephone calls, and emails. From managing several moving parts to planning coverage details, compiling statistics, and more, a solution that would automate processes and drive collaboration was critical. Today, Fox Sports has streamlined broadcast planning by creating digital workflows that automate change management and create real-time stakeholder visibility into critical event information.

“In our industry, there are many variables that could change our plans in an instant so we needed a solution that would capture what was required in real-time and communicate the data automatically,” said Jessica Davis, Outside Broadcast manager at Fox Sports. “Smartsheet provides us with a powerful platform that adapts to every situation and any adjustment we make as the event unfolds to make sure our team doesn’t miss a beat.”

The Outside Broadcast team plans and executes each event with Smartsheet using automation to streamline, update and alert team members with the information they need to know. These details are also translated through dashboards providing a real-time view of essential information. As a result, Fox Sports is up to 20 percent more efficient because everyone knows who is accountable for specific items. The last-minute schedule changes sent to Smartsheet’s mobile app also give the team back time to better plan and prepare.

Looking for a partner that could understand their unique solution needs, Fox Sports turned to 6STEP, a Smartsheet Platinum Partner in Australia. With the help of 6STEP’s professional developers, Fox Sports designed a solution that streamlined planning, was quickly implemented to ensure no breaks in planning and coverage, and scalable as more sporting teams are incorporated.

“When we first partnered with Fox Sports, we were keen to understand their constraints, when considering an overhaul to their system, and importantly maintain a level of familiarity to support a successful change management implementation,” said Rohann Chapman, 6STEP Founder and CEO. “We think of Smartsheet as a unification platform. Instead of replacing existing systems, Smartsheet was able to unify what Fox Sports already had in place while adding immediate value and impact by leveraging key attributes of the platform.”

