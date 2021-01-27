Link Media Outdoor Announces Kansas Acquisition

Link Media Outdoor (“Link”), is pleased to announce the purchase of the outdoor advertising assets of Thomas Outdoor Advertising, Inc., based in Manhattan, KS. Thomas was founded in 1941 and operates 368 billboard faces in Manhattan and central Kansas. These assets complement Link’s existing Kansas inventory throughout the state. Scott LaFoy, President and CEO of Link said, “The Thomas assets greatly enhance our Kansas footprint, and allow Link to expand our service to advertisers and customers across the state. Bart Thomas, Layton Thomas and Jim Wells have been a pleasure to work with on this transaction. They have put a lifetime into building this fine legacy company, and Link is delighted to add this great inventory to our portfolio.” This inventory will be managed by Link’s Kansas City office.

Link Media Outdoor is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) – www.bostonomaha.com. Link operates approximately 6,000 billboard advertising faces in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas and Nevada.