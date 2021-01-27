FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Raising Cane’s Restaurant from Washington Prime Group for $2.1 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Raising Cane’s restaurant for $2.1 million from Washington Prime Group. The property is located in Ohio and is under a triple-net lease to the brand’s corporate entity with a lease term of approximately fifteen years remaining. This acquisition was priced at a capitalization rate consistent with FCPT’s investment thresholds and past transactions.

About FCPT